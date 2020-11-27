Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
A pre-election survey on strength of social networks found ”nearly 1 in 5 Americans (17%) reported having no one they were close with. Further, these socially disconnected voters were far more likely to view Trump positively and support his reelection…” https://t.co/dICikZsQoO pic.twitter.com/OYYm5ocmUs— Omar Wasow (@owasow) November 27, 2020
An Iranian nuclear scientist’s assassination will bolster the hand of Iranian hardliners who don’t want a renewed nuclear deal with the incoming Biden administration
"When modern autocrats look to destabilise their enemies, they go for the borderlands" – @dpatrikarakos on the rising tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean being fuelled by Erdogan's dream of expansion https://t.co/meCgujK3Bw— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) November 30, 2020
The assassinations of politicians have more than doubled in Brazil this year, with militias, drug gangs and longstanding political feuds all sharing the blame. https://t.co/Ks85Xyc6Nb— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) November 24, 2020
President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris today announced new members of the White House staff who will serve in senior communications roles.— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 29, 2020
For the first time in history, these communications roles will be filled entirely by women.https://t.co/SjWAWJg941
The inconvenience of elections sure does complicate democracy.
West Virginia was pretty much a bloodbath for downballot Democrats this year but State Delegate Brent Boggs handily won reelection to his 83% rural district in central WV. A member of the NRA, Boggs was first elected to the House in 1996. pic.twitter.com/x72DOugNSQ— Drew Savicki (@SenhorRaposa) November 29, 2020
In fact, I decided to write a blog post about this:https://t.co/Q2JJID5GC1— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 29, 2020
To the tune of Y. M. C. A !
Second year of Bloomberg’s Asia Richest Families list —Top 20 Control $463 Billion in Wealth. About 2/3 of the families see wealth drop but wealth of the Ambanis jumped more than $25 billion https://t.co/VZdfhSEBbb— Venus FENG (@Venus_Feng) November 29, 2020
Great speech. Dunno what will happen in this election, but I strongly believe that Black and Hispanic candidates doing economic populism is the path forward for Democrats. https://t.co/cQeecl7Nxm— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 28, 2020
The media finally clues in to medications that cause mental disturbances.
Trump moves to strip job protections from hundreds of White House budget analysts and other federal employees as he races to transform the career civil service on his way out. Via @Reinlwapo https://t.co/UpUoIEMMzm— Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) November 28, 2020
NYT: As the Trump administration tries to complete its regulatory rollbacks, EPA staff, emboldened by the Biden victory, have moved to stand in the way. https://t.co/d4K5ZeYRjA— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 28, 2020
Two and a half months after the most costly wildfire season in Oregon history comes the flood—of federal dollars. https://t.co/HTxQeLm3Qt— Willamette Week (@wweek) November 25, 2020
Comments
Social alienation in America is another level. This is maybe the only country on earth where people can ever be alone for real, and someone like Trump starts to make sense when no one is talking to you.
by Orion on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 8:32pm
Perhaps the isolation is to be expected, because they see the world passing them by. Who are the great intellectuals on the Conservative side? Where are the great Conservative ideas? We have waited for an Obamacare replacement for a decade. It seems that the Conservative base only accepts a narrowing point of view. I point out that the base is moving away from Fox News to Newsmax and other channels. There is movement to Parler because Facebook and other media sites are rejecting alternative facts. The Woke are not the biggest danger that the country faces. There are citizens unwilling to accept facts or study issues. They now have a judicial system that says corporations can have that old time religion, and that religious people can infect fellow citizens because wearing masks and imposing crowd distancing hinders religious practice. Time wasted on the "Woke" takes attention away from the larger harm being done by Conservative media, legislators, judges, and base.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 9:59pm
There are great conservative thinkers from other countries but not here. American conservatism is largely a scam.
by Orion on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 11:02pm
How the collapse of community gave us Trump: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/how-the-collapse-of-communiti...
by Orion on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 11:05pm
So, an aside about this, I have known people in very liberal environments like San Francisco, the Puget Sound and Oakland who supported Trump. One was a half Filipino guy who lost a sibling to illness, the other was a white guy whose adoptive father committed suicide after battling cancer, and the other was a black guy who would call his hometown "the Killzone." The unifying feature of all of them, despite their diversity, was isolation. Trumpism was/is a very different beast from the sort of conservatism that powered Reagan and the Bush family. That was powered by business interests and evangelicals who were very much well socialized and people who were badly socialized that ended up part of that sort of conservatism were hoping to become connected.
I don't know if Trump himself will remain a focal point of right wing politics in the U.S. but something a lot like what he spearheaded will remain if people remain atomized from those around them. Social isolation just makes you want to scream at everyone around you and that's what Trump did.
by Orion on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 5:56am