"When modern autocrats look to destabilise their enemies, they go for the borderlands" – @dpatrikarakos on the rising tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean being fuelled by Erdogan's dream of expansion https://t.co/meCgujK3Bw
West Virginia was pretty much a bloodbath for downballot Democrats this year but State Delegate Brent Boggs handily won reelection to his 83% rural district in central WV. A member of the NRA, Boggs was first elected to the House in 1996. pic.twitter.com/x72DOugNSQ
Second year of Bloomberg’s Asia Richest Families list —Top 20 Control $463 Billion in Wealth. About 2/3 of the families see wealth drop but wealth of the Ambanis jumped more than $25 billion https://t.co/VZdfhSEBbb
Trump moves to strip job protections from hundreds of White House budget analysts and other federal employees as he races to transform the career civil service on his way out. Via @Reinlwapohttps://t.co/UpUoIEMMzm
Comments
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-election/trump-bide...
by Orion on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:25pm
but in Sept. he was thimking again about what that would mean:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 1:16am
Meanwhile Thanksgiving evening he's absolutely flipping out over not being able to manipulate Twitter like he used to do with NYPost's Page Six in the 1980's:
All he ever wanted to do is be his own P.R. agent. and spin tales about self.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 1:28am
more on that, retweeted by Meidas Touch:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 1:49am
More important, our team is sending out signals that it's time - Rise Up, Les Enfants de la Patrie! To the Bastille!
Trending:
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 1:53am
It's all on Drumpf now he's going to have to make up even more spectacular stories if he wants to keep the meme going:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 2:37pm
uh oh getting real now:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 3:19pm
Uh, isn't this what Bannon got busted for largely?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 3:23pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 8:45pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 4:03pm
Uh, we came close to a fascist takeover.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 5:22pm
It is a case of the fellow travelers being more important than the market meat. Trump is a swinging door, not the packages moving through the opening. Enough people decided the party is over.
"My good man, pull the car over here."
"But we are on the bridge, sir."
"Perfect."
by moat on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 5:54pm
I don't really agree, I'm more with her. Though it does all depend on what your definition of "fascist" is, of course. If it had been Pence instead, for example, many might call him fascist, possibly even more so than Trump. I don't use the term that broadly. Trump is a populist demagogue into it for narcissist reasons who basically wasn't able to enact much of what he promised because he was an incompetent at running a real estate business organization much less a huge fascist machine. Only thing he ended up doing is Grover Norquist's wet dream of sabotaging Federal government to nearly its death. Fascists are pretty damn competent runners of big government machines. Even things like sending Federal goons in to quell protests--are those protesters still not on the streets? Another #FAIL as they say on Twitter.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 7:04pm
Ok, we came close to a shithead takeover. I really don't care what it's called or its exact pedigree. I care about the effect.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 7:38pm
Shithead Takeover would be a hell of a title for a rock album.
by Orion on Sat, 11/28/2020 - 1:33am
a reminder from Dan Barry of the NYTimes (& Prof. Omar Wasow of Politics at Princeton):
edit to add excerpt which exhibits "the first PostModern president" thing"
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 8:22pm
oh geez and how very sick in the head he is now, fantasizing yugest alpha winner and "woe is me" at the same time, no one knows the travails of the greatest president ever to prowl the earth
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 10:04pm
going forward, there's so many narratives out there to chose from
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 9:37pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 11:27am