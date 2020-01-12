Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
So I am doing it for him, copying his comment inappropriately placed on my thread. He obviously wants to argue about this with someone. I'm not interested in arguing with him about this and have asked him to stop hijacking my threads with my interests. Anyone amenable, have at it.
Biden will try bipartisanship
I am betting that there will be little Republican cooperation
We will see how Republicans treat Cabinet nominees
Then we will see how many judges Biden is allowed
The Woke/Lefties are heavily criticized
Tone down the Woke/Leftist rhetoric and everything will be fine
Biden's administration will be the perfect test for bipartisanship
Popcorn at the ready
Hopefully things do go well.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 12:18pm
The comment was in response to a linked article
https://www.persuasion.community/p/remember-martin-luther-king-jr?r=1jvx2&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email&utm_source=copy
I noted that King was assassinated and SCOTUS blew up the Voting Rights Act.
Work has been undone
Edit to add:
I venture to guess that not many young ethnic minorities are willing to practice on violence and volunteer to get their heads knocked in by police without a physical response in 2020.
Current police forces in many locations would be as vicious as police forces of old if a crowd did not move when instructed to do so.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 4:30pm
The anti-Woke
https://newrepublic.com/article/155681/strange-liberal-backlash-woke-culture
Best to let the anti-Woke complain and wallow in their self-pity.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 5:31pm
We can reject Trump and the far right without having to embrace every view and tenet of the woke left. We can support the fight for police reform without supporting looting and we can reject the view so often expressed by BLM leaders that looting is reparations. We can support transgendered but that doesn't mean they get to define sex and gender. Science has a role to play in these discussions. The woke don't get to silence that debate. Why is social contagion a long used concept in psychology and is often discussed in connection with teen suicide but the mere suggestion that it might be a factor in the rapid increase in teen transgender girls an indication of transphobia. You can insult those who raise these and other questions by making the asinine claim they are wallowing in self pity. What ever good the woke ideas might have done in it's history these are questions that are open to debate. Insulting or silencing people instead of defending your position simply means you don't have good arguments to defend your position.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 6:53pm
I am not the one with a problem discussing the issue
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 7:13pm
You're the one who decided to insult those who bring up these issues with the insult that they are wallowing in their self pity. Seems to me that's a way to avoid discussing these issues.It's not even a good insult. It's ridiculous.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 7:43pm
You consider that an insult?
You must be kidding.
You are insult central.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 7:58pm
"You consider that an insult?"
You consider it a valid criticism? No problem then. I'll be using it when ever you discuss racism or voter suppression.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:50pm
That would be mild criticism from you
The Woke criticism has gone on forever
Bring up other issues and they are dismissed
I brought up the real issue of distrust of the COVID vaccines
Your response was to hand out Darwin Awards
Fortunately, there are organizations and people working to ease fears about the vaccines
You are thin-skinned
You are not an ally
Your main function is to divert and dismiss
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:33pm
"I brought up the real issue of distrust of the COVID vaccines"
Was that a real issue? I just thought you were wallowing in self pity. Guess I misunderstood.
"Your response was to hand out Darwin Awards"
Yeah, I have little patience for stupidity. Doesn't matter if it's stupid QAnon supporters or stupid blacks. You have no problem when I point out how stupid QAnon is.
"You are not an ally"
I'm not. I am neither your friend or your enemy. I just post what I think on what ever subject comes up. Did you come here looking for a buddy? Sorry to disappoint.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 11:06pm
Obviously, you are free to your opinion
I pointed out that others think that it is an important issue.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 11:11pm