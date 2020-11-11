Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
I took this article seriously immediately because I saw Julian Borger retweet it. Borger is like an eminence grise now in the reporting of international affairs. He would have had to deal with the results of Fisk's "style" all during the Bush/Blair years, and even before, as to war in the Balkans, in trying to accurately report what was really going on.
Comments
they published another tell-all, this one not so genteel:
author Oz Katerji is a writer, journalist and filmmaker with a focus on the Middle East, and host of the podcast Corbynism: The Post-Mortem
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 2:05am