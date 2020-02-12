Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
The non-partisan U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) recently released an overview of mission capable rates and the cost of operating U.S. military aircraft.
Rep. Ro Khanna talking with Laura Ingraham about Pentagon $$$
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:04am
Modi over in India bought a bunch of missiles from Putin and said later that they "don't work." I sometimes wonder if some of the stuff this country invests in are actually worthless.
BTW Khanna did a great interview with Michael Moore recently.
by Orion on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 3:22am