Joe Biden looks great on paper. Polling at over thirty percent, he dominates his Democratic rivals by fifteen points or more, and he crushes Donald Trump in head-to-head polls. He has half-a-century of political experience, and his middle-class Scranton roots will appeal in Pennsylvania and other rust-belt swing states. Firmly in control of the centrist vote, he can sit back while his opponents squabble over the left wing.

But he’s unlikely to become the Democratic nominee for President.

Given Biden’s resume and name recognition, there’s no mystery why he’s the frontrunner. The question is, why isn’t he further ahead? The answer is immediately apparent if we step back for a moment. Yes, Biden has taken control of the center with a carefully choreographed strategy to stay to the right of his rivals. His only real competition for centrist Democrats is John Hickenlooper of Colorado, now polling at 0.5 percent. But this lack of competition suggests that center may not be such a great place to be this year. The combined polling for Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, the two most liberal candidates, is only a couple of points behind Biden. When one of them drops out, it’s easy to predict where their supporters will go. Meanwhile, almost all the other candidates have also been driving to the left, which means their supporters are also unlikely to sign up for a centrist candidate who proudly defends the status quo. As some of the more liberal candidates drop out, Biden’s lead will shrink.

That’s not the only reason Biden’s lead is artificial. His campaign also benefits from a big name-recognition boost that will not last. With the possible exception of Bernie Sanders, most primary voters know little to nothing about his rivals. That will change once the presidential debates start, the field narrows, and the primaries kick off. Back in June of 2007, Hillary Clinton dominated her lesser-known rivals by similar margins but lost her lead as the primary election heated up and voters began to pay attention.

Biden’s mid-Atlantic roots are also less helpful than they might seem. Though the heartland tends to be more conservative than the coasts overall, Democratic voters in those states are more anti-establishment and often more liberal than their coastal counterparts. In 2016, Bernie Sanders outran Hillary Clinton across a swath of Great Plains, Upper Midwest, and Northwest states. The fact that he was a Brooklyn-born, Vermont-based Jewish socialist did not seem to bother them. (Nor, I might add, were Middle Americans put off by a rich, philandering New York real estate mogul in the general election.)

Finally, Biden is not that adept a politician. When he hits an obstacle, he stumbles, as we’ve already seen in several mini-scandals this year, including his response to the hugging criticism, his reversal on the Hyde Amendment, and his ill-conceived remark about cooperating with segregationists. Back in 1988, a relatively minor plagiarism scandal derailed his presidential campaign, and his 2008 campaign was hobbled by gaffes. No wonder his staff has been keeping him out of the spotlight this year. But sooner or later, he will have to step out, and his past performance does not inspire confidence about how he’ll fair when he does.

So yes, Biden is riding high at the moment, but let’s not be overawed by his poll numbers. The advantages fueling his lead will not last, and that lead isn’t large enough to cushion the fall. Perhaps all the other candidates will implode, leaving Biden the only man standing, but I wouldn’t count on it. Time is not on his side.