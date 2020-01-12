    Thread for Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' current spin

    By artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 1:24am |

    "There's not a conservative America or a liberal America. There is the United States of America." - Barack Obama, 2004


    by Orion on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 5:52am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 1:02pm

    My message to everyone struggling right now is this: Help is on the way.

    — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 1, 2020

    We need to deliver immediate relief for the American people and build our economy back better than ever. Tune in as I introduce key members of my economic team for the first time. https://t.co/6NNZaaWfA8

    — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 1, 2020

    My administration won’t just build back to the way things were before — we’re going to build back better. We’re going to ensure every single American has a fair shot to get ahead.

    — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 1, 2020


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 4:39pm

    Meanwhile, 3 hrs. ago, Bernie tweeted a 10 minute video speech in which explains actual very specific points he is going to fight for as a Senator that he says MUST be done in the first 100 days of the Biden administration. Jumping the gun as it were, before they can get to it, no Biden-Harris generalities for him. He uses the words "bold and "aggressively" several times:

    These are unprecedented times and Congress and the Biden administration must respond in an unprecedented way.

    If we are going to restore faith in the American political system, we must act boldly. pic.twitter.com/yNJqw9W0RR

    — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 1, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 4:52pm

    Black Lives Matter official group not waiting for a meeting with Biden-Harris anymore:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 5:48pm

    Joe, steadily on message, 20 min. ago, 2 hrs. ago and 7 hrs. ago

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 6:06pm

