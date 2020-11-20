Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
The media finally clues in to medications that cause mental disturbances.
Seeing Mike Pence have to swear in a Democrat senator while a bisexual woman in a purple wig and zebra print coat holds the Bible is EXTREMELY pleasing to me pic.twitter.com/nsnKKPVVei— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) December 2, 2020
Pro-Coup Trumpist Lawyer Lin Wood Seems to be Legit Bonkers
Here’s something I didn’t know about in the annals of Trumpist mania and bad acting. You’ve probably seen the name Lin Wood come up. From my recollection, prior to his Trumpist incarnation, Wood was what you might call a regionally known celebrity lawyer. He was involved in a lot of high profile cases and was very successful. I don’t know how respected he was as a lawyer per se. And I don’t think he was known for supporting coups or being unhinged or evil.
Trump's post-firing business career may be the same as his pre-election ventures
When Oprah Winfrey left her show to start her own network, she was the biggest star on television. Many analysts predicted that her new venture would be a huge success. At the time, some press reports even suggested that bosses at the main broadcast networks were seriously worried about the competition.
there's text and Katie Porter tweet at link as well
WATCH: Katie Porter tears into Mnuchin during heated exchange, tells him: "You're play-acting to be a lawyer" https://t.co/nVEpmhKtv6 pic.twitter.com/FyvHpTqmnk— The Hill (@thehill) December 2, 2020
She's causing quite a stir with the right, and also some lefties of the "Bernie bro" variety, I've noticed, as has the author of this piece:
"Talk about cancel culture. If an establishment striver like [Neera] Tanden loses a job for which she’s eminently qualified because she was too mean to Mitch McConnell, the lesson to all of us is to keep our mouths shut." https://t.co/OcVGjHHqUm— Paul Glastris (@glastris) December 2, 2020
Congress, which was notified of the sales on Monday, now has a 30-day window to block any of the deals if it wants to.
U.S announces sales of 76 M2A2 Bradley IFV for Croatia for $757 million
- A $350 million deal in technical and advisory support for KSA MoD via U.S. Military Training Mission to Saudi Arabia (USMTM)
- 300 armored M1152 for Lebanon in a $55.5 million dealhttps://t.co/DG9U8aBjMK
Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis Lost Their Minds When Bill Barr Said Game Over, and Lawyers Had Some Thoughtshttps://t.co/APlUrF1Gx4— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 2, 2020
“You know, it just makes a hard life harder. That's all.” On top of everything, New York’s small businesses are getting hit with lawsuits in droves — for owed back rent. https://t.co/UZKk3g1VDu— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) December 2, 2020
The non-partisan U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) recently released an overview of mission capable rates and the cost of operating U.S. military aircraft.
Canceling student loan debt would worsen wealth inequality.— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 1, 2020
The highest-income college grads would receive 6.5x more benefit than the lowest. https://t.co/9FeyyfBHGk
By Glen Johnson & Alayna Treene @ Axios.com, 48 min. ago
Chuck Schumer told party donors during recent calls that the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the fact that Cal Cunningham "couldn't keep his zipper up" crushed Democrats' chances of regaining the Senate, sources with direct knowledge of the conversations tell Axios.
From NYT
Dr. Scott W. Atlas, the former Stanford University radiologist who espoused disputed theories and rankled government scientists while advising President Trump on the pandemic, has resigned his White House position, according to a senior government official.
The Defense Department’s inspector general found that the United Arab Emirates is financing Russian Wagner Group mercenaries—just as Trump aims to sell the UAE billions… https://t.co/1FmckWWARj— ColinPClarke (@ColinPClarke) November 30, 2020
Both said they support community alternatives to policing, but not at a drastic cost of staffing.
Minneapolis's Mayor pushes back on proposal to cut police funding as shootings and violent crime spiking in city https://t.co/tzY5mcDIgm— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 30, 2020
Comments
Meanwhile mRNA vaccines
https://www.businessinsider.com/moderna-designed-coronavirus-vaccine-in-...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/28/2020 - 6:41am
PP...six days ago . . .
11/20/20 1:10PM
Nation Can’t Believe They Spent So Long Overlooking
Obvious Solution Of mRNA Instructions For Spike
Protein Encapsulated In Lipid Nanoparticle
Yes ... It IS the Onion.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 1:26am
Well, eXstasy is mDMA, which looks a lot like mRNA, so I don't know what took them so long. An AI chimp playing scrabble could figger that out in 2-3 mins. Vaccine = rave techno party, going to Ibiza, yay!
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 1:31am
Speaking of mental disturbance
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/28/asia/japan-suicide-women-covid-dst-in...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 1:26am
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 10:21pm