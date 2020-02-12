Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Pro-Coup Trumpist Lawyer Lin Wood Seems to be Legit Bonkers
Here’s something I didn’t know about in the annals of Trumpist mania and bad acting. You’ve probably seen the name Lin Wood come up. From my recollection, prior to his Trumpist incarnation, Wood was what you might call a regionally known celebrity lawyer. He was involved in a lot of high profile cases and was very successful. I don’t know how respected he was as a lawyer per se. And I don’t think he was known for supporting coups or being unhinged or evil.
Josh Marshall retweeted this related this evening:
also I ran across this razzing by journalist Yashar Ali of Breitbart; Breitbart is obviously trying to disown Lin Wood from Club Trump by saying he used to donate to Democrats:
crazy stuff requires crazier stuff to try to keep it all together with strings and mirrors?
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 11:44pm