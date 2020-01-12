Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Both said they support community alternatives to policing, but not at a drastic cost of staffing.
Minneapolis's Mayor pushes back on proposal to cut police funding as shootings and violent crime spiking in city https://t.co/tzY5mcDIgm— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 30, 2020
Sir, your loyal servant Mr Pence is fleeing from the bunker in your hour of need! https://t.co/Wp7u5PuOYl— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 3, 2020
Seeing Mike Pence have to swear in a Democrat senator while a bisexual woman in a purple wig and zebra print coat holds the Bible is EXTREMELY pleasing to me pic.twitter.com/nsnKKPVVei— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) December 2, 2020
Pro-Coup Trumpist Lawyer Lin Wood Seems to be Legit Bonkers
Here’s something I didn’t know about in the annals of Trumpist mania and bad acting. You’ve probably seen the name Lin Wood come up. From my recollection, prior to his Trumpist incarnation, Wood was what you might call a regionally known celebrity lawyer. He was involved in a lot of high profile cases and was very successful. I don’t know how respected he was as a lawyer per se. And I don’t think he was known for supporting coups or being unhinged or evil.
Trump's post-firing business career may be the same as his pre-election ventures
When Oprah Winfrey left her show to start her own network, she was the biggest star on television. Many analysts predicted that her new venture would be a huge success. At the time, some press reports even suggested that bosses at the main broadcast networks were seriously worried about the competition.
there's text and Katie Porter tweet at link as well
WATCH: Katie Porter tears into Mnuchin during heated exchange, tells him: "You're play-acting to be a lawyer" https://t.co/nVEpmhKtv6 pic.twitter.com/FyvHpTqmnk— The Hill (@thehill) December 2, 2020
She's causing quite a stir with the right, and also some lefties of the "Bernie bro" variety, I've noticed, as has the author of this piece:
"Talk about cancel culture. If an establishment striver like [Neera] Tanden loses a job for which she’s eminently qualified because she was too mean to Mitch McConnell, the lesson to all of us is to keep our mouths shut." https://t.co/OcVGjHHqUm— Paul Glastris (@glastris) December 2, 2020
Congress, which was notified of the sales on Monday, now has a 30-day window to block any of the deals if it wants to.
U.S announces sales of 76 M2A2 Bradley IFV for Croatia for $757 million
- A $350 million deal in technical and advisory support for KSA MoD via U.S. Military Training Mission to Saudi Arabia (USMTM)
- 300 armored M1152 for Lebanon in a $55.5 million dealhttps://t.co/DG9U8aBjMK
Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis Lost Their Minds When Bill Barr Said Game Over, and Lawyers Had Some Thoughtshttps://t.co/APlUrF1Gx4— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 2, 2020
“You know, it just makes a hard life harder. That's all.” On top of everything, New York’s small businesses are getting hit with lawsuits in droves — for owed back rent. https://t.co/UZKk3g1VDu— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) December 2, 2020
The non-partisan U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) recently released an overview of mission capable rates and the cost of operating U.S. military aircraft.
Canceling student loan debt would worsen wealth inequality.— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 1, 2020
The highest-income college grads would receive 6.5x more benefit than the lowest. https://t.co/9FeyyfBHGk
By Glen Johnson & Alayna Treene @ Axios.com, 48 min. ago
Chuck Schumer told party donors during recent calls that the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the fact that Cal Cunningham "couldn't keep his zipper up" crushed Democrats' chances of regaining the Senate, sources with direct knowledge of the conversations tell Axios.
From NYT
Dr. Scott W. Atlas, the former Stanford University radiologist who espoused disputed theories and rankled government scientists while advising President Trump on the pandemic, has resigned his White House position, according to a senior government official.
The Defense Department’s inspector general found that the United Arab Emirates is financing Russian Wagner Group mercenaries—just as Trump aims to sell the UAE billions… https://t.co/1FmckWWARj— ColinPClarke (@ColinPClarke) November 30, 2020
Both said they support community alternatives to policing, but not at a drastic cost of staffing.
Minneapolis's Mayor pushes back on proposal to cut police funding as shootings and violent crime spiking in city https://t.co/tzY5mcDIgm— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 30, 2020
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 6:23pm
Wait, i thought Jilani was kicked off team "People of Color" - is he still allowed to post?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 6:51pm
Try to keep up, you're still falling for faux solidarity messages of yore! It's every color and gender and "community" for itself now, the one with the most appointments wins. And fuck Joe Biden with his "we're all Americans" shit.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 7:04pm
P.S. do note that the Minneapolis police chief may look like part of "the black community" but then you see his name: Medaria Arradondo. Very very suspicious, must actually be from one of the traitor tribes.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 7:08pm
The chief of police is listed as the city's first African-American chief
He faced opposition from some African-American activists
This opposition was overcome by other African-American activists
https://www.mprnews.org/story/2017/07/23/rondo-rose-through-police-ranks-to-helm-a-department-under-intense-pressure
I'm enjoying the image of your head exploding
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 8:57pm
rmrd... An image like this?
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:41pm
Lol
Yes
If you talk about race, you are not presenting your life experiences, you are expressing self-pity
The only valid experience is the one AA tells us Blacks in her family has
Everybody else is lazy.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:51pm
wow hah, got a link for that? Only person I dis is you.Yes over the years after giving you chance after chance, I admit I have concluded you have a very vivid imagination for creating strawmen and other imaginary enemies combined with poor communication skills. Lazy would not be the correct word, not at all, you work very hard at imaging the same things over and over and over and over, sometimes scaring yourself silly with bogeymen, you practice really hard at keeping that one-tract closed mind steel trap shut by hunting for bias verification every minute.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 10:07pm
You seem to think that I care what you think.
Edit to add:
Speaking of repetition
Post some more stuff about the Woke.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 10:48pm
I really really really wish you didn't and would leave me alone to do your own thing and not go on my old private threads which I try to keep out of public eye. I have gotten less than nothing but grief out of any time I spend talking to you. But when I try to stay away from you, you follow me around like a puppy dog attacking a mailman. I started this thread to give you your space away from my thread to talk about what you wanted to talk about with whoever you could find willing to talk with you. BUT NO WHAT DO YOU TALK ABOUT? ME! You lie, you care very much what I think and I think that is absolutely ridiculous and stupid of you. AND I AM REALLY STARTING TO LOSE PATIENCE. i I hate this.
! I am an pseudonymous person on this website. Why do you care so much what I think? I could be making it all up! so could you. GO AND PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT IMPORTANT PEOPLE USING THEIR OWN NAMES THINK. For chrissake. I am sick of this silly game of arguing about what should be done about the world as if I make a frigging difference. I don't . If you continue to do this, act like a child, I really don't know if its worth it to continue to post here. Waste too much time dealing with your stupid shit when there are so many brilliant people to interact with elsewhere.
What you don't seem to understand is that I want to talk with people who like to analyze what is happening, you call the "triumvirate" we like to analyze. We loathe to say who we "support", that should be of little concern.
How many times can I say I am not interested in activism much less your kind which I see as counterproductive.. Leave me alone, please stay off my one private thread I have asked. QUIT MAKING IT PERSONAL, you are the one that continually makes it personal as if I live in your head. Stop talking about me as if you are trying to argue to mom that I am mean to you. Just cut it out. GROW UP stop talking like a 12 yr. old whining about your sibling.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 10:51pm
You have repeated posted about me.
rmrd this
rmrd that
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 10:50pm
"rmrd's posting irrelevant off-topic shit on my threads again" is #1, don't recall her showing up to shit on your threads, but if so, you can remind me, I'm sure. Or your duck can send a gif.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 6:37pm
As a non voter who doesn't like Biden I feel a non voter Biden hater should be a part of his cabinet to represent my interests. He said he was gonna be a president for all the people didn't he?
by ocean-kat on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 7:13pm
OK pens another fab call to arms -
#MakeAmericaHateAgain
When they call out all the haters, you can bid and take a bow.
#MAHAHA
#BWAHAHA (black white asian hispanic all hate again)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 7:23pm
Oh no, the dangers of hubris are well know for so long they're a theme in Greek Mythology. I'm just trying to help. Think of how Biden will have a more modest and humble outlook if there's someone at his side to daily remind him he didn't vote for him and in fact, doesn't like him very much.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 9:00pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 6:26pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 6:28pm
Jilani says politicians are not being held to account
He then points to an article criticizing politicians for decreasing funding to the Minneapolis PD
There is an article about Chicago which says cash strapped Mayor Lightfoot that she wants to direct funding to a high crime area
We also note that there is no basis for the charge that bail reform resulted in increased crime.
It seems people are looking for solutions
If Jilani has magical solutions, he should offer them up.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 7:19pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 12:58am
We know homicides are increasing
Stop and Frisk angered more people than it prevented crime
Police show up after the homicide, not before
It is unclear what triggered the increase in homicides and how to prevent them.
If homicides decrease after Biden takes office, we will wonder about the role of an autocrat in the increase.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:10am
Obama: Broad slogans like "defund the police" lose people
By Sara Fischer @ Axios.com, Dec. 1
First noticed the story because I saw that there wa repeat coverage of same story at The Hill, I presume because this has already been a topic of much discussion among their audience:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:58pm
Also Obama from Volume1 of his new book
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/obama-speaks-racism-33136
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 10:47pm
Found Yglesias discussing Obama's point with the NYTImes' Astead Herndon and Perry Bacon Jr. on Twitter:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 11:34pm
a related excerpt from his book
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 3:01am
My, that's not gonna earn Barack many friends.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 3:42am
If you read the book, you will understand the full context.
But a snippet from a tweet from some guy on the internet explains it all.
Starts at page 394 on the Kindle version of the book.
Edit to add:
Spoiler alert!
The Cambridge police overreacted
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 8:19am
Well, a black perfesser couldn't be in the wrong
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 9:35am
good point as the tweeter is just a lowly post-doc in the Hiistory Dept.at Dartmouth, Managing Editor of Modern Intellectual History Journal (A forum for historians of political thought, philosophy, religion, literature, the social and natural sciences, music, architecture, and the visual arts).surely hasn't a clue how to correctly understand words in context.
Denial = a river in Egypt.
Actually, got me thinking how Obama sizes up situations. If you remember that he was raised by a white mother who was sensitive to racial issues, spent grade school years with an Indonesian stepfather with poorer less privileged Indonesian kids all around where he was an American, finished being raised by white grandparents in a multi-culti multi racial private high school in Honolulu. Later he sought out his father's family and learned about the results of tribal behavior in Kenya.
Segregation = not being able to see things from the perspective of everyone involved..Integration = just the opposite.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:35pm
Have you read Obama's book?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:40pm
again, same old same old from you, what don't you get about how it doesn't matter what pseudonymous artappraiser on dagblog thinks about it?
think about why you are asking that question of me.
I am not Steinmetz-Jenkins. As they say on Twitter "retweet does not mean endorsement".
The more interesting issue and the one of import to reality is not what artappraiser and rmrd think about it but how the big world out there reacts to what Obama wrote and how it reacts to what he is saying publicly now. Even if what catches the zeitgeist.is not what he intended to say.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 1:18pm
AA on Steinmetz-Jenkins when I argued about context
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 3:03pm
Steinmetz-Jenkins just retweeted another Obama excerpt that he had tweeted nearly a week ago:
and he added this excerpt to follow the first one about Henry Louis Gates:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:59pm
Snippet tweets are the new standard of scholarship
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 1:13pm
Snippet tweets are like your mother collecting newspaper clippings. Don't talk bad about your mother. No, this is not "scholarship" - it's a blog, thus the name.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 1:38pm
also too there's that this thread is on policing, not about all of Obama's book, doh
Which reminds me for some reason (sarcasm intended) of the Yglesia/Herndon/Bacon discussion elsewhere on this thread about purists demanding the whole world change the way they think vs.making some actual basic changes to the way things are done.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 1:52pm
really it's truly an aggravating waste of time--why do I have to even explain this after so many years? these news threads are to collate differing takes on a single story that one sees of interest in order to analyze what's going on. everyone is free to add to that. You would thing I'd get some thanks once in a while for sharing all that I see and others pitching in with what they find. BUT NOOOOO, it's "you must agree with this or that for posting that", always trying to figure out what my take is on it. And then fucking wanting to argue about bigger issues ad nauseum, the same old same old. I'm posting what influencers are saying. Don't care to be one myself!
(Those who want to be one are not posting on dagblog, or like to waste their time "winning" a game they play on this site. I can guarantee that on my deathbed I am not going to say "gee, I wish I spent more time pwning rmrd on dagblog")
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 2:05pm
I started off wanting to be an influencer, and found myself more under the influence. Social media is the opioid of the messes.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 2:15pm
In all honesty I started off wanting to be a politician. I wanted to make changes for the better. Luckily I realized before I graduated from high school I didn't have the leadership qualities needed to influence people to follow me.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 2:46pm
I dunno, Moses led them into the desert and they turned out ok - I'm still not sure you found the water yet, but he had 40 years to try.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 3:31pm
I've wandered in the desert across the south west. Once in New Mexico to eat a ton of peyote. But alas, no one ever wanted to wander it with me. See? No leadership skills.
But I have always wanted to have so much gold I could waste it by melting it down and making my followers drink it.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 4:17pm
Bleach. Nirvana even had an album for it.
And First Follower. or a West Coast Under Assistant Promotions Man. w/o Saul/Paul, Jesus wouldn't have had a tenth the likes and follows.
Stills, rivers of gold... El Dorado... and a bit of Datura...
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLshZGiYN-cEwfCAZsQDK9ym_-uFplLaqn
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 4:23pm
you expect too much logic from people is your main problem
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 4:20pm
and this 3 hrs. ago, which I missed at first:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 1:46pm
Interesting Obama comment. It could also apply to the homeless and especially the mentally ill homeless and their relationship with the police. That relationship also has a lot to do with our failure to meaningfully address the underlying problems and laying the responsibility on the police.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 2:04pm
I think that's overthinking it. I've had white guys break into my house and into my van. If a cop saw me prying open a door or window, i hope he/she'd verify it was mine. That's a far cry from the obnoxiousness of a cop hassling a black guy cleaning up his yard, or one sitting calmly on a porch waiting for his mother, throwing the latter on the ground. If you make even asking questions verboten, police don't have any way to do their jobs politely and professionally.
The issue with the mentally ill is super complicated. People talk about sending out trained therapists of some sort with the police, but that's a whole new more complex ballgame.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 2:09pm
Oh gosh what a surprise NOT, look what's trending nationwide now today in politics topics:
including full articles at outlets like Politico.
Who told you about it last night? arta did, because she follows "influencers" on Twitter and reposts what she finds that she thinks might be "hot" as to news. Does she ever get thanks for that? Nope she gets grief as if she was trying to push an agenda. Yeah, I have an agenda, an agenda against ignorance about what's going on. An agenda against agitprop cherry picking on dagblog as if one could become an influencer if one just argued with oceankat for enough years about what "the black community" thinks.
Here's my attitude: post articles or tweets, your choice, of a genuine influencer of "the black community" (whatever that is, depends) on the topic related at hand, and I'll genuinely be interested in knowing what that person thinks! On the other hand I have very little interest in what pseudonumous rmrd on dagblog thinks should be done about topic and whether rmrd considers the person friend or foe. I am interested in deconstructing what such an influencer thinks and is saying and why with other minds on dagblog like NCD, Orion pp or oceankat. I am not the least interested in how that affects any of those pseudonymous persons personal politics, that's their own business, why the fuck should I care? (Those that care: if you won an argument with one of those "people", how would you even know they're not lying under the pseudonym? What did you really win?) And least of all: I have zero interest in OGD childish meta of scatological cartoon and gif ratings on comments by as if dagblog posting was a team sport or video game or one was responding to a crazy Drumpf tweet; cough up some kind of content or be considered a peanut gallery to be ignored if not ridiculed.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 4:18pm
Black Lives Matter official site, tweeted 3 hrs. ago, I think it is no coincidence that is the same time as the Obama Snapchat with Peter Hambly story trending:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 5:53pm
They will have to stop using the phrase
There is pushback from the comments section
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 6:20pm
Zaid has more he wants to say on topic this evening (and it does in a way get at the same thing addressed in by Obama in his interview and by Yglesias/Herndon/Bacon discussion):
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 6:21pm
More Zaid this evening, still on theme of politicizing one kind of death over another that takes far greater numbers and the media, natch follows the emotions of the day; note the first tweet is basically ridiculing an Yglesias essay as "white fancy boy don't get it"
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 11:23pm
another journalist at The Intercept asks:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 1:59am
From Harvard researcher Thomas Abt
The first move is on police departments and politicians. Police walk away when one of their own is charged with police abuse.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 7:23pm
If the community's killing 300+ of its own a year, why is "the first move" on police and politicians? It's a democracy - first move is for citizens to try to clean up their own shit and use government, including police, to assist. But police aren't for the most part out there to help people kill more - they're answering calls after or as people are going homicidal - picking up the perps. Sure, I'd be reluctant to police with 100x the expectations and post hoc blame-making than the hoods and drunken hopped-up guns-loaded idiots and clinically insane on the street making the mayhem happen. When we talk about military in Iraq, we appreciate the dangers - the militias, the IEDs, the Sunnia-Shia internecine warfare. When we talk about police in US cities, half the time the criminals are absent from the description - it's just police being mean to the community, little thought how scared granny and the pre-schoolers are, how the city can be a jungle.
I remember TPM's Dijamo describing her torturous and frightened walk to and from school each day as a kid, dealing with the druggies and local hoods. In the BLM part fairy tale, the community's rough but blameless, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and Rayshard happened because police are driving around looking for a fight - *they're* the total problem. Would servicemen go for duty if they were called to a board of inquiry with the presumption of dereliction of duty for every shooting they were near, even as local militia killings heat up? What balance of perspective of what should be, mapping out the dangers and complexities on all sides?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 9:39pm
What should her family have done to improve the situation?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 9:50pm
Warn siblings, keep everyone off door, away from gangs, away from arrest situations, keep head low, study hard, vote for people with solutions... Maybe the community can do a better job promoting STEM and medical and business success, rather than biased towards ego-driven music and sports and political heroes, in my white-boy way of thinking. I mean, i like Kid Rock and Eminem's music both, but I wouldn't my kids thinking either was their major outlet tor only path to a career or philosophical thinking, even if they joined that industry. I mean, where the fuck's the black Andrew Yang, to be blunt? Where are the blacks who build things - construction sure, but on top of that career ladder, the designer, not the day laborer. Who's the black Ted Turner or Michael Bloomberg (ok, Oprah's a bit similar, but she sells herself, not 24x7 cable news or business news with high margins - a marketable new service). Where's the black Uber or AirBnb? The Green Book was brilliant 60-80 years ago - what's the equivalent level of community-focused innovation in the internet age?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 10:28pm
https://www.goldengroomingco.com/blogs/news/10-black-men-that-give-back-to-the-community
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/10/01/916272046/in-philadelphia-black-doctors-bring-coronavirus-tests-to-street-corners-and-chur
https://www.statnews.com/2020/09/21/black-doctors-group-creates-panel-to-vet-covid19-vaccines/
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/04/12/education/lebron-james-school-ohio.html
https://www.vix.com/en/apps-internet/527184/5-websites-and-apps-make-it-easy-support-black-owned-businesses
Use the Google
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 8:17am
I provided links because there were so many disgusting stereotypes in your post,
I provided a link to an article by Thomas Abt about the need for trust between the black community and the police.
Police are needed, but they are not trusted
When the black community asked for crime to be addressed under Bill Clinton, they got mass incarceration.
Police reform is the rate limiting step in any change.
Hopefully, the Biden administration will bring back DOJ efforts to address police abuse that were removed under Jeff Sessions.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 11:16am
Bill Clinton worked with black leaders to find a suitable approach. Share the blame - it was a shitty peak-crime situation, and no one had great solutions. Blaming the president for a group decision is idiocy and shamefulness of the highest magnitude.
Police were always dicks - everyone knows that. A bit less dick ish is the real-world goal.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 12:19pm
Obviously the Black community made the plea
Congressman Bobby Rush
https://www.essence.com/news/congressman-bobby-rush-feels-ashamed-voting-1994-crime-bill/
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 1:01pm
"Maybe the community can do a better job promoting STEM and medical and business success, rather than biased towards ego-driven music and sports"
https://www.goldengroomingco.com/blogs/news/10-black-men-that-give-back-to-the-community
"I provided links because there were so many disgusting stereotypes in your post,"
If there are stereotypes your link didn't challenge them. Your link supported them. 7 of 10 of the black men listed in your link are rappers. 1 is a NBA athlete, 1 a comedian, and 1 a movie star.
"Use the Google"
It's not enough to google up links. You have to read them and verify they support the point you're trying to make.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 12:52pm
I'm not in the business of trying to convert people.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 12:54pm
If you respond to a post you should be in the "business" of defending your views in rational debate. But as I've said before you don't. You use people's posts as a hook to attach your links in ways that don't address their post or to debate a strawman you created instead of the ideas they actually posted. This is just one more example of that.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 1:05pm
Nah
Not participating in Argument Clinic today
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 1:08pm
Play the game how ever you want. Just don't be surprised or upset when people call you out for the disingenuous way you play it.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 1:23pm
People giving back to the community
Edit to add:
I put as much work into my post as PP did for his
No.Black philanthropists anywhere
Tiresome
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 2:07pm
No, you phoned it in. Lazy as fuck, not even an attempt to write well. No entertainment value, 0 fucking humor, just regurgitation of same old talking points. And you like spreading this shit around all the threads - you're the advocate, but you don't actually want to advocate, you just want to be believed.
Even your Congressman quote is dumb - what the hell is he gonna do, defend his vote while he's getting all kinds of shit? Just fall on that sword, apologize however insincerely, and hope you survive the mob. I've seen you play this same game before - they're not cancelled because they muttered a word or two.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 2:29pm
Your answer to what a family should do to protect themselves.............duck
Wow, no one would have EVER thought of that genius move.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 2:41pm
FWIW meanwhile, Yglesias is getting bombarded on Twitter by supporters of "defund" or "abolish" especially as regards "activism":
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 1:00am
Noah Smith of Bloomberg:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 2:54am