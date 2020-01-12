Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
“ With special delight (Lee) saw that officers would be allowed to save face by retaining their sidearms and horses and could resume their lives unmolested.”
Grant : Penguin Books 2017 Ron Chernow page 509
“The following month(Ackerman) portrayed the Klan not as bands of isolated ,wild-eyed ruffians but
spanned the entire community."
page 707
next election was delayed for 90 years.
page795
Comments
I think this bit of news hasn't been emphasized enough, wondering where I should put it, then I noticed your post again, thought it might be a good place:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 10:33pm
We learned in elementary school to be properly proud of Grant's sending the confederates homes with
their horse and weapons for the late planting.
And....
Grant page 575
"Political tensions flared ...July 30 ..when a white mob backed by police...many of them Confederate...veterans fired...
until the floor with blood ...the riot left 34 blacks and 3 white Republicans -the "moderates" Flavius- dead..FF
Late planting.Fl
by Flavius on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 1:32pm
You are not painting the pretty picture required.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 1:39pm
The permission to leave as gentlemen got the people producing the war to go home.The privilege separating officers from enlisted troops was preserved by disarming the latter after the surrender.
These conditions certainly played a part in overturning the efforts of Reconstruction. They don't reveal what might have happened if the conditions had been more punitive and humiliating.
by moat on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 4:47pm
Or, or, or.. ? If enjoyment as a gentlemen was conditioned on being one.
by Flavius on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 5:17pm
To add some facts to "what we learned in elementary school... about the planting".
Supreme Court Justice Joseph P. Bradley, ruled the federal conviction, by jury, of white defendants in the 1873 Colfax Massacre in Louisiana was unconstitutional. This decision ended federal protection from white terror, murder etc for blacks in the Deep South.
The book, When Freedom Died describes the 1873 federal prosecution in New Orleans, convictions by jury, and then the dismissal of the conviction by Bradley, a decision later affirmed the complete Supreme Court.
In a decision that gave free reign to white terrorists the Supreme Court ruled that murder and terrorism is not a federal offense, and that the 14th Amendment to protect civil rights applied only to the actions to deprive rights by state government, not individuals or groups of white terrorists.
14th Amendment:
Murder and/or lynching, or terror acts like burning down homes or businesses of blacks was not deemed a federal crime in the reconstruction era after 1873. In the unlikely event a state prosecuted such crimes, the terror threats against jurors, prosecutors, and/or white supremacists on a jury would make such action a futile enterprise.
The power of the federal government to prosecute lynching by mobs was still a controversy as late as the 1948 election, as such authority was considered an affront to "state's rights".
by NCD on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 6:00pm