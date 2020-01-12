    Appomattox

    By Flavius on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 2:03pm |

    “ With special delight  (Lee)  saw that officers would be allowed to save face by retaining their sidearms and horses and could resume their lives  unmolested.”

     

    Grant : Penguin Books 2017  Ron Chernow page 509

            *************************************

     

    “The following month(Ackerman) portrayed the Klan not as bands of isolated ,wild-eyed ruffians  but

    spanned the entire community."

    page 707

     

     next election was  delayed for 90 years.

    page795

     

    I think this bit of news hasn't been emphasized enough, wondering where I should put it, then I noticed your post again, thought it might be a good place:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 10:33pm

    We learned in elementary school to be properly proud of Grant's sending the confederates homes with

    their horse and weapons for the late  planting.

    And....

     

    Grant  page 575

    "Political tensions flared ...July 30 ..when a white mob backed by police...many of them Confederate...veterans fired...

    until the floor with blood ...the riot left 34 blacks and 3 white Republicans -the "moderates" Flavius- dead..FF

    Late planting.Fl

     


    by Flavius on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 1:32pm

    You are not painting the pretty picture required.


    by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 1:39pm

    The permission to leave as gentlemen got the people producing the war to go home.The privilege separating officers from enlisted troops was preserved by disarming the latter after the surrender.

    These conditions certainly played a part in overturning the efforts of Reconstruction. They don't reveal what might have happened if the conditions had been more punitive and humiliating.


    by moat on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 4:47pm

    Or, or, or.. ? If enjoyment as a gentlemen was conditioned on being one.


    by Flavius on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 5:17pm

    To add some facts to "what we learned in elementary school... about the planting".

    Supreme Court Justice Joseph P. Bradley, ruled the federal conviction, by jury, of white defendants in the 1873 Colfax Massacre in Louisiana was unconstitutional.  This decision ended federal protection from white terror, murder etc for blacks in the Deep South.

    The book, When Freedom Died describes the 1873 federal prosecution in New Orleans, convictions by jury, and then the dismissal of the conviction by Bradley, a decision later affirmed the complete Supreme Court.

    In a decision that gave free reign to white terrorists the Supreme Court ruled that murder and terrorism is not a federal offense, and that the 14th Amendment to protect civil rights applied only to the actions to deprive rights by state government, not individuals or groups of white terrorists.

    14th Amendment:

    No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law..

    Murder and/or lynching, or terror acts like burning down homes or businesses of blacks was not deemed a federal crime in the reconstruction era after 1873. In the unlikely event a state prosecuted such crimes, the terror threats against jurors, prosecutors, and/or white supremacists on a jury would make such action a futile enterprise.

    The power of the federal government to prosecute lynching by mobs was still a controversy as late as the 1948 election, as such authority was considered an affront to "state's rights".


    by NCD on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 6:00pm

