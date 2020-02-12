Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
The non-partisan U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) recently released an overview of mission capable rates and the cost of operating U.S. military aircraft.
By Celine Castronuovo @ TheHill.com,
UPS has reportedly told drivers across the country to stop picking up packages from six retailers, including Gap, Nike and Macy’s, as the shipping company attempts to keep up with a record-breaking online shopping season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In an internal message obtained by The Wall Street Journal and confirmed by various UPS workers in different regions, the delivery company announced the temporary shipping restrictions on the retailers, which also included L.L. Bean, Hot Topic and Newegg.
If you have WaPo access, do click through for this at the top of the page Drone video shows cars coming in droves on Nov. 21 to pick up meals ahead of Thanksgiving in a drive organized by the city of Houston and grocery chain H-E-B.
1 in 8 Americans (about 26 million) say they don’t have enough to eat.https://t.co/n3Yud9153W
For a while now, we’ve seen a clear realignment of suburbs. But, where’s the dividing line between blue/red? I take a look at the ‘purple” suburbs in fast-growing places around Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte & Durham. (W/ help from @Dchinni & @CityLab )https://t.co/QRmSzDFjon
A pro-Trump attorney’s call for a Senate runoff boycott has alarmed Republicans.
By Marc Caputo @ Politico.com, Dec. 3
Georgia’s Republican civil war just got a lot messier. A new schism — this one between MAGA forces — is taking shape, further threatening GOP unity in advance of the Jan. 5 runoffs for the state’s two Senate seats.
Not that I had a particularly high opinion of it before, but the irrational and not-very-science-driven regime of COVID policies in California, coupled with the hypocrisy of so many elected officials there, has really lowered my opinion of the quality of governance in that state. https://t.co/p95Ul9Hxh4— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 3, 2020
Carjackings are on track to double year over year. The arrest rate is 4.3%-less than half of what it was last year.— Spuds McKenzie (@AyeRishPirate) December 3, 2020
At least the second carjacking in week involving a gunshot victim. https://t.co/mI1aU9Ptxn
Sir, your loyal servant Mr Pence is fleeing from the bunker in your hour of need! https://t.co/Wp7u5PuOYl— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 3, 2020
Seeing Mike Pence have to swear in a Democrat senator while a bisexual woman in a purple wig and zebra print coat holds the Bible is EXTREMELY pleasing to me pic.twitter.com/nsnKKPVVei— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) December 2, 2020
Pro-Coup Trumpist Lawyer Lin Wood Seems to be Legit Bonkers
Here’s something I didn’t know about in the annals of Trumpist mania and bad acting. You’ve probably seen the name Lin Wood come up. From my recollection, prior to his Trumpist incarnation, Wood was what you might call a regionally known celebrity lawyer. He was involved in a lot of high profile cases and was very successful. I don’t know how respected he was as a lawyer per se. And I don’t think he was known for supporting coups or being unhinged or evil.
Trump's post-firing business career may be the same as his pre-election ventures
When Oprah Winfrey left her show to start her own network, she was the biggest star on television. Many analysts predicted that her new venture would be a huge success. At the time, some press reports even suggested that bosses at the main broadcast networks were seriously worried about the competition.
there's text and Katie Porter tweet at link as well
WATCH: Katie Porter tears into Mnuchin during heated exchange, tells him: "You're play-acting to be a lawyer" https://t.co/nVEpmhKtv6 pic.twitter.com/FyvHpTqmnk— The Hill (@thehill) December 2, 2020
She's causing quite a stir with the right, and also some lefties of the "Bernie bro" variety, I've noticed, as has the author of this piece:
"Talk about cancel culture. If an establishment striver like [Neera] Tanden loses a job for which she’s eminently qualified because she was too mean to Mitch McConnell, the lesson to all of us is to keep our mouths shut." https://t.co/OcVGjHHqUm— Paul Glastris (@glastris) December 2, 2020
Congress, which was notified of the sales on Monday, now has a 30-day window to block any of the deals if it wants to.
U.S announces sales of 76 M2A2 Bradley IFV for Croatia for $757 million
- A $350 million deal in technical and advisory support for KSA MoD via U.S. Military Training Mission to Saudi Arabia (USMTM)
- 300 armored M1152 for Lebanon in a $55.5 million dealhttps://t.co/DG9U8aBjMK
Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis Lost Their Minds When Bill Barr Said Game Over, and Lawyers Had Some Thoughtshttps://t.co/APlUrF1Gx4— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 2, 2020
“You know, it just makes a hard life harder. That's all.” On top of everything, New York’s small businesses are getting hit with lawsuits in droves — for owed back rent. https://t.co/UZKk3g1VDu— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) December 2, 2020
Comments
Rep. Ro Khanna talking with Laura Ingraham about Pentagon $$$
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:04am
OH.MY.GOD. Matt Gaetz was praising Ro Khanna on Laura Ingraham's Fox News show !!! Could it be this bipartisan thingie of Joe's could actually work out sometimes?
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 10:51pm
The following link is more about the particular reporting as an example of damaging partisan reporting. Aaron Rupar comes in for harsh criticism.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 12:49pm
Glenn Greenwald on Ingraham speaking "truth to power"
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 2:22pm
Here's the thing about Rupar, he comes up with some good things but also does have some "issues". so I don't follow him. I let journos I respect do that for me! WHen a journo I respect and follow retweets Rupar, it's probably something good. (A lot of tweets I post here I find that way, I don't necessarily follow the people, they are retweets by others, my news "curators" as it were, who have proven themselves over time; you learn over time whether they pan out as good editors/curators.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 5:24pm
Your news "curator" as you call him/her, says, by way of passing along a Rupar tweet that Ro Khanna should be ridiculed for going on Fox News. Do you still agree?
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 9:44pm
no, do I have to use it to point out what I said at the beginning of my comment? geez. the point was he alerted to the video and posted it for everyone one to see. He can add his opinion and others can disagree with it. I must say it's pretty damn standard for liberal types to screech about anyone going on Fox like they are a traitor or something. It's a rare thing to find a liberal supportive of outreach to the Fox audience. (I find it a curious phenomenon, it's a belief that Dem politicians or liberal talking heads are so dumb they will get eaten alive. Goes along with the belief that it's impossible to work any bipartisan legislation, that Dems will always get duped.)
Nightime cable tv news, all three big channels, are all infotainment, politicking and spin, very little news. I rarely can stand more than a few minutes of Fox, though, because the infotainment is so smarmy and everyone looks like they are still in 1980. The other two I can tolerate. So I appreciate it all the more if someone posts a clip of something of import happening on that station.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 10:02pm
So I appreciate it all the more if someone posts a clip of something of import happening on that station.
But Rupar did not say that "something of import" happened on that station, he instead said that something deserving of ridicule by a particular person happened on that station. He said that the person deserving ridicule is Ro Khanna.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 10:24pm
geez go complain to him then, not me. It's easy., just click on his name on the tweet and tweet back to him.
I can handle eliminating someone's spin on something. I wrote an intro, with my opinion, didn't you read it?!!! You are expecting me to goI find a tweet that doesn't have Rupar in it, or I am suppose to edit it out somehow for you?
geez Lulu, really, I thought you'd appreciate knowing about it. My big mistake, big mistake. goodbye, no more,done. and I mean all your posts, I'll start my own even if you've got something on topic rather than get grilled by you about stupid shit.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 10:31pm
geez go complain to him then, not me.
AA. I am not interested in arguing on a bumper-sticker site with Rupar or any one else. I am participating here, at dagblog, as are you, and in this case on a subject I posted which is not related to where a politician defends his views. You chose to to comment and you have made Rupar's disparaging tweet a part of that conversation. It is okay with me that the subject has been changed from what I posted, that often happens, but I think Rupar said something stupidly wrong whether he sometimes, or even often, says things that are brilliantly correct or not. You brought him into that conversation with an endorsement that what he said must have merit because some pundit you trust re-tweeted him. I disagree with the merit of that particular tweet and so I said so and in doing so gave you a chance to support the view of your trusted source. [Commenters here have often been chastised for not supplying supporting links. Would you care to name your trusted source who re-tweeted Rupar's tweet which convinced you it had merit?] We disagree on what is stupid shit.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 11:20pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 11:48pm
Modi over in India bought a bunch of missiles from Putin and said later that they "don't work." I sometimes wonder if some of the stuff this country invests in are actually worthless.
BTW Khanna did a great interview with Michael Moore recently.
by Orion on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 3:22am