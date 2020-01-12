Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, and listen to each other again.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 29, 2020
To make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy.
We are not enemies. We are Americans.
By Celine Castronuovo @ TheHill.com,
UPS has reportedly told drivers across the country to stop picking up packages from six retailers, including Gap, Nike and Macy’s, as the shipping company attempts to keep up with a record-breaking online shopping season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In an internal message obtained by The Wall Street Journal and confirmed by various UPS workers in different regions, the delivery company announced the temporary shipping restrictions on the retailers, which also included L.L. Bean, Hot Topic and Newegg.
If you have WaPo access, do click through for this at the top of the page Drone video shows cars coming in droves on Nov. 21 to pick up meals ahead of Thanksgiving in a drive organized by the city of Houston and grocery chain H-E-B.
1 in 8 Americans (about 26 million) say they don’t have enough to eat.https://t.co/n3Yud9153W
For a while now, we’ve seen a clear realignment of suburbs. But, where’s the dividing line between blue/red? I take a look at the ‘purple” suburbs in fast-growing places around Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte & Durham. (W/ help from @Dchinni & @CityLab )https://t.co/QRmSzDFjon
A pro-Trump attorney’s call for a Senate runoff boycott has alarmed Republicans.
By Marc Caputo @ Politico.com, Dec. 3
Georgia’s Republican civil war just got a lot messier. A new schism — this one between MAGA forces — is taking shape, further threatening GOP unity in advance of the Jan. 5 runoffs for the state’s two Senate seats.
Not that I had a particularly high opinion of it before, but the irrational and not-very-science-driven regime of COVID policies in California, coupled with the hypocrisy of so many elected officials there, has really lowered my opinion of the quality of governance in that state. https://t.co/p95Ul9Hxh4— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 3, 2020
Carjackings are on track to double year over year. The arrest rate is 4.3%-less than half of what it was last year.— Spuds McKenzie (@AyeRishPirate) December 3, 2020
At least the second carjacking in week involving a gunshot victim. https://t.co/mI1aU9Ptxn
Sir, your loyal servant Mr Pence is fleeing from the bunker in your hour of need! https://t.co/Wp7u5PuOYl— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 3, 2020
Seeing Mike Pence have to swear in a Democrat senator while a bisexual woman in a purple wig and zebra print coat holds the Bible is EXTREMELY pleasing to me pic.twitter.com/nsnKKPVVei— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) December 2, 2020
Pro-Coup Trumpist Lawyer Lin Wood Seems to be Legit Bonkers
Here’s something I didn’t know about in the annals of Trumpist mania and bad acting. You’ve probably seen the name Lin Wood come up. From my recollection, prior to his Trumpist incarnation, Wood was what you might call a regionally known celebrity lawyer. He was involved in a lot of high profile cases and was very successful. I don’t know how respected he was as a lawyer per se. And I don’t think he was known for supporting coups or being unhinged or evil.
Trump's post-firing business career may be the same as his pre-election ventures
When Oprah Winfrey left her show to start her own network, she was the biggest star on television. Many analysts predicted that her new venture would be a huge success. At the time, some press reports even suggested that bosses at the main broadcast networks were seriously worried about the competition.
WATCH: Katie Porter tears into Mnuchin during heated exchange, tells him: "You're play-acting to be a lawyer" https://t.co/nVEpmhKtv6 pic.twitter.com/FyvHpTqmnk— The Hill (@thehill) December 2, 2020
She's causing quite a stir with the right, and also some lefties of the "Bernie bro" variety, I've noticed, as has the author of this piece:
"Talk about cancel culture. If an establishment striver like [Neera] Tanden loses a job for which she’s eminently qualified because she was too mean to Mitch McConnell, the lesson to all of us is to keep our mouths shut." https://t.co/OcVGjHHqUm— Paul Glastris (@glastris) December 2, 2020
Congress, which was notified of the sales on Monday, now has a 30-day window to block any of the deals if it wants to.
U.S announces sales of 76 M2A2 Bradley IFV for Croatia for $757 million
- A $350 million deal in technical and advisory support for KSA MoD via U.S. Military Training Mission to Saudi Arabia (USMTM)
- 300 armored M1152 for Lebanon in a $55.5 million dealhttps://t.co/DG9U8aBjMK
Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis Lost Their Minds When Bill Barr Said Game Over, and Lawyers Had Some Thoughtshttps://t.co/APlUrF1Gx4— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 2, 2020
“You know, it just makes a hard life harder. That's all.” On top of everything, New York’s small businesses are getting hit with lawsuits in droves — for owed back rent. https://t.co/UZKk3g1VDu— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) December 2, 2020
by Orion on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 5:52am
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 1:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 4:39pm
Meanwhile, 3 hrs. ago, Bernie tweeted a 10 minute video speech in which explains actual very specific points he is going to fight for as a Senator that he says MUST be done in the first 100 days of the Biden administration. Jumping the gun as it were, before they can get to it, no Biden-Harris generalities for him. He uses the words "bold and "aggressively" several times:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 4:52pm
Black Lives Matter official group not waiting for a meeting with Biden-Harris anymore:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 5:48pm
Joe, steadily on message, 20 min. ago, 2 hrs. ago and 7 hrs. ago
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 6:06pm
Biden defends Cabinet choices after criticism: 'Most diverse Cabinet' in history
@ TheHill.com, 12/03/20 10:14 PM EST
Black leaders express concerns about representation in Biden administration
@ TheHill.com, 12/03/20 06:00 AM EST
Former Sanders press secretary (Brihana Joy Gray): 'Principal concern' of Biden appointments should be policy
@ TheHill.com, 12/02/20
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 11:53pm
He basically says he gets it why they can't go public until the Electoral College vote & no probl
Also too:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 11:56pm
I think the best thing is if he leaves in a huff and sulks like a petulant child.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 12:38am