By Michael McAuliffe @ NYDailyNews.com, Dec. 3 WITH VIDEO
WASHINGTON — Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.) may have gotten hammered in his losing re-election bid for marching in a Black Lives Matter protest, but his farewell message to his soon-to-be former Democratic colleagues in Congress remained: Don’t back down.
Rose lost to Republican N.Y. Assemb. Nicole Malliotakis by more than 6 percentage points, according to results certified Monday, swept away by voters in Staten Island and southwestern Brooklyn who favored President Trump [....]
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 4:15pm
everybody finally gets out and votes and we find: it's not the same old same old anymore?
Edit to add Wasserman's two earlier tweets for context:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 5:17pm