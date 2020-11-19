Social media companies don't seem to have any desire to block viral false rumors that precipitate rioting in American cities, suggesting that their commitment to censorship has its own limits. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 27, 2020

In the past few months they had two cases: Minneapolis and Chicago, where people made false claims about a police shooting and there were resulting riots. No change in policies from FB/TW https://t.co/NXxwkRnX7F — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 27, 2020

The claim they make in censoring content is to prevent harm or violence. This speech precipitates that but they do nothing about it so apologies if I don't buy their claims. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 27, 2020

It's not just in the U.S., though! Far from it! I recall I've read in the past about real life mobs in other countries inspired by Facebook rumors basically attempting lynchings because of a local child rape or the like.

How can they keep up with every story in every town in time to stop a reaction along the line of "flash mobs" with angry intent? They can do organized premediated disinfo, but how can they handle every "flash" of rumor?

This is where the need for police comes in. If you really believe in free speech, there are no thought crimes or speech crimes, part of its usefulness is "letting off steam" from hatred or anger. (And of course, any social media outlet is free to moderate or ban what kind of speech they don't want, "speakers" can always go elsewhere and start their own.) But the crime only occurs with physically acting out. And who else is there but police forces to enforce "rule of law" as regards actions?