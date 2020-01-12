    DOJ/Trump/GOP Corruption Black Friday Edition XIV

    By PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 4:31pm

    For the Corruption that keeps (Thanks)giving

    TRUMP PARDONS FLYNN... for something.
    As always with Trump, it's a confusing piece of shit that doesn't mean what people claim until the pieces are dredged out (and put in writing)


    Trump channels whackadoo Emily


    And the Flynn story suddenly becomes old news. "Manafort" trending on Twitter, this:


    SC census insanity thread


    Felix Sater Kazakh case


    The art of THE GRIFT continues unabated to the tune of $150 million:

    This cannot be described as anything other than fraud and theft.

    Trump, his staff, and the @GOP are robbing their own supporters with fraudulent claims. https://t.co/dKTScXixY7

    — Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 1, 2020

    Normally, campaign emails dry up after Election Day. But, then, normally it's hard to gin up a fundraising hook for die-hard supporters. https://t.co/DW8vWVvldV

    — Philip Bump (@pbump) November 30, 2020


    exponential grifting

    According to a Trump email today, 11/30/2020, is "our most IMPORTANT deadline EVER.”

    The election was almost four weeks ago.

    And the fundraising continues.https://t.co/yhS6C3kJZ5

    — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) December 1, 2020

    especially since I just listened to a bunch of talking heads on CNN confirm that multiple White House sources have told multiple journos that Trump has fully accepted now that he has lost the election

    edit to add cross-link:

    MORE HERE BY Omar Wasow


    worth listening to again, compare and contrast


    more possible grift. because, hey why not, a lot of people are going to be dead and gone anyways

     


    emptywheel on the above:


    another good question:


    working on a new pardon festival:

    NEWS: Along with discussing a pardon for Giuliani, Trump has talked with advisers about pardons for his children and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Trump told advisers he fears a Biden Justice Department will seek retribution against his family. w/@maggieNYT https://t.co/8Z9Je0QDDT

    — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) December 2, 2020

    WH sources say preemptive pardon talk began around impeachment trial described by sources as a "series of hypotheticals" - focused specifically if Trump could pardon himself. Now preemptive pardons back on table for allies & members of Trump family https://t.co/MskjVP2kiH

    — John Santucci (@Santucci) December 2, 2020

     


    Mika Brzezinski has a question for Twitter:


    some are suggesting to look over here.


    anger about Flynn from a few usually pretty temperate types, one right after another on my feed

    Mike Flynn calls on Trump to declare martial law to hold a redo election. This man is a complete disgrace and enemy of democracy and the American republic. In a democracy this amounts to sedition. In a democracy what is worse than a call to overthrow the state? https://t.co/PAgLTd9mbp

    — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 2, 2020

    Michael Flynn joins Sidney Powell in advocating for suspension of democracy, state of emergency, martial law, etc. https://t.co/HxyJUWP83R

    — Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) December 2, 2020

    Remember, if and when Trump's effort to bully state legislatures into seating fake electors fails, then his only two options are:

    1) hold up the EV count in Congress (probably will fail)

    2) declare martial law, tanks in the street, dictator-for-life type of shit

    — Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) December 2, 2020

    And (2) is highly, highly likely to fail, and seems like it could easily end very very badly for Trump.https://t.co/15Rjpvarwe

    — Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) December 2, 2020

    A former Army general calling for suspension of the Constitution. The document we swear an oath to uphold and defend. https://t.co/C5iYzD1SUJ

    — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) December 2, 2020

    edit to add another, they just keep coming on my feed, especially "manly men" patriotic types, they seem to  want to see him shot at dawn:

     


    84% of Republicans support martial law and new a election, where Trump wins, as a "defense of freedoms."

    12% Republicans against it.

    4% undecided

    Roy Blunt, (R-Mo), said "Trump absolutely has a right to as many elections as it takes, for him to win, a fair one."


    Many people do not understand the distrust of the process felt by many Republicans.

    Edit to add:

    Gabriel Sterling, a voting system official in Georgia, harshly criticized the president for failing to condemn threats of violence against people overseeing the election in his state.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/01/us/politics/georgia-election-trump.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage


    Trump's Twitter response was to continue to call the Georgia election "rigged"

    https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-inevitably-flips-out-at-georgia-elections-official-who-begged-him-to-calm-down?ref=home


    General Flynn put a full page ad in the Washington Times paper yesterday where he said Trump must declare martial law and throw out the election.

    Followed by another election, which Trump will, of course, approve and consider "fair and legal" when fraud and intimidation of officials and/or their replacement with apparatchiks assures a Trump "win."

    The Trump base wants a Stalinist system like Maduro's Venezuela, or Putin's Russia. Where the Party is purged, the disloyal threatened and removed from office, courts are rigged, corruption rampant, the free press suffocated, and the authoritarian cult leader rules for life.


    by NCD on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 10:48am

    That should make for a pretty court-martial, if they can have one to revoke Flynn's benefits for advocating overthrowing the Constitution. Maybe he can live off Trump's PAC money.


    #TrumpCrimeFamily has just started trending


    Election docs altered oops


    Collins,Toomey, Grassley,  Rounds and Romney


    grifting off Trump fans is becoming contagious?

    Over 9,000 retweets for a completely false story, which is followed by a tweet asking for PayPal donations.

    Because at the end of the day, this entire vote fraud conspiracy is about grifting money from the supporters who are too stupid to know they're the actual targets. https://t.co/tksXGaovvL

    — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 4, 2020

    thread:


