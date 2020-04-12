Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
This linked Atlantic article is free access. [Previous thread of Covid News 11/20 thru 3 PM on 12/4 is here.]
"Americans are dying of COVID-19 who, had they gotten sick a month earlier, would have lived."— Ed Yong (@edyong209) December 4, 2020
It is happening. Hospitals are being overwhelmed.
Present tense, not future.
Read @alexismadrigal and @yayitsrob's latest. https://t.co/iYTo3np7Pz
President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to remove most of the its about 700 troops in Somalia working to assist the East African nation’s military with its long battle against al-Shabab terrorists. https://t.co/AdZSgUZMzT— Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) December 4, 2020
This linked Atlantic article is free access. [Previous thread of Covid News 11/20 thru 3 PM on 12/4 is here.]
"Americans are dying of COVID-19 who, had they gotten sick a month earlier, would have lived."
It is happening. Hospitals are being overwhelmed.
Present tense, not future.
Read @alexismadrigal and @yayitsrob's latest. https://t.co/iYTo3np7Pz
From the WaPo
The Trump administration has refused to allow members of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team to meet with officials at U.S. intelligence agencies that are controlled by the Pentagon, undermining prospects for a smooth transfer of power, current and former U.S. officials said.
The officials said the Biden team has not been able to engage with leaders at the National Security Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency and other military-run spy services with classified budgets and global espionage platforms.
NEW from me: David Cohen, ping pong whiz and terrorist money hunter, fmr deputy CIA Director who helped steer modernization efforts at agency (including a review of cover in the digital age) a top pick for Biden CIA chief:https://t.co/E1JCqb9xLI— Jenna McLaughlin (@JennaMC_Laugh) December 4, 2020
By Jim Acosta & Sarah Westwood @ CNN.com, Dec. 4
Makes Love Canal look like a clear mountain spring. https://t.co/egaAXPiveg— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 4, 2020
By Michael McAuliffe @ NYDailyNews.com, Dec. 3 WITH VIDEO
WASHINGTON — Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.) may have gotten hammered in his losing re-election bid for marching in a Black Lives Matter protest, but his farewell message to his soon-to-be former Democratic colleagues in Congress remained: Don’t back down.
Rose lost to Republican N.Y. Assemb. Nicole Malliotakis by more than 6 percentage points, according to results certified Monday, swept away by voters in Staten Island and southwestern Brooklyn who favored President Trump [....]
By Celine Castronuovo @ TheHill.com, Dec. 2
UPS has reportedly told drivers across the country to stop picking up packages from six retailers, including Gap, Nike and Macy’s, as the shipping company attempts to keep up with a record-breaking online shopping season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
If you have WaPo access, do click through for this at the top of the page Drone video shows cars coming in droves on Nov. 21 to pick up meals ahead of Thanksgiving in a drive organized by the city of Houston and grocery chain H-E-B.
1 in 8 Americans (about 26 million) say they don’t have enough to eat.https://t.co/n3Yud9153W
For a while now, we’ve seen a clear realignment of suburbs. But, where’s the dividing line between blue/red? I take a look at the ‘purple” suburbs in fast-growing places around Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte & Durham. (W/ help from @Dchinni & @CityLab )https://t.co/QRmSzDFjon
A pro-Trump attorney’s call for a Senate runoff boycott has alarmed Republicans.
By Marc Caputo @ Politico.com, Dec. 3
Georgia’s Republican civil war just got a lot messier. A new schism — this one between MAGA forces — is taking shape, further threatening GOP unity in advance of the Jan. 5 runoffs for the state’s two Senate seats.
Not that I had a particularly high opinion of it before, but the irrational and not-very-science-driven regime of COVID policies in California, coupled with the hypocrisy of so many elected officials there, has really lowered my opinion of the quality of governance in that state. https://t.co/p95Ul9Hxh4— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 3, 2020
Carjackings are on track to double year over year. The arrest rate is 4.3%-less than half of what it was last year.— Spuds McKenzie (@AyeRishPirate) December 3, 2020
At least the second carjacking in week involving a gunshot victim. https://t.co/mI1aU9Ptxn
Sir, your loyal servant Mr Pence is fleeing from the bunker in your hour of need! https://t.co/Wp7u5PuOYl— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 3, 2020
Seeing Mike Pence have to swear in a Democrat senator while a bisexual woman in a purple wig and zebra print coat holds the Bible is EXTREMELY pleasing to me pic.twitter.com/nsnKKPVVei— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) December 2, 2020
Pro-Coup Trumpist Lawyer Lin Wood Seems to be Legit Bonkers
Here’s something I didn’t know about in the annals of Trumpist mania and bad acting. You’ve probably seen the name Lin Wood come up. From my recollection, prior to his Trumpist incarnation, Wood was what you might call a regionally known celebrity lawyer. He was involved in a lot of high profile cases and was very successful. I don’t know how respected he was as a lawyer per se. And I don’t think he was known for supporting coups or being unhinged or evil.
Paywall Use Share Token
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 10:36pm
the current life of home health aides:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 10:52pm