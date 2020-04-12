    oldenGoldenDecoy's picture

    A reason to take up painting or playing tuba...

    By oldenGoldenDecoy on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 10:07pm |

    Hmmmm . . .

     

    One particular individual in the following list
    truly needs an additional form of enjoyment.

    Comments

    I'm thinking it's probably the person who wasted time writing this blog


    by ocean-kat on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:28pm

    Yes, it's quite easy to fill up the logs of recent comments and recent blogs,. all you gotta do is post your own instead of relying on others to do it for youcheeky


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:47pm

    Latest Comments

    more