    oldenGoldenDecoy's picture

    A reason to take up painting or playing tuba...

    By oldenGoldenDecoy on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 10:07pm |

    Hmmmm . . .

     

    One particular individual in the following list
    truly needs an additional form of enjoyment.

    Comments

    I'm thinking it's probably the person who wasted time writing this blog


    by ocean-kat on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:28pm

    Yes, it's quite easy to fill up the logs of recent comments and recent blogs,. all you gotta do is post your own instead of relying on others to do it for youcheeky


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:47pm

    I guess I should add that if you prefer to spend a lot of your time

    • hunting for childish scatalogical gifs  to try to *pwn* other other participants ( circa 2003 blogosphere style) and to illustrate posts
    • trying and failing often to get them to take on Dagblog's software
    • constantly using italics, bold, text size and other enhancements to get people to pay attention to your opinion in the "latest" queue and to certain lines in your posts

    then you probably won't be able to post much grownup content with any time you have left over


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 2:14pm

    Have you thought about ragging on Josh Marshall too about his habits? He's  tweeted like 30 times since midnight, that seems to be about his typical rate.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 3:02pm

    Latest Comments

    more