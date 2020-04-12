    oldenGoldenDecoy's picture

    A reason to take up painting or playing tuba...

    By oldenGoldenDecoy on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 10:07pm |

    Hmmmm . . .

     

    One particular individual in the following list
    truly needs an additional form of enjoyment.

    Comments

    I'm thinking it's probably the person who wasted time writing this blog


    by ocean-kat on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:28pm

    Yes, it's quite easy to fill up the logs of recent comments and recent blogs,. all you gotta do is post your own instead of relying on others to do it for youcheeky


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:47pm

    I guess I should add that if you prefer to spend a lot of your time

    • hunting for childish scatalogical gifs  to try to *pwn* other other participants ( circa 2003 blogosphere style) and to illustrate posts
    • trying and failing often to get them to take on Dagblog's software
    • constantly using italics, bold, text size and other enhancements to get people to pay attention to your opinion in the "latest" queue and to certain lines in your posts

    then you probably won't be able to post much grownup content with any time you have left over


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 2:14pm

    Have you thought about ragging on Josh Marshall too about his habits? He's  tweeted like 30 times since midnight, that seems to be about his typical rate.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 3:02pm

    Dag vs Josh?

    Have you thought about ragging on
    Josh Marshall too about his habits?

    Hahahahahaha...

    Dagblog? It is ranked #69,607 in the world. 3,700 visitors and 3,700 daily page views.  

    Talkingpointsmemo? It is ranked #11,722 in the world. 19,000 visitors and 103,000 daily page views.

    QUICK... get a grip on your reality...

    ~OGD~


    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 7:32pm

    If she needs an LA life coach, I'm sure she'll let you know. In the the meantime, just let her be, capisch? You just illustrated how she's doing most of the work around here to entertain others. You could also try being actually entertaining. You know how - just put your lips together and blow.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 4:20pm

    Project much???

    You know how - just put
    your lips together and blow.

    . . . capisch?

    ~OGD~


    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 6:55pm

