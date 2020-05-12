Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
From the WaPo
Just 25 congressional Republicans acknowledge Joe Biden’s win over President Trump a month after the former vice president’s clear victory of more than 7 million votes nationally and a convincing electoral-vote margin that exactly matched Trump’s 2016 tally.
Two Republicans consider Trump the winner despite all evidence showing otherwise. And another 222 GOP members of the House and Senate — nearly 90 percent of all Republicans serving in Congress — will simply not say who won the election.
Those are the findings of a Washington Post survey of all 249 Republicans in the House and Senate that began the morning after Trump posted a 46-minute video Wednesday evening in which he wrongly claimed he had defeated Biden and leveled wild and unsubstantiated allegations of “corrupt forces” who stole the outcome from the sitting president.
Comments
I think: good for WaPo, they were using their 4th Estate power like a "push poll" to require some of those trying to avoid voicing whether they were courting the Trump fan demographic to uncloak.
They will of course all settle down after the vote of the Electoral College and do fist bumps with each other in Congress once that's over, but now there's a permanent record of who was a man or a mouse while a fucking pandemic is going on and people are starving, who was willing to play silly games and kabuki show for two months to humor a delusional mass hysteria and who wasn't.
I don't think it has anything to do with what will or will not happen in Congress once Biden is sworn in and begins to work with the new Congress. (What happens with the Georgia Senate race will, on the other hand, affect what happens a great deal.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:36pm
p.s. Even if the Democrats lost in Georgia, anyone who thinks McConnell will pander to the deluded "election was stolen from Trump" crowd in what he does once the new adminstration is sworn in, is deluded themselves. He won't give a shit what they think, any nods to their concerns will be fake.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:41pm
As Rudy goes, so goes the nation.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 3:44pm
How soon we forget
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/06/us/politics/democrats-attempts-to-den...
https://observer.com/2016/11/the-lefts-miraculous-change-of-heart-on-acc...
Let's not even talk about 2000
by Jeff (not verified) on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 6:25pm
Oh piss off.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 6:34pm
We remember the events
Hillary conceded the day after the election
The GSA under Obama gave Trump's transition team access to government departments that same day
Here is a day by day timeline of the transition comparing Obama to Trump vs. Trump to Biden
https://www.businessinsider.com/timeline-of-2016-and-2020-election-transitions-between-trump-obama-2020-11
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 6:42pm