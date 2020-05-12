Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Just a notice for those here who are big fans of internet forum meta warring and shit stirring-there's this display going on over at Twitter showing how the big boys play
The hashtag #StopTheLeftPurge is trending because many prominent left wing accounts are being banned by Twitter.
A lot of people who have called for censorship in the past, are now tweeting this hashtag.
Man, if only someone had been warning all of you about this for years.
From the WaPo
Just 25 congressional Republicans acknowledge Joe Biden’s win over President Trump a month after the former vice president’s clear victory of more than 7 million votes nationally and a convincing electoral-vote margin that exactly matched Trump’s 2016 tally.
Two Republicans consider Trump the winner despite all evidence showing otherwise. And another 222 GOP members of the House and Senate — nearly 90 percent of all Republicans serving in Congress — will simply not say who won the election.
Opposition from former presidential candidate shows that not all liberals will embrace the targeted package
By Jeff Stein, Mike DeBonis & Seung Min Kim @ WashingtonPost.com, Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:52 p.m. EST
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Friday announced his opposition to the bipartisan coronavirus relief package gaining momentum in the U.S. Senate, as jockeying intensified among lawmakers eager to cut a deal to provide relief amid renewed signs of economic weakness.
December 5, 2020
President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to remove most of the its about 700 troops in Somalia working to assist the East African nation’s military with its long battle against al-Shabab terrorists. https://t.co/AdZSgUZMzT— Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) December 4, 2020
This linked Atlantic article is free access. [Previous thread of Covid News 11/20 thru 3 PM on 12/4 is here.]
"Americans are dying of COVID-19 who, had they gotten sick a month earlier, would have lived."
It is happening. Hospitals are being overwhelmed.
Present tense, not future.
Read @alexismadrigal and @yayitsrob's latest. https://t.co/iYTo3np7Pz
From the WaPo
The Trump administration has refused to allow members of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team to meet with officials at U.S. intelligence agencies that are controlled by the Pentagon, undermining prospects for a smooth transfer of power, current and former U.S. officials said.
The officials said the Biden team has not been able to engage with leaders at the National Security Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency and other military-run spy services with classified budgets and global espionage platforms.
NEW from me: David Cohen, ping pong whiz and terrorist money hunter, fmr deputy CIA Director who helped steer modernization efforts at agency (including a review of cover in the digital age) a top pick for Biden CIA chief:https://t.co/E1JCqb9xLI— Jenna McLaughlin (@JennaMC_Laugh) December 4, 2020
By Jim Acosta & Sarah Westwood @ CNN.com, Dec. 4
Makes Love Canal look like a clear mountain spring. https://t.co/egaAXPiveg— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 4, 2020
By Michael McAuliffe @ NYDailyNews.com, Dec. 3 WITH VIDEO
WASHINGTON — Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.) may have gotten hammered in his losing re-election bid for marching in a Black Lives Matter protest, but his farewell message to his soon-to-be former Democratic colleagues in Congress remained: Don’t back down.
Rose lost to Republican N.Y. Assemb. Nicole Malliotakis by more than 6 percentage points, according to results certified Monday, swept away by voters in Staten Island and southwestern Brooklyn who favored President Trump [....]
By Celine Castronuovo @ TheHill.com, Dec. 2
UPS has reportedly told drivers across the country to stop picking up packages from six retailers, including Gap, Nike and Macy’s, as the shipping company attempts to keep up with a record-breaking online shopping season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
If you have WaPo access, do click through for this at the top of the page Drone video shows cars coming in droves on Nov. 21 to pick up meals ahead of Thanksgiving in a drive organized by the city of Houston and grocery chain H-E-B.
1 in 8 Americans (about 26 million) say they don’t have enough to eat.https://t.co/n3Yud9153W
For a while now, we’ve seen a clear realignment of suburbs. But, where’s the dividing line between blue/red? I take a look at the ‘purple” suburbs in fast-growing places around Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte & Durham. (W/ help from @Dchinni & @CityLab )https://t.co/QRmSzDFjon
A pro-Trump attorney’s call for a Senate runoff boycott has alarmed Republicans.
By Marc Caputo @ Politico.com, Dec. 3
Georgia’s Republican civil war just got a lot messier. A new schism — this one between MAGA forces — is taking shape, further threatening GOP unity in advance of the Jan. 5 runoffs for the state’s two Senate seats.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
The issue elicits laughter at dagblog, but is reflects past and current distrust of the health care system
Charles Blow gives a short synopsis of the history
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/06/opinion/blacks-vaccinations-health.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage
If history is any judge, in many communities, Blacks and Latinos will not be among the first to receive the vaccine.
If you have to drive up to receive the vaccine, for example, people without vehicles will be left out.
Hopefully, the Biden administration will take such things into consideration.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 9:34pm
Not laughter - disbelief. 5000 black women (along with 2500 white women) were sterilized over 40 years starting in the Great Depression; 600 black men were enrolled in an initially useful test that got superceded within 10 years once pencillin became effective. Yes, cruel & ignorant depression-era South, finally brought a bit to it's senses *50 years ago*.
There are 40 million black Americans today - so 6000 is 1.5 of 10,000 today; perhaps 1.5 of 1 million of all the blacks who lived since the early 30's.
Instead of Charles Blow using his column to note the extreme advancement of blacks in healthcare and government positions the last 50 years, calming the by-now anachronistic fears of such things happening secretly and silently, he panders to a sense of paranoia. I mean, immigrant kids in cages came out, didn't it? Discrepancies for blacks in government programs are regularly announced and debated, including the unequal effects of Covid among many other diseases. A major testing site for Covid vaccines was University of Vanderbilt medical facility with now state-of-the-art facilities; the mayor and most of the administration of advanced Atlanta are black. Backwards Birmingham of steel and iron fame is now clean with more state-of-the art med facilities. Houston home of NASA for 60 years doing heart bypass at Baylor 65 years now. Sure, back in 1941 you had Appalachian guys joining the war against Hitler who'd never worn shoes. That's 80 years ago, thousands of NAACP lawsuits and a big Civil Rights Act 55 years ago.
Educate people. Sure, death rates of everything from cars to flying to vaccines to diseases to factories and coal mines and steel mills and sweatshops were much worse 80 years ago. Wake up. Killing yourselves to hold onto long dealt with scandals is backwards. Sure, research the program, check with trusted leaders, but stop the fucking fear mongering - it hurts people, it makes the whole race infantile and backwards. There are schools - use them. There are regulations - enforce them. MLK wasn't a pussy - I'm pretty damn sure he didn't scare people from using seatbelts and giving up life destroying cigarettes because some lynchings happened 30-40 years earlier. White bigots stood in the doorway barring blacks 55-65 years ago - should blacks be afraid to go to school, or bring up the subject every time education comes up? Should they be afraid to visit Hawaii because Pearl Harbor got bombed 80 years ago? Afraid to be astronauts because a rocket blew up 53 years ago, a Shuttle 35 years ago?
Now, black Covid infections are 750k, or 14% of the total US. Black deaths from Covid are almost 30k, or 18% if the total. That's not far above the black population percentage. But 750,000 infections is a lot more than 5600 people mistreated 50-90 years ago, 29,000 deaths in 1 year is a lot more than the couple hundred syphilis cases and deaths from the depression to civil rights era.
6000 black opioid deaths a year - 35k white, 4000 Hispanic. Do I need to bring up any other mistreatment to get people to take care of themselves?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 12:38am
No, there's too much laughter and mockery here. That's why I think we need to treat those who think Trump won the election with a bit more respect. They might not fully understand what's happening but that doesn't mean we can't be understanding. I'm sure rmrd agrees with me here. Blacks who won't take a vaccine, people who think Trump won, flat earthers, they're all the same and good people and we should respect then all and not criticize their beliefs. Let's all try to be more understanding. I have to say I'm feeling really good now that rmrd and I finally agree on something.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 1:31am
Candace Owens can unite the anti-vaxx legions I'm sure.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 1:36am