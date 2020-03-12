lynette yiadom-boakye’s fly in league with the night is extraordinary and now view now at @Tate. on a few of the walls are quotes from lynette taken from our most recent conversation. pic.twitter.com/JQ0q3OFG1o — Antwaun Sargent (@Sirsargent) December 3, 2020

Her paintings have sold for seven figures for several years now, and there is a waiting list for her work.

Lynette Yiadom-Boakye review – ‘she’s turned Tate Britain on its head’ https://t.co/vRbA8FmV1d — The Guardian (@guardian) December 2, 2020

Suffice it to say her work hearkens back to European Old Masters.

Bio background from wikipedia Her parents were immigrants from Ghana. But she is simply British.

p.s. Okwui Enwezor who helped promote her career, and who tragically died recently, is now considered one of the greatest curators of all times internationally. I would like to be clear about that: not a great black curator, but a great curator.