Her paintings have sold for seven figures for several years now, and there is a waiting list for her work.
Suffice it to say her work hearkens back to European Old Masters.
Bio background from wikipedia Her parents were immigrants from Ghana. But she is simply British.
...In 2010, her work was recognised by Okwui Enwezor who gave her an exhibition at Studio Museum in Harlem.[4] In addition to her artwork, Yiadom-Boakye has taught at the Ruskin School of Art, Oxford University where she is a visiting tutor for their Master in Fine Arts programme.[5] Her influence as an Artist was recognised in the 2019 Powerlist and she was subsequently listed in the Top 10 of the most influential people of African or African Caribbean heritage in the UK in 2020.[6][7]....
p.s. Okwui Enwezor who helped promote her career, and who tragically died recently, is now considered one of the greatest curators of all times internationally. I would like to be clear about that: not a great black curator, but a great curator.
the single auction record just broken for a work by painter Amy Sherald who did Michelle Obama's official White House portrait
her work officially has a multi-million dollar resale value now.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 8:29pm