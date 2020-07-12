Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Former American Bar Association Presidents, 1,000-Plus Lawyers Call for Bar Investigations of Trump Campaign Attorneyshttps://t.co/jMi2TIJPt8— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 8, 2020
Exclusive: A suspected Chinese intelligence operative bundled donations for Eric Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign.
The operation targeted politicians in California & across the country.
Read Axios' year-long investigation, by me and @zachsdorfman: https://t.co/kY4BHIAvZh
SCOOP -- Joe Biden will nominate Xavier Becerra, the attorney general in California, to be the next HHS secretary, a victory for the Cong. Hispanic Caucus, which he used to lead, and had pressed for more high-profile Latinos in the cabinet. w/@SherylNYT https://t.co/UyWU9lAdDI— Michael D. Shear (@shearm) December 6, 2020
SCOOP: President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to be his secretary of defense, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.https://t.co/jsA1mcJGV6@tylerpager @laraseligman @NatashaBertrand
Courts Shut Down Jury Trials as New COVID-19 Infections Surge https://t.co/FflyIB1YRj— Law.com (@lawdotcom) December 7, 2020
Some financial advisers see Bitcoin as a long-term play. Others still won't touch it https://t.co/DJ9o194zrS— Bloomberg Wealth (@wealth) December 7, 2020
Twitter thread, starting with these:
1. A quick little riff on remote work in light of all the news speculation about finance/ VC moving to Miami etc etc etc.— Richard Florida (@Richard_Florida) December 7, 2020
2. First, I think that the BIG geographic impact of the pandemic will be more on the geography of where we work than where we live.
A bad idea, not a bad slogan https://t.co/lSmchOwnMO— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) December 7, 2020
The campaign’s empathetic digital strategy held up surprisingly well against President Trump’s passionate digital following.
"Headlines from [Fox News] that reflected well on Mr. Biden were relatively rare, but ... tests showed that they were more persuasive to on-the-fence voters than headlines from other outlets. So when they appeared ... the campaign paid to promote them"https://t.co/al7JSRX93A— Bill Scher (@billscher) December 6, 2020
The next Congress will feature more nonwhite lawmakers representing majority-white constituencies than at any time in American history.
“Democrats in the next Congress will boast at least 26 nonwhite lawmakers who represent states or districts where at least a plurality of the population is white—more than a four-fold increase from a decade ago.”https://t.co/v7VJcSofV1— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 6, 2020
Just a notice for those here who are big fans of internet forum meta warring and shit stirring-there's this display going on over at Twitter showing how the big boys play
The hashtag #StopTheLeftPurge is trending because many prominent left wing accounts are being banned by Twitter.
A lot of people who have called for censorship in the past, are now tweeting this hashtag.
Man, if only someone had been warning all of you about this for years.
From the WaPo
Just 25 congressional Republicans acknowledge Joe Biden’s win over President Trump a month after the former vice president’s clear victory of more than 7 million votes nationally and a convincing electoral-vote margin that exactly matched Trump’s 2016 tally.
Two Republicans consider Trump the winner despite all evidence showing otherwise. And another 222 GOP members of the House and Senate — nearly 90 percent of all Republicans serving in Congress — will simply not say who won the election.
Opposition from former presidential candidate shows that not all liberals will embrace the targeted package
By Jeff Stein, Mike DeBonis & Seung Min Kim @ WashingtonPost.com, Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:52 p.m. EST
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Friday announced his opposition to the bipartisan coronavirus relief package gaining momentum in the U.S. Senate, as jockeying intensified among lawmakers eager to cut a deal to provide relief amid renewed signs of economic weakness.
December 5, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 10:01pm
reality bites of what's in the future?
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 10:06pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 10:29pm
Sullivan admits Trump pardon challenge
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 10:42pm
these guys have no time for insane narcissists trying to scrape up some cred:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 10:59pm