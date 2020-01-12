Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Exclusive: A suspected Chinese intelligence operative bundled donations for Eric Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign.
The operation targeted politicians in California & across the country.
Read Axios' year-long investigation, by me and @zachsdorfman: https://t.co/kY4BHIAvZh
Former American Bar Association Presidents, 1,000-Plus Lawyers Call for Bar Investigations of Trump Campaign Attorneyshttps://t.co/jMi2TIJPt8— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 8, 2020
SCOOP -- Joe Biden will nominate Xavier Becerra, the attorney general in California, to be the next HHS secretary, a victory for the Cong. Hispanic Caucus, which he used to lead, and had pressed for more high-profile Latinos in the cabinet. w/@SherylNYT https://t.co/UyWU9lAdDI— Michael D. Shear (@shearm) December 6, 2020
SCOOP: President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to be his secretary of defense, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.https://t.co/jsA1mcJGV6@tylerpager @laraseligman @NatashaBertrand
Courts Shut Down Jury Trials as New COVID-19 Infections Surge https://t.co/FflyIB1YRj— Law.com (@lawdotcom) December 7, 2020
Some financial advisers see Bitcoin as a long-term play. Others still won't touch it https://t.co/DJ9o194zrS— Bloomberg Wealth (@wealth) December 7, 2020
Twitter thread, starting with these:
1. A quick little riff on remote work in light of all the news speculation about finance/ VC moving to Miami etc etc etc.— Richard Florida (@Richard_Florida) December 7, 2020
2. First, I think that the BIG geographic impact of the pandemic will be more on the geography of where we work than where we live.
available free access in full because is still free trial period
A bad idea, not a bad slogan https://t.co/lSmchOwnMO— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) December 7, 2020
The campaign’s empathetic digital strategy held up surprisingly well against President Trump’s passionate digital following.
"Headlines from [Fox News] that reflected well on Mr. Biden were relatively rare, but ... tests showed that they were more persuasive to on-the-fence voters than headlines from other outlets. So when they appeared ... the campaign paid to promote them"https://t.co/al7JSRX93A— Bill Scher (@billscher) December 6, 2020
The next Congress will feature more nonwhite lawmakers representing majority-white constituencies than at any time in American history.
“Democrats in the next Congress will boast at least 26 nonwhite lawmakers who represent states or districts where at least a plurality of the population is white—more than a four-fold increase from a decade ago.”https://t.co/v7VJcSofV1— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 6, 2020
Just a notice for those here who are big fans of internet forum meta warring and shit stirring-there's this display going on over at Twitter showing how the big boys play
The hashtag #StopTheLeftPurge is trending because many prominent left wing accounts are being banned by Twitter.
A lot of people who have called for censorship in the past, are now tweeting this hashtag.
Man, if only someone had been warning all of you about this for years.
From the WaPo
Just 25 congressional Republicans acknowledge Joe Biden’s win over President Trump a month after the former vice president’s clear victory of more than 7 million votes nationally and a convincing electoral-vote margin that exactly matched Trump’s 2016 tally.
Two Republicans consider Trump the winner despite all evidence showing otherwise. And another 222 GOP members of the House and Senate — nearly 90 percent of all Republicans serving in Congress — will simply not say who won the election.
Opposition from former presidential candidate shows that not all liberals will embrace the targeted package
By Jeff Stein, Mike DeBonis & Seung Min Kim @ WashingtonPost.com, Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:52 p.m. EST
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Friday announced his opposition to the bipartisan coronavirus relief package gaining momentum in the U.S. Senate, as jockeying intensified among lawmakers eager to cut a deal to provide relief amid renewed signs of economic weakness.
December 5, 2020
TRUMP PARDONS FLYNN... for something.
As always with Trump, it's a confusing piece of shit that doesn't mean what people claim until the pieces are dredged out (and put in writing)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 4:40pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 4:43pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 5:33pm
Trump channels whackadoo Emily
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 5:43pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 3:33pm
And the Flynn story suddenly becomes old news. "Manafort" trending on Twitter, this:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 6:41pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 7:14pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:15am
SC census insanity thread
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 10:21am
Felix Sater Kazakh case
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 2:16pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 5:55pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 6:48pm
The art of THE GRIFT continues unabated to the tune of $150 million:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 11:27pm
exponential grifting
especially since I just listened to a bunch of talking heads on CNN confirm that multiple White House sources have told multiple journos that Trump has fully accepted now that he has lost the election
edit to add cross-link:
MORE HERE BY Omar Wasow
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 12:47am
worth listening to again, compare and contrast
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:07pm
more possible grift. because, hey why not, a lot of people are going to be dead and gone anyways
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:28pm
emptywheel on the above:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:40pm
another good question:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:45am
working on a new pardon festival:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:38pm
Mika Brzezinski has a question for Twitter:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:38pm
some are suggesting to look over here.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:42pm
anger about Flynn from a few usually pretty temperate types, one right after another on my feed
edit to add another, they just keep coming on my feed, especially "manly men" patriotic types, they seem to want to see him shot at dawn:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:49am
84% of Republicans support martial law and new a election, where Trump wins, as a "defense of freedoms."
12% Republicans against it.
4% undecided
Roy Blunt, (R-Mo), said "Trump absolutely has a right to as many elections as it takes, for him to win, a fair one."
by NCD on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 7:43am
Many people do not understand the distrust of the process felt by many Republicans.
Edit to add:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/01/us/politics/georgia-election-trump.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 8:29am
Trump's Twitter response was to continue to call the Georgia election "rigged"
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-inevitably-flips-out-at-georgia-elections-official-who-begged-him-to-calm-down?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 8:52am
General Flynn put a full page ad in the Washington Times paper yesterday where he said Trump must declare martial law and throw out the election.
Followed by another election, which Trump will, of course, approve and consider "fair and legal" when fraud and intimidation of officials and/or their replacement with apparatchiks assures a Trump "win."
The Trump base wants a Stalinist system like Maduro's Venezuela, or Putin's Russia. Where the Party is purged, the disloyal threatened and removed from office, courts are rigged, corruption rampant, the free press suffocated, and the authoritarian cult leader rules for life.
by NCD on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 10:48am
That should make for a pretty court-martial, if they can have one to revoke Flynn's benefits for advocating overthrowing the Constitution. Maybe he can live off Trump's PAC money.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 10:59am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 9:45am
#TrumpCrimeFamily has just started trending
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 6:10pm
Election docs altered oops
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 2:10am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 6:16pm
Collins,Toomey, Grassley, Rounds and Romney
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 11:24pm
grifting off Trump fans is becoming contagious?
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 7:07pm
thread:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 9:08pm
Josh Marshall:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 2:51pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 9:32pm
mighty have fallen
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 9:56pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 2:52pm
Flynn's insurrection begins
(click for full thread)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 4:40pm
Trump appeals to DoD? Whack
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 10:51am
Trump stinkbomb: FCC / internet
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 2:02am