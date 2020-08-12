    Lost causes

    By Flavius on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 11:40am |

    With  no dog in this fight (for my recently arrived New Bedford  ancestors Fort Sumpter and Appomatox were surely less important than the current cost of twine for the nets ) my reaction is the Black Historians should settle for half  a  cake.

    And yes , accepting half the truth. (Do we ever get the full the trutth.?)

    The   descendants of the "lost cause" are going to visit the graves once a year, and briefly remember

    part of their story. Let them! Because you can't change it,

    Along with murdering  30 ex slaves in New Orleans probably half the murderers had previously risked

    their lives to save a fellow Confederate .

    Leave the  monuments honoring great grandfather Sam.

    And also a plague generally reminder that War is Hell.   

     

    Comments

    Nah

    I think that it is good to seek the truth

    Africans sold Africans into slavery

    Free Blacks owned slaves

    Blacks fought for both sides during the Revolutionary War, Blacks on both sides still lost.

    Blacks ran to Union lines

    Black soldiers were slaughtered at Fort Pillow

    And so on

    Knowing how we got here is important 

    Edit to add:

    VMI recently pulled down a statue of Stonewall Jackson.

    Why should Black students have to pass by and salute that statue?


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 12:41pm

    Latest Comments

    more