Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
The hook of the cane reaches out from the side of the stage.
by Erica Pandey @ Axios.com, Dec. 8
Even after the pandemic is behind us, millions of jobs — most of them in the travel and service industries — will be gone forever, and workers are figuring out their next moves.
The big picture: Pivoting from one career to a whole new one is a difficult feat, but many have pulled it off. That could be a good sign for America's resilience amid the pandemic's economic destruction.
by Anna North @ Vox.com, Dec. 8
"I don’t know anyone that is not struggling” at this point in the pandemic, one mom says.
I’m running for Mayor of New York City to repair the fabric of the city, pull New Yorkers together to rebuild from the damage wrought by COVID, and reimagine an innovative city that truly works for everyone.
found this via retweet by Matthew Yglesias
this is very good https://t.co/YDhskxOaQY— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) December 8, 2020
Ex-CISA director Chris Krebs has sued the Trump campaign and one of its lawyers, Joe diGenova, for defamation, asserting that they conspired to falsely claim the election was stolen, attack dissenting Republicans and fraudulently reap political donations. https://t.co/taJ9OsMiln— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 8, 2020
There is a movement towards Progressive prosecutors
“It’s telling, because it’s not just in bluer, urban locations like Los Angeles,” said Miriam Krinsky, a former federal prosecutor and executive director of Fair and Just Prosecution, which advises prosecutors and candidates seeking change. “We saw a number of D.A.s elected in Georgia. We saw D.A.s in Florida elected. We saw wins of reform-minded D.A.s in Michigan and Texas and Colorado and Columbus, Ohio.”
As the movement builds momentum, with more progressive prosecutors taking office each election cycle, they have increasingly come together to influence policy and make significant changes in America’s criminal justice system, despite growing pushback from police unions and state officials.
Black youth in NYC carry guns for protection. They do not trust the police to have their best interests at heart
He was 7 years old, standing in a bare room opening onto a patio in Brooklyn, when an uncle handed him a pistol that was twice as big as his hands. His uncle guided his finger to the trigger and pointed the barrel straight ahead.
A loud crack split the air, followed by the scent of gunpowder, he recalled. His uncle, his breath smelling of alcohol, said in the boy’s ear, “This is how you survive.”
Exclusive: A suspected Chinese intelligence operative bundled donations for Eric Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign.
The operation targeted politicians in California & across the country.
Read Axios' year-long investigation, by me and @zachsdorfman: https://t.co/kY4BHIAvZh
Former American Bar Association Presidents, 1,000-Plus Lawyers Call for Bar Investigations of Trump Campaign Attorneyshttps://t.co/jMi2TIJPt8— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 8, 2020
SCOOP -- Joe Biden will nominate Xavier Becerra, the attorney general in California, to be the next HHS secretary, a victory for the Cong. Hispanic Caucus, which he used to lead, and had pressed for more high-profile Latinos in the cabinet. w/@SherylNYT https://t.co/UyWU9lAdDI— Michael D. Shear (@shearm) December 6, 2020
SCOOP: President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to be his secretary of defense, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.https://t.co/jsA1mcJGV6@tylerpager @laraseligman @NatashaBertrand
Courts Shut Down Jury Trials as New COVID-19 Infections Surge https://t.co/FflyIB1YRj— Law.com (@lawdotcom) December 7, 2020
Some financial advisers see Bitcoin as a long-term play. Others still won't touch it https://t.co/DJ9o194zrS— Bloomberg Wealth (@wealth) December 7, 2020
Twitter thread, starting with these:
1. A quick little riff on remote work in light of all the news speculation about finance/ VC moving to Miami etc etc etc.— Richard Florida (@Richard_Florida) December 7, 2020
2. First, I think that the BIG geographic impact of the pandemic will be more on the geography of where we work than where we live.
Comments
love your wording
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 5:37pm
I have been hoping this day would come for some time now but didn't want to jinx it by saying it out loud.
by moat on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 5:49pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 5:44pm