    Lost causes

    By Flavius on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 11:40am

    With  no dog in this fight (for my recently arrived New Bedford  ancestors Fort Sumpter and Appomatox were surely less important than the current cost of twine for the nets ) my reaction is the Black Historians should settle for half  a  cake.

    And yes , accepting half the truth. (Do we ever get the full the trutth.?)

    The   descendants of the "lost cause" are going to visit the graves once a year, and briefly remember

    part of their story. Let them! Because you can't change it,

    Along with murdering  30 ex slaves in New Orleans probably half the murderers had previously risked

    their lives to save a fellow Confederate .

    Leave the  monuments honoring great grandfather Sam.

    And also a plague generally reminder that War is Hell.   

     

    Comments

    Nah

    I think that it is good to seek the truth

    Africans sold Africans into slavery

    Free Blacks owned slaves

    Blacks fought for both sides during the Revolutionary War, Blacks on both sides still lost.

    Blacks ran to Union lines

    Black soldiers were slaughtered at Fort Pillow

    And so on

    Knowing how we got here is important 

    Edit to add:

    VMI recently pulled down a statue of Stonewall Jackson.

    Why should Black students have to pass by and salute that statue?


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 12:41pm

    Seriously? Who's saying they have to "salute that statue"?

    Crock of shit as usual.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 12:57pm

    45 seconds research:

    Stonewall Jackson was a professor at VMI, a West Point graduate who served in combat in the Mexican War, a military genius, a staunch Christian, and yes, a Confederate General,” he wrote at the time.....

    In 2015, VMI did away with requiring freshmen to salute the statue each time they passed it, Wyatt said.


    by NCD on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 1:07pm

    It's a fucking military academy - they're bred in jarhead logic. I thought he was talking about normal people.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 1:16pm

    Thanks NCD

    The statue removal comes after reports regarding racism on campus by former Black students at the institution 

    (CNN)The state's top leaders are ordering a review of what they say is the "clear and appalling culture of ongoing structural racism at the Virginia Military Institute," following news reports detailing allegations by Black students and alumni.

    Writing that the school's values of honor, sacrifice, dignity and service "do not extend to all students," the letter from state officials to VMI's governing Board of Visitors cites reports of "vicious attacks on social media," a sophomore threatening to lynch a fellow underclassman and a professor fondly reminiscing over her family's involvement in the Ku Klux Klan. 

    It further claims the state-run military college in Lexington continues to embrace the Confederacy, as well as "an inaccurate and dangerous 'Lost Cause' version of Virginia's history." The "Lost Cause" ideology asserts the Southern war effort was heroic and that states' rights, not slavery, was the Confederacy's principal cause, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

    https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/20/us/virginia-military-institute-racism-letter-allegation/index.html


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 1:38pm

    You know they have retarded Christian schools so they can teach the world is flat and was created 6000 years ago. That's a tiny percentage of real schools, but fret over it all you want.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 1:58pm

    LOL

    I'm simply linking to articles

    I'm fretting so much, that we have a blind Zoom tasting of California Cabernet Sauvignons tonight

    The goal is to guess the wines' locations in California wine regions.


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 2:17pm

    "simply linking to articles" = "pulling outlr chain"

    I'm gonna smoke a little crack, do a bit of meth, and then spout crazy shit the rest of the night, cuz that just seems to be the way people flow. Pull in random factoids for I'm holistory, pull shit out of my butt, and call it rational argument and a compelling imperative and a brilliant new narrative.

    PS - may not do this on Zoom - hate to turn state's evidence


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 3:30pm

    Random factoids
     

    Current and former VMI students complained about racism on campus as well as the statue.

    A review of findings on racial issues were published in MSM

    The Commandant resigned

    The Stonewall statue was removed.

     


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 3:41pm

    Did I mention I don't give a fuck what military students nor Christian school students think? They're there for a certain kind of indoctrination that has nothing to do with general truth.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 3:47pm

    Random factoids

    Statue came down

    Commandant gone

    Facts don't give a fuck what you think

     


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 4:27pm

    Well, blacks won a huge victory there - a statue came down. Now maybe if they got unfettered right to vote, closer-to-parity family income, drastic decrease in incarceration, improved education, etc. Feel the power. A statue of a horse even. And sipping wine on Zoom, natch...


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 5:55pm

     Who's saying they have to "salute that statue"?

    good question.I think the answer was used by FDR: the only thing we have to fear is fear itself. Unless you believe in voodoo, then of course, old statues can hurt you. Otherwise, getting rid of them doesn't change a damn thing about reality.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 1:29pm

    And they say what a pretty thing it was indeed...the horse that is.


    by NCD on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 5:24pm

    Congrats PP... As per usual

    The only "...crock of shit..." who complains
    "...I don't give a fuck..." who constantly sprays
     invectives 'round here is by one particular
     and quite peculiar person. And is hereby
     awarded the following award...

    ~OGD~


    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 5:57pm

