    Breakdancing Is Now An Olympic Sport

    By rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 8:36am |

    From the HuffPost

    The International Olympic Committee has decided to officially designate breakdancing as an Olympic sport for the 2024 Paris Games. It joins three other new events: skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.

    https://www.huffpost.com/entry/breakdancing-surfing-paris-2024-games_n_5fcf2305c5b6787f2a9a7b1b

    Depending on your attitude, this shows that 2020 continues to suck because of this decision. It could also provide proof of recognition of the respective sports for others.

    I have to admit that my response was laughter, but I also laugh at synchronized swimming despite the obvious talent of the athletes.

    Breakdancing was maybe the most complicated element going on in hip-hop. I say "was" because I haven't paid as much attention to it all as I did back in the 2000s, I guess.


    by Orion on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 10:00pm

