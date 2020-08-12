    Deleted

    By A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 10:43am |

     

    Deleted at request of management.

    Comments

    Please move this out of the culture section. Tx.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:49pm

    Repeat, pls move


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:35am

    Where is more appropriate. I thought it was in the same category, as in something about our culture, just like the entry immediately below it. 


    by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:44am

    Huh? Like Rolling Stones or Orion's music? I'm replacing it with Chuck Yeager's death and images of test flights and made epic through Tom Wolfe's The Right Stuff, passing of an American era in spaceflight. Yours is discussing past wars again and same old political opinion. You can out it in From the Readers, since it's a longer piece, but again for those I'm trying to batch up related topics if you add to it via comments ((rather than bunches of similar posts that don't rotate through fast enough like In the News)

    But thanks, you reminded me to delete one that didn't belong.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:57am

    Latest Comments

    more