SCOOP: President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to be his secretary of defense, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.https://t.co/jsA1mcJGV6@tylerpager @laraseligman @NatashaBertrand— Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) December 7, 2020
Musk Relocates to Texas, Criticizes ‘Complacent’ California. Welcome to Texas! https://t.co/Dw4v8APgie— Clancco: Art & Law (@Clancco_ArtLaw) December 9, 2020
[Previous Covid news thread here, starting 12/4 - 10:29pm withTHE U.S. HAS PASSED THE HOSPITAL BREAKING POINT; ending 12/8 - 9:37pm with NCD's excellent comment]
Some ICUs at California hospitals are completely full: 'It is the worst we have seen' https://t.co/QapEOe7dgS
Dec 8, 2020 • Reuters
Pfizer Inc cleared the next hurdle in the race to get its COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use on Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released documents that did not raise any new issues about its safety or efficacy.
I remember that he used to fill in for Rush Limbaugh when Limbaugh was still top dog among conservative talkers, and when conservative talkers were who Americans were most likely to listen to on a given day. End of an era. RIP.
NEW: More than 40 attorneys general and the U.S. government are preparing to file antitrust lawsuits against Facebook on Wed, alleging the tech giant engaged in unlawful, anticompetitive tactics to buy or kill off its rivals and solidify its dominancehttps://t.co/XdvCeKdlbd— Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) December 9, 2020
The House voted 335-78 to pass a major military bill hours after Trump threatened to veto it, putting him on notice that they could override him if he follows through with the threat. https://t.co/aSJ27L0wcx— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 9, 2020
call your rep ASAP, especially if it's a Republican! (found via retweet by Andrew Yang)
House members make bipartisan push for cash stimulus payments to COVID-weary Americans https://t.co/H3kqgb5khD— Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) December 8, 2020
I think it's safe to scratch the "report says" part of the headline once Sherrod Brown is retweeting the story
.@RepMarciaFudge is a talented lawyer, successful mayor, and effective legislator.
There is nothing Marcia can’t accomplish, and she would make Ohio proud leading @HUDgov.https://t.co/ykBMD3EaZ5
The hook of the cane reaches out from the side of the stage.
by Erica Pandey @ Axios.com, Dec. 8
Even after the pandemic is behind us, millions of jobs — most of them in the travel and service industries — will be gone forever, and workers are figuring out their next moves.
The big picture: Pivoting from one career to a whole new one is a difficult feat, but many have pulled it off. That could be a good sign for America's resilience amid the pandemic's economic destruction.
by Anna North @ Vox.com, Dec. 8
"I don’t know anyone that is not struggling” at this point in the pandemic, one mom says.
I’m running for Mayor of New York City to repair the fabric of the city, pull New Yorkers together to rebuild from the damage wrought by COVID, and reimagine an innovative city that truly works for everyone.
found this via retweet by Matthew Yglesias
this is very good https://t.co/YDhskxOaQY— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) December 8, 2020
Ex-CISA director Chris Krebs has sued the Trump campaign and one of its lawyers, Joe diGenova, for defamation, asserting that they conspired to falsely claim the election was stolen, attack dissenting Republicans and fraudulently reap political donations. https://t.co/taJ9OsMiln— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 8, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 6:53pm
Flournoy backgrounder
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/07/politics/adam-smith-endorses-flournoy-bid...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 3:57am
A much more detailed backgrounder.
https://thegrayzone.com/2020/11/20/biden-advisors-flournoy-blinken-perma...
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 9:10am
Get him an editor.
The 2 "eternal wars" under Clinton were no boots-on-the-ground operations against Hussein (overflights) and Serbia for Kosovo (a brief aerial bombing after Milosevic set off the regions civilians running for the border). Plus participation in UN Bosnian peacekeeping, and sadly a belated response in Rwanda.
As for " Moammar Gaddafi – the former adversary who sought warm relations with the U.S. and had given up his nuclear weapons program – was deposed and sodomized with a bayonet." -
IF YOU THREATEN TO WIPE OUT A CITY WITH ALL ITS CIVILIANS AS AN ACT OF TERROR AND WAR CRIME, YOU MIGHT FIND SOMEONE RETALIATES. Why the fuck do people keep bringing up Qaddafi, who was a military asshole who gained power by a coup, tortured people, tried to militarize Africa, and was just a general all-around fucker? I don't get it, Lulu - you make some pretension at caring about human rights, yet you always end up defending some schmucks who take it out on civilians.
Cohen has more contempt in his phrase "corporate media" than a guy who tortured thousands. Watch Sasha Cohen in "The Dictator" where Qaddafi was an inspiration for his role.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 11:21am
You supplied a link that you described as a “backgrounder” on Flournoy. My link was to a much more in-depth 'backgrounder' than the one you posted. It describes the career path of Flournoy and Blinken who have both passed through the revolving doors between government, industry, think tanks, and advisory jobs; doors that soon started opening automatically and never hit them in the ass. Their history suggests that they are full supporters of keeping on keeping on the path of endless wars. If that is the kind of mentality you want in high policy positions that is your prerogative but I do not support that so I will continue to offer evidence, when I see it, that shows, for instance, what we are getting with appointees like Flournoy and Blinken and what results we can expect after they strut through another door.
But okay, let’s stipulate that all the military actions that our country has been involved in during the entirety of our lifetimes have been necessary, well considered and well planned, and done with high minded purpose and that they were successful and worked out for the betterment of the geopolitical situation even if not so much for the millions of casualties. Maybe you believe that but it does not change the fact that the phrase “eternal wars’ is a reasonable way to describe that long running train of actions. Dan Cohen offers a lot of information about both Flournoy and Blinken which reveals them to be very hawkish political operatives of a type I wish were not in influential positions. You do not bother to address any of their connections or past positions but jump at the chance to direct another screed at me while ignoring the essence of the article.
Thanks anyway for the comedy link but Sasha Cohen can go fuck himself, I’ll get my view of history somewhere else.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 1:11pm
"detailed" and "intelligent" or "consistent" or "rational" don't have to go together. Do you fucking realize the world has a lot fewer or deadlywars these days than in the 90s, the 80s, the 70s, and in back into the horrid 40s? So I'll take the relative calm of our current "endless war" as you call it, vs the conflagrations that took 20 40, 60 million lives. Over a million killed in the horrid Iran-Iraq War. 5 million died in the last 5 year war in the Congo 20 years ago. Watcha got to bitch about recent? Show me the numbers or stop complaining all the time. It really contradicts your supposed position - worrying about a couple hundr d but ignoring a million.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 1:24pm
As long as you can point to a time when things were worse you think I [and presumably everyone else] should just relax and be as comfortable with the death and destruction going on now as you are. And we should not worry that it might possibly explode into something way worse. As long as the killing happens beyond our borders we should be happy and not complain about the methods or motives that are being employed to keep the mountains from falling on us. In the long history of mankind the recent history of less war is a very short blip on the timeline and there is no good reason to think it will continue to trend that way for very long if we continue to follow roughly the same course that has historically led powerful tribes and countries into big wars that ultimately brought them down as major powers.
What is the threshold number of deaths and cities destroyed that makes it legitimate to be concerned?
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 2:43pm
You're the one quoting bullshit about "wars without end" - how about man up and give some qualifications for what you think a war is vs a conflict, is it that 2 people dead in a drone attack is still "war without end"? 600,000 or a million or so were killed in Guatemala and Honduras in the 70s. 5 million in Congo 98-2003, Sudan and South Sudan another couple million in same period. See anything close to that now? Why should I be upset about "war mongers" who successfully decreased global casualties to a tenth or less? Do you have any standards behind your words, or you're just stuck in Central America 1979 and you can't get out?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 3:20pm
the reality is nobody cares about your concerns right now, Lulu, because there's already a war going on 1,500 citizens a day are dying right here in our country
do you have any perspective about that at all? A 9/11 every fucking day.
Can you imagine what we would be doing if a foreign country was doing that to us?
And you're ragging on the what ifs, what if we do this, what if we do that, what if we attack Mars.
It's more likely Biden's D.O.D. will be ordered to distribute food to the homeless on our streets in February because they've run out of National Guard.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 2:13pm
do you fucking realize that we are living a dystopian novel right now in THIS country and you're doing "but what if 2003 happens again?" If we avoid sending the National Guard in to run a lot of the hospitals when the doctors and nurses go on strike, it will be a miracle.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 3:26pm
Gives the expression "we always fight the last war" more poignance.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 3:32pm
Yes, I realize tha situation our country faces. Do you realize that the covid virus is not the only thing to be concerned about?
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 3:50pm
Can you imagine what we would be doing if a foreign country was doing that to us?
Yes I can. Vividly. Can you realize that a pandemic isn't the only way a country can be ravaged? And, I am not ragging on what-ifs. I am talking about appointments to our upcoming government and what can be expected of them.
the reality is nobody cares about your concerns right now, Lulu, ... ...
I want to believe that is not the case that nobody cares although it is obvious that not enough do, but you aint everybody. Although it was said, or rather sung, with a somewhat different message, your opinion seems to echo Hendrix: "Fall mountain, just don't fall on me."
__
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 3:45pm
Yeah, better to be paranoid about the future than realistic about the present or past. Way to go - priorities. Some on the left can't get over that Qaddafi got a bayonet up the bum after threatening a city with destruction, which is somehow more important than a million women raped and killed by rape gangs in the Congolese War. Always some pathetic focus on some weird detail, and then inflating current threat and danger. Take a Prozac, call me in the morning.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 3:52pm
A.P. also has the story with confirmation from four sources.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 9:43pm
excellent backgrounder packed into short space, including the interesting bio. points, the pros and the cons of the pick, and including past controversies:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 10:56pm
edit to add, also opined this:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 11:06pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 7:56pm
She's a fruitcake. Quite the endorsement.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:09am
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 8:08pm
“If General Austin were to recuse himself from decisions … involving Raytheon he could not carry out large parts of his job.”
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 10:58pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 8:16pm
I am starting to think that the Military Industrial Complex is a real thing. And recuse himself? Is he planning to give some juniors a vote on policy or management?
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 9:36pm
Oh, i can feel all icky like when Gore and Lieberman held hands and kneeled to pray together.
Sorry, not much into the Cult of Beau.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:17am
It is completely understandable that you would feel icky, sorry that that is how you are but acknowledging a problem is the first step to recovery, but what the hell else are you trying to say?
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:24am
Huh? That I'm not into celebrity bromances and outpouring of sentimental religiosity. At least when Kissinger and Nixon did it, it was Dark Night of the Soul time. Did I say i have a problem? I meant they have a problem. Sorry if wasn't clear.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:50am
I'll cop to a mistake on this one. I clicked on your comment and misread who it was a response to. I thought it was to my comment.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 1:02am
Aha, no prob. I mean with you. With them, still a prob.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 1:04am
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 8:55pm
David Ignatius no like:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 9:02pm
he was one of the alternate choices, if you read the article (found retweeted by Maggie Haberman):
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 4:17am