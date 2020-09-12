Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Except he'd give it a Yeagerism, like "that wasn't too tough". Presumably there's a Flyboy saloon he'll be at for happy hour. Hope no speed limits on the other side.
Follow Chuck up from "Yeager" and äll the way down in "The High Desert".https://t.co/kHCgj4rGnc— MoreCalVell (@VellCal) December 8, 2020
The Right Stuff. https://t.co/yHmqvICvrh— Annette Gordon-Reed (@agordonreed) December 8, 2020
Musk Relocates to Texas, Criticizes ‘Complacent’ California. Welcome to Texas! https://t.co/Dw4v8APgie— Clancco: Art & Law (@Clancco_ArtLaw) December 9, 2020
[Previous Covid news thread here, starting 12/4 - 10:29pm withTHE U.S. HAS PASSED THE HOSPITAL BREAKING POINT; ending 12/8 - 9:37pm with NCD's excellent comment]
Some ICUs at California hospitals are completely full: 'It is the worst we have seen' https://t.co/QapEOe7dgS
Dec 8, 2020 • Reuters
Pfizer Inc cleared the next hurdle in the race to get its COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use on Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released documents that did not raise any new issues about its safety or efficacy.
I remember that he used to fill in for Rush Limbaugh when Limbaugh was still top dog among conservative talkers, and when conservative talkers were who Americans were most likely to listen to on a given day. End of an era. RIP.
NEW: More than 40 attorneys general and the U.S. government are preparing to file antitrust lawsuits against Facebook on Wed, alleging the tech giant engaged in unlawful, anticompetitive tactics to buy or kill off its rivals and solidify its dominancehttps://t.co/XdvCeKdlbd— Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) December 9, 2020
The House voted 335-78 to pass a major military bill hours after Trump threatened to veto it, putting him on notice that they could override him if he follows through with the threat. https://t.co/aSJ27L0wcx— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 9, 2020
call your rep ASAP, especially if it's a Republican! (found via retweet by Andrew Yang)
House members make bipartisan push for cash stimulus payments to COVID-weary Americans https://t.co/H3kqgb5khD— Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) December 8, 2020
I think it's safe to scratch the "report says" part of the headline once Sherrod Brown is retweeting the story
.@RepMarciaFudge is a talented lawyer, successful mayor, and effective legislator.
There is nothing Marcia can’t accomplish, and she would make Ohio proud leading @HUDgov.https://t.co/ykBMD3EaZ5
The hook of the cane reaches out from the side of the stage.
by Erica Pandey @ Axios.com, Dec. 8
Even after the pandemic is behind us, millions of jobs — most of them in the travel and service industries — will be gone forever, and workers are figuring out their next moves.
The big picture: Pivoting from one career to a whole new one is a difficult feat, but many have pulled it off. That could be a good sign for America's resilience amid the pandemic's economic destruction.
by Anna North @ Vox.com, Dec. 8
"I don’t know anyone that is not struggling” at this point in the pandemic, one mom says.
I’m running for Mayor of New York City to repair the fabric of the city, pull New Yorkers together to rebuild from the damage wrought by COVID, and reimagine an innovative city that truly works for everyone.
found this via retweet by Matthew Yglesias
this is very good https://t.co/YDhskxOaQY— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) December 8, 2020
Ex-CISA director Chris Krebs has sued the Trump campaign and one of its lawyers, Joe diGenova, for defamation, asserting that they conspired to falsely claim the election was stolen, attack dissenting Republicans and fraudulently reap political donations. https://t.co/taJ9OsMiln— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 8, 2020
Comments
My Dad flew with these guys out at Edwards - rather shocked me looking at his flight school album one time, there's Francis Gary Powers, shot out of the sky over Russia later in a U2, there a few years younger looking fresh and bold. I gave my Dad a copy of The Right Stuff, and it opened up some things. He described crashing a jet, and the thoughts weren't, "oh crap, I'm in danger" or "i could've been killed" - it was "you big dummy, how'd you mess that up?" He screwed the pooch, simple as that.
Of course there were the fast cars (aka very slow for a fighter pilot pushing Mach I), too much drinking occasionally, and just the desert - i spent a bit of time not far from there, remember my first time driving across the Mojave through Barstow late at night not having slept too much the last 48 hours, half Hunter Thompson, half Jim Morrison and the dead Indians, half fighter pilot taking in the high desert - 150% out there. Pilots can be quite terse and taciturn - a lot of long hours finally broken up by some gag or event or, God forbid, a crisis. Not just theirs. My Dad got called up when Kruschev built his Wall through Berlin, and earlier his sightseeing time in Europe was interspersed with waking up each day to see if he had to go fly a nuke over Russia and then figure out if he could make it back how far. Such was the Cold War. Odd for me to watch astronauts headed out to space, knowing one had dropped by the house not long before. So as Tom Wolfe builds Yeager into his book as the cornerstone of the whole new space program, i have him as a mysterious God/coyote/trickster mixed in with my Dad and a whole era of Americana past. And my Mom was caught up in it as well - almost died as a stewardess flying through a storm to Hawaii while preggers with my brother, met my father on a flight from Paris to NY like some Hollywood movie starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley McClain.
I've always had trouble being labeled as "Baby Boomer" - i was born with the space race and spaceflight, the new frontier, for sure Gen X with Jackie and JFK, long after the dust of WWII celebrations had settled, after Ike and the Beats and On the Road. The 60s were in color - Yeager's time was carried out in Black and White. And as someone pointed out, there's a timelessness in B&W - actresses can look as stunning at 65 as 20, whereas in color they're washed up by 35 max. And there's Yeager, looking timeless, and that Black & White father of mine that I only know from photo albums, the person he was before I came along, now presumably sitting at the same bar. Raise a toast.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 4:32am
fun reading your memories and thoughts, thanks for taking the time to write them up
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 4:41am
Thanks, tweaked/added a little bit
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 4:43am
clicking on Annette Gordon-Reed's tweet, I see John Noonan added a followup to his photo
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 4:46am
And don't forget, "You look awful!"
Which reminds me, i think pilots if this I'll were orey sparing on compliments - not the High 5 type of esprit, you either did it it you didn't.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 5:17am