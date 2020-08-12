Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
With no dog in this fight -for my New Bedford ancestors Fort Sumpter and Appomatox were surely less important than the current cost of twine for the nets )-my reaction is the Black Historians should settle for half a cake
And yes , accepting half the truth. (Do we ever get the full the trutth.?)
The descendants of the "lost cause" are going to visit the graves once a year, and briefly
remember part of their story. Let them! Because you can't change it,
Along with murdering 30 ex slaves in New Orleans probably half the murderers had
previously risked their lives to save a fellow Confederate .
Leave the monuments honoring great grandfather Sam.
And also a plague generally reminder that War is Hell.
Comments
Nah
I think that it is good to seek the truth
Africans sold Africans into slavery
Free Blacks owned slaves
Blacks fought for both sides during the Revolutionary War, Blacks on both sides still lost.
Blacks ran to Union lines
Black soldiers were slaughtered at Fort Pillow
And so on
Knowing how we got here is important
Edit to add:
VMI recently pulled down a statue of Stonewall Jackson.
Why should Black students have to pass by and salute that statue?
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 12:41pm
Seriously? Who's saying they have to "salute that statue"?
Crock of shit as usual.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 12:57pm
45 seconds research:
by NCD on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 1:07pm
It's a fucking military academy - they're bred in jarhead logic. I thought he was talking about normal people.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 1:16pm
Thanks NCD
The statue removal comes after reports regarding racism on campus by former Black students at the institution
https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/20/us/virginia-military-institute-racism-letter-allegation/index.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 1:38pm
You know they have retarded Christian schools so they can teach the world is flat and was created 6000 years ago. That's a tiny percentage of real schools, but fret over it all you want.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 1:58pm
LOL
I'm simply linking to articles
I'm fretting so much, that we have a blind Zoom tasting of California Cabernet Sauvignons tonight
The goal is to guess the wines' locations in California wine regions.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 2:17pm
"simply linking to articles" = "pulling outlr chain"
I'm gonna smoke a little crack, do a bit of meth, and then spout crazy shit the rest of the night, cuz that just seems to be the way people flow. Pull in random factoids for I'm holistory, pull shit out of my butt, and call it rational argument and a compelling imperative and a brilliant new narrative.
PS - may not do this on Zoom - hate to turn state's evidence
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 3:30pm
Random factoids
Current and former VMI students complained about racism on campus as well as the statue.
A review of findings on racial issues were published in MSM
The Commandant resigned
The Stonewall statue was removed.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 3:41pm
Did I mention I don't give a fuck what military students nor Christian school students think? They're there for a certain kind of indoctrination that has nothing to do with general truth.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 3:47pm
Random factoids
Statue came down
Commandant gone
Facts don't give a fuck what you think
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 4:27pm
Well, blacks won a huge victory there - a statue came down. Now maybe if they got unfettered right to vote, closer-to-parity family income, drastic decrease in incarceration, improved education, etc. Feel the power. A statue of a horse even. And sipping wine on Zoom, natch...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 5:55pm
Who's saying they have to "salute that statue"?
good question.I think the answer was used by FDR: the only thing we have to fear is fear itself. Unless you believe in voodoo, then of course, old statues can hurt you. Otherwise, getting rid of them doesn't change a damn thing about reality.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 1:29pm
And they say what a pretty thing it was indeed...the horse that is.
by NCD on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 5:24pm
Congrats PP... As per usual
The only "...crock of shit..." who complains
"...I don't give a fuck..." who constantly sprays
invectives 'round here is by one particular
and quite peculiar person. And is hereby
awarded the following award...
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 5:57pm
Uh, "i don't give a shit" is by definition *not a complaint*.
And don't need your rabbit food, thanks - I'm here for the main course.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:45pm
It's 5 o'clock somewhere...
More unintelligible extremely disorganized narcissistic blog writing.
People get arrested for drinking and driving.
Too bad they don't for commenting
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 7:47pm
I think his goal is to upset me with his profanity laced rants
The mere fact that he uses profanity shows that he has no real argument
He also will use labels like "moron"
The tactic is not different than one would expect from Donald Trump
Blacks at VMI complained
The Commandant resigned and a controversial statue was removed
Now the complaint is that they did not solve nationwide voter suppression
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 8:20pm
Why frame the matter in terms of the "Lost Cause"?
The "Lost Cause" narrative is not just a particular way to remember the past but an escape from responsibility.
The complete rejection of my form of life has nothing to do with my relationships with other people but is solely the product of geniuses who want me to feel bad and suffer.
by moat on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 7:08pm
Sort of like Faulkner's dead past .
by Flavius on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 10:27pm
I lived in the Balkans - what some call "ghosts" others call grudges or a continuum.
Or then there's Melville - "all the things we thought we'd left behind were ahead of us the whole time"
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:07am
For me ,Melville mostly evokes "a dead whale or a stove boat". since my grandfather devoted his first
adventuresome years north of Alaska attempting to achieve the top half of the dichotomy before he had to shift to locating alternative transport when his ship failed to survive a spring thaw.
Compensation was purely based on cruise profits. No dead whales no limited enthusiastim for the return to the Cape
by Flavius on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 11:10am
My, that's another shift of eras. The winding down of whale boats off the east coast in the 1800s was pretty drastic, took all sorts of now obsolete expertise with it. But still, the sea... It's one thing to do away with coal mines and sweatshops, but life out on the open sea wasn't just drudgery.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 11:47am
As Edna St. Vincent Millay would have it:
"It's not true that life is one damn thing after another, it is one damn thing over and over."
by moat on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 11:39am