Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
From the WaPo
Just 25 congressional Republicans acknowledge Joe Biden’s win over President Trump a month after the former vice president’s clear victory of more than 7 million votes nationally and a convincing electoral-vote margin that exactly matched Trump’s 2016 tally.
Two Republicans consider Trump the winner despite all evidence showing otherwise. And another 222 GOP members of the House and Senate — nearly 90 percent of all Republicans serving in Congress — will simply not say who won the election.
Those are the findings of a Washington Post survey of all 249 Republicans in the House and Senate that began the morning after Trump posted a 46-minute video Wednesday evening in which he wrongly claimed he had defeated Biden and leveled wild and unsubstantiated allegations of “corrupt forces” who stole the outcome from the sitting president.
Comments
I think: good for WaPo, they were using their 4th Estate power like a "push poll" to require some of those trying to avoid voicing whether they were courting the Trump fan demographic to uncloak.
They will of course all settle down after the vote of the Electoral College and do fist bumps with each other in Congress once that's over, but now there's a permanent record of who was a man or a mouse while a fucking pandemic is going on and people are starving, who was willing to play silly games and kabuki show for two months to humor a delusional mass hysteria and who wasn't.
I don't think it has anything to do with what will or will not happen in Congress once Biden is sworn in and begins to work with the new Congress. (What happens with the Georgia Senate race will, on the other hand, affect what happens a great deal.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:36pm
p.s. Even if the Democrats lost in Georgia, anyone who thinks McConnell will pander to the deluded "election was stolen from Trump" crowd in what he does once the new adminstration is sworn in, is deluded themselves. He won't give a shit what they think, any nods to their concerns will be fake.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:41pm
As Rudy goes, so goes the nation.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 3:44pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 2:53am
How soon we forget
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/06/us/politics/democrats-attempts-to-den...
https://observer.com/2016/11/the-lefts-miraculous-change-of-heart-on-acc...
Let's not even talk about 2000
by Jeff (not verified) on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 6:25pm
Oh piss off.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 6:34pm
We remember the events
Hillary conceded the day after the election
The GSA under Obama gave Trump's transition team access to government departments that same day
Here is a day by day timeline of the transition comparing Obama to Trump vs. Trump to Biden
https://www.businessinsider.com/timeline-of-2016-and-2020-election-transitions-between-trump-obama-2020-11
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 6:42pm
Yes, some of us do.
Hillary wasn't going to concede until President Obama talked her into it.
The article you posted was about Republican members of Congress in 2020.
The article I posted was about Democrat members of Congress in 2016
If you are arguing apples don't use oranges as your defense.
.
by Jeff (not verified) on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 11:41am
No point in further discussion.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 12:11pm
Of course not, you've been exposed again.
Typical cut and run.
by Jeff (not verified) on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:27pm
Not too subtle diff tween 1) waiting til all legal mail-in ballots come in and are counted (overseas military came in over a week later in Florida 2000, some with no postdate!), 2) taking the normal time to assure no irregularities in 3 very close states, 3) pushing 40 bullshit suits with llridiculius claims that get laughed out if court and then contacting state leaders trying to get them to annul the election.
And since we now know the Russians interfered in 2016, you have a lot of fucking nerve traipsing around here stirring up shit without acknowledging that. So get the fuck out of here and go read the Mueller reports and the Senate Intelligence Committee report.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 1:04pm
Even more cases lost.
These wouldn't be "losers" and "suckers", would it?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 4:25pm
I have read the Mueller report.
No one claims the Russian didn't meddle. What the Mueller report indicated is that the Trump Campaign did not collude with Russia.
Now, you are free to come to an alternate conclusion but then that's usually what hyper-partisans on every side do.
As an aside, this used to be a somewhat what interesting blog, now its just repost of other peoples tweets. But like most leftist bubbles these days they freak out at any thing that might call into question it's dogma.
So I may or may not "get the fuck out". Block me if you must and keep discussing how many angels can dance on the head of a pin.
Oh, and try to lighten up a bit...life is too short.
by Jeff (not verified) on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:26pm
Bullshit. The Mueller Reports stated "collusion" is not a legal term of art, so they didn't evaluate it. That was up there in the first 3 pages - did you miss it?
And considering Trump got impeached for "colluding" with and extorting Ukraine leaders, and just tried to do much the same with state leaders to overturn his losses, there's no denying the guy's a shameless actor and no doubt easy to blackmail as well (as is the sloppy, naive Flynn and the whacko Giuliani - must be pushovers for any Russian agent).
And the reason we do tweets is the longer pieces got wasted on arguing denial-of-reality like this one. Life indeed is too short to be hallucinating angels or excuses for the hapless two(three?)-timing Flynn.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:32pm
The obstruction of justice element of the investigation does not square with your description.
Or did you forget the whole "not able to exonerate" part?
by moat on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:34pm
Convenient lapse of memory - like half the testimony Mueller had to deal with. Flynn even forgot he signed a deal with the Turks, or that it was illegal to lie to the FBI, or that he was coordinating his Russia comms with Mar-a-Lago. How he became NSA is a mystery of tall order.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:40pm
He is an interesting case of a career professional who got caught up in a political scheme.
A template, if you will.
by moat on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 7:28pm
Is Jeff the new Peter? Who's in the bubble, you're in the bubble..! Some have never left the bubble.
STOP THE STEAL ... 2016.. led by guess who? Trump partner in crime...Roger Stone..!
STOP THE STEAL 2020 Return of the Con....!
by NCD on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:52pm
Jeff unverified writes waaaay different than Peter unverified, mho. If he's the same person, he's real good at code switching. But Jeff could also be a replacement, as Peter could have committed seppuku:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 7:53pm
Agree. The "I read the (400 page) Mueller Report (really..??...) is a claim far too ostentatious for Peter to ever make.
by NCD on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 9:21pm
Of course no one but the illuminati could have possible read the Mueller Report. I mean, if they had ACTUALLY read it the ONLY conclusion they could have come to would have been yours right?
by Jeff (not verified) on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 9:51am
It's not about "concluding" anything - it's about reading English on pages 1&2 of Volumes 1 and 2 of the Mueller Report. If you can't do that, there's no use talking to you so piss your way on out of here.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 10:39am
I guess you missed this part:
" We understood coordination to require an agreement—tacit or express—between the Trump Campaign and the Russian government on election interference. That requires more than the two parties taking actions that were informed by or responsive to the other’s actions or interests. We applied the term coordination in that sense when stating in the report that the investigation did not establish that the Trump Campaign coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities."
Oh, and Prosecutors don't "exonerate", that is not their function.
"Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him"
by Jeff (not verified) on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 11:49am
And now the matter circles back to the obstruction element. That obstruction was successful in limiting the scope of the investigation.
Pay the receptionist on the way out.
by moat on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:07pm
Yes, did not prove coordination due to various obstruction (including Trump offering incentives to Stone and Manafort to shut up). Considering we do know for a fact that Flynn was coordinating with Mar-a-Lago while discussing circumventing Obama's sanctions with Kislyak just a few weeks later, and have more implications of Stone's coordination with Wikileaks long after Mueller dropped off/was removed, that summary is not conclusive either.
And while Prosecutors don't normally "exonerate", Mueller had a special role, and he *does* state he would have "exonerated" if he saw any way the facts would fit this. They did not.
Are you pushing for the GOP 1-50 court case standard? We already saw spin the results badly last year, taking advantage of when the report wasn't oublically available. You think that shit works when I can cooy-and-paste from the source? Or what is your purpose around here, to relitigate what we already know, see if you can stir up a little doubt, or just keep us from discussing more interesting topics, like what charges Trump will be brought up on once he's finished failing in the courts, or whether Rudy will take to Covid treatment well enough to be indicted?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:25pm
Are they 2nd Amendment ing themselves yet? Have they reached Marshall Applewhite liftoff stage?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:20am
Maybe it was announced and I missed it; but I am curious; did you block Peter?
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:31am
Worse, you remember Boxer in Animal Farm? Glue. Never could get him to stick to a topic.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:40am
That must have put a little strut in your glide. It doesn't last though does it.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:48am
Oh no, i have the Oompa-Loompas to repeat daily, though now it's down to once a week.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:51am
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 2:51am
Zaid Jilani vs.Glenn Greenwald:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 4:16am
Paul Krugman argues that Republicans will never accept Biden
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/07/opinion/republicans-election-lost.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 7:28am
GA runoff vote repression
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 3:18am
Cray-cray PA voting suit
GOP invokes kitchen sink & Schrödinger's Voting Laws
plus Heisenberg Political Uncertainty Principle.
While Schrödinger's Cat may have survived in one universe, irony has surely died in all.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:24am
When Liberals yelled at Sarah Saunders and Kirsten Nielsen while they were dining. Democrats were told that they need to control the Left.
Wingnuts threaten the Governor and Secretary of State of Michigan and there is no equivalent demand that Republicans control the wingnuts. The behavior of the wingnuts has been normalized
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/07/opinion/republicans-civility-benson.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 9:22am
Josh Marshall (free access to members only editorial via the link in his tweet)
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 3:08pm
If I may be permitted, I would like to copy something here I just posted elsewhere, to make a different point: that there's more than one "aisle" in this country:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 8:01pm
From WaPo's Paul Waldman
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/12/08/any-biden-effort-reach-out-conservatives-is-doomed/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 9:01am
More bullshit, sorry - no one's trying to get conservatives to like us more - the point is to find issues conservatives like. I just read a dozen articles - Hispanics are attracted by this policy, that policy...
So explain it better, present it better. Find the issues with the most payoff.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 9:21am
Reality, not bullshit
Republicans are more focused on making Democrats head explode than in policy issues
Republicans don't believe that Biden won
They are threatening both Democratic and Republican office holders
As long as the base is insane, few Republicans are going to work in concert with Democrats
Look at the nonsense going on about a relief package for people who are out of work.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 10:03am
Similar sentiments from Michelle Goldberg
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/07/opinion/republicans-civility-benson.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 10:32am
Republicans hold a 59 to 39 lead in state chambers (an increase of 2.).
The GOP picked up 1 governorship, leading 27 to 23.
Republicans hold trifectas (both houses + gov) in 23 states, an increase of 2, vs 15 for Dems
Dems dropped to an 11 seat lead in the House, 222 to 211, from 232 to 197 before (5 vacant)
The GOP won 20 of 33 called 2020 races, and just need 1 of 2 runoff seats to keep a majority.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 11:28am
At the Congressional level, why would Republicans cooperate with Democrats?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 11:39am
Legislation that appears to benefit their constituency.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 11:44am
Republicans are are willing to vote for those who would decrease access to their health care.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 1:11pm
I'd be willing to bet it would have helped a lot of Dems in swing districts if large crowds were protesting about that all summer instead of "defund the police".
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 1:13pm
Mobs continuing outside diners to say, "this is our part of the city, you're the elite" went over big, I'm sure. Especially people who hadn't been out to eat in weeks/months.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 1:26pm
Wisconsin wouldn't have been as close as it was for the presidency if this hadn't happened. Luckily Biden continued to coo cooling steady bipartisan messages, didn't attack anyone and didn't do "where's the outrage?" People don't like cops being out of control but they don't like civilization being out of control a heck of a lot more.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 1:26pm
Biden won Arizona via people voting split ticket, from the mouth of Arizona's attorney general
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 1:39pm
From polling data, more people were likely to vote for Biden after the protests
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/07/us/black-lives-matter-protests.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 1:57pm
GEEEEZ what is a major discussion on this thread?!
"More people" IS NOT THE SAME as "swing districts"!!!
When o when is that going to sink in with you?
You could get rid of the electoral college, but STILL everyone in the country will NEVER get to vote for the congressperson who gets to represent central Virginia nor for senator of Wisconsin nor for the legislature that redistricts in Georgia!
This is about "the aisle", about politics, the way politics works. Via wheeling and dealing and compromise (or not-stick to principles and lose.) Clue: MLK Jr. did not run for political office. And Joe Biden is a career politician for over 40 years.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 2:15pm
The argument you make is that McConnell et. al. will work with Biden
I disagree
We will see what happens after 01/20
Keep in mind when Democrats create Progressive policies, they tend to lose seats in Congress
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 2:29pm
WTF, it's like talking to a rock!!! this > Keep in mind when Democrats create Progressive policies, they tend to lose seats in Congress IS WHAT I HAVE BEEN SAYING OVER AND OVER on this thread. Do you have any reading comprehension at all?
Do you want to eventually have a strong majority where that doesn't happen so much any more or do you want to be a victim all the time so you can whine? To be in politics, you have to play politics.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 2:41pm
If creating Progressive policies loses seats, why risk doing anything Progressive?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 2:43pm
It will always happen. Republicans have effectively created a strategy of convincing the blithering idiots that constitute the base of their party of outright lies about democratic legislation. They're so good at it and their base so gullible they will continue to do it effectively no matter how moderate the legislation actually is.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 2:49pm
Try this
Many Democrats would lose seats if they ran on a Spanberger or Manchin platform
Those Democrats would be replaced by Progressive Democrats
Spanberger and Manchin have to have enough space to run their own style of campaign
Once in office if you try a Progressive policy and get it passed, history tells us Democrats will lose seats
Civil Rights
Obamacare
If you are going to lie to voters and pass legislation YOU want, you will be voted out
When you do pass legislation that is good for the country, as above, you will lose seats
I do not see a work around
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 3:14pm
Yeah, thank you, her argument there is bullshit.
If it was correct, the GOP wouldn't be in charge of redistricting for decades.
Districts are drawn to help Republicans win, of course. That's why if Democrats wanted more power it was of such import to win more ot those down ticket this time from swings switching to Biden for the top race. BUT NOOO, progressives had to yell Defund the Police all summer and and fall and make excuses for rioting looting and attacking gentrifiers, while a frightening pandemic was going on and cities were empty and unprotected and businesses vulnerable, and saying we need socialism (instead of like, protesting Trump/GOP handling of Covid all summer and fall, which really might have helped).
Jim Clyburn gets it, like Michelle Goldberg doesn't. You get to do the progressive shit AFTER you win back swing districts in order to have power to redistrict. First things first!
And now we finally got lots of people to vote in a well-counted election we know that for sure, it's not just guessing.
It's like Bill Scher said to AOC and this other guy said on the thread I linked to. You've got to win the ideologically-diverse swing districts back FIRST for chrissake:
How did Biden do it when others lost? Having a maniac as an opponent and also, ta-dah, back to this very thread--talking about being bipartisan, talking about reaching across the aisle, TO THE END he stayed on this message.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 1:10pm
The Presidency isn't determined by the popular vote so why does it matter?
by Jeff (not verified) on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 11:45am
It matters in the sense that the Electoral Vote is very far out of sync with the popular vote, arguably way too extreme for the original purpose of balancing large and small states back when it wasn't over 50:1.
It doesn't matter for many of the state and federal races, and even for presidential, it's a known quantity and not much to do about it. More actionable is Republican vote repression - such as the current Georgia effort to close down polling stations in Dem-leaning districts for the upcoming runoffs. Of course that means winning elections or the Dems own court cases, which the more and more stacked Supreme Court and other courts are less likely to entertain. But as Trump's numerous failures show, they're not rubber stamp yet, as disppointing as some of the rulings ("yes you have to vote in person in a pandemic") have been.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:33pm
States elect the President of the United States popular vote so the disparity doesn't matter in any sense.
Get rid of the Electoral College (good luck) and we would have just a few states, and in fact, a handful of cities would elect the President. Then we would would have three branches of government controlled by popular vote. Would you also propose constitutional amendments being passed by popular vote as well? So much for the Republic.
Voter suppression? That's what every side declares when they lose.
by Jeff (not verified) on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 1:50pm
"So much for the Republic."
People who say we're a republic and not a democracy usually have no idea what the differences are.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 1:59pm
"States elect the President of the United States popular vote so the disparity doesn't matter in any sense."
It matters when 166 thousand people in Wyoming get one elector and it takes 700 thousand in California to be represented by an elector. If the disparity in 1787 was that great Virginia delegates would never have accepted the compromise and if it was weighted that far in democrats favor republicans today wouldn't accept it either.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 2:18pm
Presumably you're arguing with someone else. I've made the point fact point, that popular vote only would mean focused on the bigger megalopolises and ignoring the back country. Of course Wyoming and Alaska don't get a lot of love anyway, and it's more the 8 or 10 mid- to populous swing states that reap the benefits. These have shifted a little bit, and candidates Carter and Clinton carried the South after the seismic change in 1964.
But I do think it undesirable to ignore New York and California. I think Oceankat's looked into reasonable alternatives more than I have. Again, I'm more worried about the rampant outright voter repression. Maybe this year will be a turning point in voting laws, but I assume I'll be disappointed. You think mile long lines is what "every party" complains about? Nope, minority zones and colleges. Registrations thrown out? Coincidentally hit minorities a lot too. Florida voted to re-enfranchise ex-cons, and the state figures out a way to tie restitution, paying off fines, in with regaining the vote - defying the will of voters. Even after Bloomberg stepped in to pay what they owe, the state couldn't complete the reinstatement for mist. North Carolina has been passing legislation and pursuing court cases for decades to lower minority access. That's not "both sides do it" - that's specific targeting of minorities to cut off as likely Democrats. Especially this year with the Postmaster General actively trying to screw up mail processing - obscene. I'm all for automatic registration, complete mail-in votes as long as they're tracked and secured properly, which seems to have worked pretty well this year - more paper certifications than 2016 by about 15%.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 2:19pm
Things can change. To choose an extreme example at one time people could say alcohol isn't prohibited in the US so why are we talking about it? Then alcohol is prohibited in the US by order of the constitution so why are we talking about it? Then alcohol isn't prohibited in the US so why are we talking about it?
by ocean-kat on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 1:24pm
Man, that's so old. Talk about meth or fentanyl or something I can grok. I know - plastic straws. And water conserving shower heads.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 1:28pm
When I began I planned on a more elaborate post discussing the time line and ramifications from prohibition to current drug laws but after a toke on the meth pipe it seemed like too much effort.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 2:35pm
Bad stash. Good meth gets me tweaking and blogging like Jesus coming back. I think they're cutting yours with downers or kitchen solvents. Really cuts into your political game. Hunter Thompson claimed Ed Muskie lost the '72 election cuz of a bad scrip, speed had him chattering and bug-eyed when all he needed was to stay awake. Support your local pharmacist. Or neighborhood dealer, depending.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 2:39pm
You changed the title of this story to "good luck reaching across the aisle" from "Just 27 congressional Republicans acknowledge Biden’s win, Washington Post survey finds"
He clearly thinks that's all a temporary nonsense to humor Trump fans except for a few radicals that will stay on message after he's inaugurated
He talks everyday about reaching across the aisle just as he did starting in the primaries. Every single day. Unifying the nation via bi-partisanship has been his number one message all the way. I think it's how he won. Others have written articles about that's how he won, how he kept disciplined about it and never did the "where's the outrage?" partisan thing he had done in past lives.
Meantime you go continually go hunting for proof that his main message is wrong and try to message that what he wants to do isn't going to work.
It's curious that you seemed to be so supportive of his candidacy since the minute Jim Clyburn endorsed him. Why are you continually trying to say he's an idiot who doesn't know what he's talking about? Didn't you understand who and what you were voting for when you claimed support for him?
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 1:56pm
One example I just ran across, he's on message July 28 for swings, turns this into: Trump's a divider, I'm a centrist uniter:
:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 2:21pm
My post was from 12l4
At the time, the WaPo said only 25 Republicans admitted that Biden had won
That is the number listed in my block quote
They later updated the number to 27
Edit to add:
Station WTRF quoted the same number on.12/5
25 not 27
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 2:35pm
so what? Joe clearly isn't worried about it. He understands having to pander in public to constituencies.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 2:32pm
The what is that McConnell will still be in charge of the Senate if Georgia goes south
Also the Trumpets will be angry, and McConnell will have to appease them
Tge Republican base Doe's not seem to be ready for bipartisanship
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 2:40pm
Oh look, ready and waiting to work with Joe Biden when he's inaugurated and the divisive messaging from the White House stops.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 2:30pm
Mitch McConnell will block
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 2:45pm