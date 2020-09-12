Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Despite the bizarre fantasy by Trump supporters that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, there was, in fact, genuine electoral fraud in the US.
Comments
Never has it been easier for 3rd party campaigns to get noticed by the internet, whatever the St Louis Post does.
Yes, in 2016 there was speculation that a Russian hack could transfer Hillary votes to either the Greens *or* Libertarians, keeping the vote count the same and thus unnoticed. Jill Stein hanging out in Moscow on Putin's nickel didn't help that worry.
More on Post circulation as of 4 years ago - I'm sure it's fallen since
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 3:51pm
What about 3rd parties getting on the ballot? Do you dispute what the article says about that?
Jill Stein hanging out in Moscow on Putin's nickel didn't help that worry.
Flacks reporting that allegation caused some worry alright. Jill Stein has testified that she did not take one nickle from Russia for her trip or for anything else. But you knew that already, didn't you.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 4:18pm
There were 36 candidates for president on the ballot in Arizona. 18 of them got more votes than the Green Party. Kanye got 25 times the votes the Green Party got. Biden got 1,200 times as many votes as Kanye. Some of those candidates were on other state ballots. Other states had candidates not on Arizona's ballot. Is there any method at all that can be used to eliminate some candidates from the debate stage or should the presidential debates have more than 36 candidates on the stage? Would that serve the people trying to decide who to vote for?
by ocean-kat on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 5:23pm