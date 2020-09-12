Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Musk Relocates to Texas, Criticizes ‘Complacent’ California. Welcome to Texas! https://t.co/Dw4v8APgie— Clancco: Art & Law (@Clancco_ArtLaw) December 9, 2020
By Juliegrace Brufke @ TheHill.com, Dec. 8
The clout of a bipartisan group of lawmakers aimed at forging consensus is on the rise.
With the House expected to have its most narrow Democratic margin of control in decades, members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus see the group’s influence growing exponentially in the next Congress. And its members are looking to flex their strength in pushing for policies that can pass both chambers.
Despite the bizarre fantasy by Trump supporters that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, there was, in fact, genuine electoral fraud in the US.
[Previous Covid news thread here, starting 12/4 - 10:29pm withTHE U.S. HAS PASSED THE HOSPITAL BREAKING POINT; ending 12/8 - 9:37pm with NCD's excellent comment]
Some ICUs at California hospitals are completely full: 'It is the worst we have seen' https://t.co/QapEOe7dgS— Mark S. Getzfred (@marknyt) December 9, 2020
Dec 8, 2020 • Reuters
Pfizer Inc cleared the next hurdle in the race to get its COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use on Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released documents that did not raise any new issues about its safety or efficacy.
I remember that he used to fill in for Rush Limbaugh when Limbaugh was still top dog among conservative talkers, and when conservative talkers were who Americans were most likely to listen to on a given day. End of an era. RIP.
NEW: More than 40 attorneys general and the U.S. government are preparing to file antitrust lawsuits against Facebook on Wed, alleging the tech giant engaged in unlawful, anticompetitive tactics to buy or kill off its rivals and solidify its dominancehttps://t.co/XdvCeKdlbd— Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) December 9, 2020
The House voted 335-78 to pass a major military bill hours after Trump threatened to veto it, putting him on notice that they could override him if he follows through with the threat. https://t.co/aSJ27L0wcx— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 9, 2020
call your rep ASAP, especially if it's a Republican! (found via retweet by Andrew Yang)
House members make bipartisan push for cash stimulus payments to COVID-weary Americans https://t.co/H3kqgb5khD— Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) December 8, 2020
I think it's safe to scratch the "report says" part of the headline once Sherrod Brown is retweeting the story
.@RepMarciaFudge is a talented lawyer, successful mayor, and effective legislator.
There is nothing Marcia can’t accomplish, and she would make Ohio proud leading @HUDgov.https://t.co/ykBMD3EaZ5
by Erica Pandey @ Axios.com, Dec. 8
Even after the pandemic is behind us, millions of jobs — most of them in the travel and service industries — will be gone forever, and workers are figuring out their next moves.
The big picture: Pivoting from one career to a whole new one is a difficult feat, but many have pulled it off. That could be a good sign for America's resilience amid the pandemic's economic destruction.
by Anna North @ Vox.com, Dec. 8
"I don’t know anyone that is not struggling” at this point in the pandemic, one mom says.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 5:09am
Meanwhile AS A TEXAN is trending on Twitter. A few of the Elon Musk stories are scattered in there, but it's mainly people apologizing for the Supreme Court election lawsuit, and explaining that their attorney general who filed it, Ken Paxton, is under indictment for years for securities fraud. Some suggest, like this, that the election lawsuit is basically trying to get a pardon from Trump:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 5:16am
Meanwhile, a friend in CA was passing on a buddy's story of how poorly he was treated as a Tesla worker, promised benefits that never arrived, etc. I'm not quick to jump on these anecdotes, but this seemed legit. Maybe Cali's tired of Elon pushing the boundaries all these years.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 5:42am
Amber Heard also relocated to Elon Musk after beating up "complacent" Johnny Depp.
by Orion on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 5:41am
Uh, she's from Austin
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 5:43am
It was a joke. Sort of like this.
by Orion on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 4:59pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 5:14pm
he's like a vampire, lives on through the generations, indeed never gonna say goodbye
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 7:59pm
Imagine the lyrics as if they were the new United States national anthem:
by Orion on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 8:25pm