Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
The hook of the cane reaches out from the side of the stage.
New - GOP senators ready to acknowledge Biden’s win next week but confront Trump’s refusal to concede. “It is unhealthy for the well-being of our country, and our relations around the world if we spend time debating the outcome of the election,” Moran says https://t.co/BwYEbEs1cR— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 10, 2020
Well . . . you be the judge…
T minus 1m30secs
By Juliegrace Brufke @ TheHill.com, Dec. 8
The clout of a bipartisan group of lawmakers aimed at forging consensus is on the rise.
With the House expected to have its most narrow Democratic margin of control in decades, members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus see the group’s influence growing exponentially in the next Congress. And its members are looking to flex their strength in pushing for policies that can pass both chambers.
Despite the bizarre fantasy by Trump supporters that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, there was, in fact, genuine electoral fraud in the US.
Musk Relocates to Texas, Criticizes ‘Complacent’ California. Welcome to Texas! https://t.co/Dw4v8APgie— Clancco: Art & Law (@Clancco_ArtLaw) December 9, 2020
[Previous Covid news thread here, starting 12/4 - 10:29pm withTHE U.S. HAS PASSED THE HOSPITAL BREAKING POINT; ending 12/8 - 9:37pm with NCD's excellent comment]
Some ICUs at California hospitals are completely full: 'It is the worst we have seen' https://t.co/QapEOe7dgS— Mark S. Getzfred (@marknyt) December 9, 2020
Dec 8, 2020 • Reuters
Pfizer Inc cleared the next hurdle in the race to get its COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use on Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released documents that did not raise any new issues about its safety or efficacy.
I remember that he used to fill in for Rush Limbaugh when Limbaugh was still top dog among conservative talkers, and when conservative talkers were who Americans were most likely to listen to on a given day. End of an era. RIP.
NEW: More than 40 attorneys general and the U.S. government are preparing to file antitrust lawsuits against Facebook on Wed, alleging the tech giant engaged in unlawful, anticompetitive tactics to buy or kill off its rivals and solidify its dominancehttps://t.co/XdvCeKdlbd— Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) December 9, 2020
The House voted 335-78 to pass a major military bill hours after Trump threatened to veto it, putting him on notice that they could override him if he follows through with the threat. https://t.co/aSJ27L0wcx— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 9, 2020
call your rep ASAP, especially if it's a Republican! (found via retweet by Andrew Yang)
House members make bipartisan push for cash stimulus payments to COVID-weary Americans https://t.co/H3kqgb5khD— Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) December 8, 2020
I think it's safe to scratch the "report says" part of the headline once Sherrod Brown is retweeting the story
.@RepMarciaFudge is a talented lawyer, successful mayor, and effective legislator.
There is nothing Marcia can’t accomplish, and she would make Ohio proud leading @HUDgov.https://t.co/ykBMD3EaZ5
The hook of the cane reaches out from the side of the stage.
by Erica Pandey @ Axios.com, Dec. 8
Even after the pandemic is behind us, millions of jobs — most of them in the travel and service industries — will be gone forever, and workers are figuring out their next moves.
The big picture: Pivoting from one career to a whole new one is a difficult feat, but many have pulled it off. That could be a good sign for America's resilience amid the pandemic's economic destruction.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
love your wording
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 5:37pm
I have been hoping this day would come for some time now but didn't want to jinx it by saying it out loud.
by moat on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 5:49pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 5:44pm
Andy Slavitt (not a lawyer, that I know of, just an ex-health care head) comment:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:23pm
Maybe future presidents should be required to pass a civil service exam. Or even the GED.
by moat on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:30pm
Lengthy opinion.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:34pm
Brilliant Flynn summary
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 7:05pm
This is to be expected. How ever much they may have sucked up to Trump to get nominated once sworn in he no longer has any power over them. So what's in it for them to participate in a coup attempt?
by ocean-kat on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 7:17pm
there's another case to go, though:
that one was filed by Rep. Mike Kelly et. al., vs. Pennsylvania et.al.
this one is filed by Texas's attorney general, representing Texas (v. who? I don't know.) Note this update to their linked blog post on it Update (Tuesday, Dec. 8, 6:20 p.m.): On Tuesday evening, the court called for a response to Texas’ suit by Thursday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 7:46pm
Nate Silver:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 9:21pm
SCOTUS is going to speak again shortly, a whole bunch of states have joined the Texas action, prominent and non-prominent people are betting on the outcome. I'm prone to think awwHALEnaw and especially John Meekison have the right bead on things here:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 9:49pm