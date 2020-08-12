New - GOP senators ready to acknowledge Biden’s win next week but confront Trump’s refusal to concede. “It is unhealthy for the well-being of our country, and our relations around the world if we spend time debating the outcome of the election,” Moran says https://t.co/BwYEbEs1cR
The clout of a bipartisan group of lawmakers aimed at forging consensus is on the rise.
With the House expected to have its most narrow Democratic margin of control in decades, members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus see the group’s influence growing exponentially in the next Congress. And its members are looking to flex their strength in pushing for policies that can pass both chambers.
Pfizer Inc cleared the next hurdle in the race to get its COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use on Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released documents that did not raise any new issues about its safety or efficacy.
I remember that he used to fill in for Rush Limbaugh when Limbaugh was still top dog among conservative talkers, and when conservative talkers were who Americans were most likely to listen to on a given day. End of an era. RIP.
NEW: More than 40 attorneys general and the U.S. government are preparing to file antitrust lawsuits against Facebook on Wed, alleging the tech giant engaged in unlawful, anticompetitive tactics to buy or kill off its rivals and solidify its dominancehttps://t.co/XdvCeKdlbd
The House voted 335-78 to pass a major military bill hours after Trump threatened to veto it, putting him on notice that they could override him if he follows through with the threat. https://t.co/aSJ27L0wcx
Comments
GO, RUN WITH IT while he's thinking that will help his rep!
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 9:09pm
Excellent! Finally some unity. Against Mitch McConnell, the last remaining turtle of the prehistoric age.
Hawley is also fantastic. He is an idea machine. He has expressed willingness to work with people like AOC as well.
Although, to be frank and honest, not everyone is a fan.
by Orion on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 10:26pm
Rep. Katie Porter wants everyone possible to know a particular point about the stimulus bill:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 10:07pm