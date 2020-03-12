Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Carjackings are on track to double year over year. The arrest rate is 4.3%-less than half of what it was last year.— Spuds McKenzie (@AyeRishPirate) December 3, 2020
At least the second carjacking in week involving a gunshot victim. https://t.co/mI1aU9Ptxn
Arizona Republicans are openly insulting one another, bringing attention to the challenges the party faces as Arizona shifts to a battleground state.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 9, 2020
"There's been a civil war boiling in the Republican Party for a couple of years." https://t.co/3LXxzujQdx
.@JaneMayerNYer "they say her short-term memory has grown so poor that she often forgets she has been briefed on a topic, accusing her staff of failing to do so just after they have. They describe Feinstein as forgetting what she has said & getting upset." https://t.co/nAQAF7CFFg— Michael Luo (@michaelluo) December 10, 2020
Robert F. Smith has acknowledged his involvement in a 15-year scheme to hide more than $200 million in income and evade taxes, but he retains the support of the hall’s board.
What is a cultural institution to do when its chairman acknowledges major tax violations but is generous, well-liked, effective and a rare leader of color? In Carnegie Hall's case: stand by him. My story. https://t.co/6is9pFxAwr
New - GOP senators ready to acknowledge Biden’s win next week but confront Trump’s refusal to concede. “It is unhealthy for the well-being of our country, and our relations around the world if we spend time debating the outcome of the election,” Moran says https://t.co/BwYEbEs1cR— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 10, 2020
Well . . . you be the judge…
T minus 1m30secs
By Juliegrace Brufke @ TheHill.com, Dec. 8
The clout of a bipartisan group of lawmakers aimed at forging consensus is on the rise.
With the House expected to have its most narrow Democratic margin of control in decades, members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus see the group’s influence growing exponentially in the next Congress. And its members are looking to flex their strength in pushing for policies that can pass both chambers.
Despite the bizarre fantasy by Trump supporters that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, there was, in fact, genuine electoral fraud in the US.
Musk Relocates to Texas, Criticizes ‘Complacent’ California. Welcome to Texas! https://t.co/Dw4v8APgie— Clancco: Art & Law (@Clancco_ArtLaw) December 9, 2020
[Previous Covid news thread here, starting 12/4 - 10:29pm withTHE U.S. HAS PASSED THE HOSPITAL BREAKING POINT; ending 12/8 - 9:37pm with NCD's excellent comment]
Some ICUs at California hospitals are completely full: 'It is the worst we have seen' https://t.co/QapEOe7dgS— Mark S. Getzfred (@marknyt) December 9, 2020
Dec 8, 2020 • Reuters
Pfizer Inc cleared the next hurdle in the race to get its COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use on Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released documents that did not raise any new issues about its safety or efficacy.
I remember that he used to fill in for Rush Limbaugh when Limbaugh was still top dog among conservative talkers, and when conservative talkers were who Americans were most likely to listen to on a given day. End of an era. RIP.
NEW: More than 40 attorneys general and the U.S. government are preparing to file antitrust lawsuits against Facebook on Wed, alleging the tech giant engaged in unlawful, anticompetitive tactics to buy or kill off its rivals and solidify its dominancehttps://t.co/XdvCeKdlbd— Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) December 9, 2020
The House voted 335-78 to pass a major military bill hours after Trump threatened to veto it, putting him on notice that they could override him if he follows through with the threat. https://t.co/aSJ27L0wcx— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 9, 2020
call your rep ASAP, especially if it's a Republican! (found via retweet by Andrew Yang)
House members make bipartisan push for cash stimulus payments to COVID-weary Americans https://t.co/H3kqgb5khD— Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) December 8, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 3:53pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 12:30am
bizarre story involving very near where I live (same police precinct) I don't know where to plop it. Includes accusations of human trafficking of young black girls by self-described supposed co-founder of BLM NY who is accusing the local cops of covering something up? Reminds me of that story in Milwaukee where a house ended up getting burned down. This time, tho, the irony is the social workers gotta be in on it or it doesn't work
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 12:00am
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 12:41pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 12:44pm
^ POLICE DID A GOOD JOB -- protected public from a reckless vehicle and arrested perps with gun without themselves or the perps being injured
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 12:46pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:13pm
^ Lyft drivers gonna stop taking gigs in that hood, and mommy's gonna have to figure out a different way to get the groceries home
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:18pm
Memphis local TV news:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 11:45pm
Jilani commentary:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 11:50pm