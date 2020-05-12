Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
For those of you who don't know yet, I'll be launching a website next week that should help shed a whole lot of light on Critical Social Justice. Getting excited to show you some of what I've been working in for the last few months.https://t.co/mgEe1wFSpj— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
Between New Discourses and Cynical Theories, it's going to be a good year for explaining what's going on with Wokeness and helping people understand what it is.https://t.co/wVQYt2SsDQ— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
Why did so many men stick with Trump in 2020? The COVID-19 pandemic may have given him a way to reach more masculine men. Many of those men actually liked Trump's "shrug it off" approach. My story @FiveThirtyEight w/ @sidney_b, feat new @amersurveyctr data https://t.co/Hruj05OTbN
1/ We have disagreed with @gabriel_zucman in the past. But he is right on tax compliance. https://t.co/QrIFjXaIz8— Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) December 9, 2020
Arizona Republicans are openly insulting one another, bringing attention to the challenges the party faces as Arizona shifts to a battleground state.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 9, 2020
"There's been a civil war boiling in the Republican Party for a couple of years." https://t.co/3LXxzujQdx
.@JaneMayerNYer "they say her short-term memory has grown so poor that she often forgets she has been briefed on a topic, accusing her staff of failing to do so just after they have. They describe Feinstein as forgetting what she has said & getting upset." https://t.co/nAQAF7CFFg— Michael Luo (@michaelluo) December 10, 2020
Robert F. Smith has acknowledged his involvement in a 15-year scheme to hide more than $200 million in income and evade taxes, but he retains the support of the hall’s board.
What is a cultural institution to do when its chairman acknowledges major tax violations but is generous, well-liked, effective and a rare leader of color? In Carnegie Hall's case: stand by him. My story. https://t.co/6is9pFxAwr
New - GOP senators ready to acknowledge Biden’s win next week but confront Trump’s refusal to concede. “It is unhealthy for the well-being of our country, and our relations around the world if we spend time debating the outcome of the election,” Moran says https://t.co/BwYEbEs1cR— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 10, 2020
Well . . . you be the judge…
T minus 1m30secs
By Juliegrace Brufke @ TheHill.com, Dec. 8
The clout of a bipartisan group of lawmakers aimed at forging consensus is on the rise.
With the House expected to have its most narrow Democratic margin of control in decades, members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus see the group’s influence growing exponentially in the next Congress. And its members are looking to flex their strength in pushing for policies that can pass both chambers.
Despite the bizarre fantasy by Trump supporters that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, there was, in fact, genuine electoral fraud in the US.
Musk Relocates to Texas, Criticizes ‘Complacent’ California. Welcome to Texas! https://t.co/Dw4v8APgie— Clancco: Art & Law (@Clancco_ArtLaw) December 9, 2020
[Previous Covid news thread here, starting 12/4 - 10:29pm withTHE U.S. HAS PASSED THE HOSPITAL BREAKING POINT; ending 12/8 - 9:37pm with NCD's excellent comment]
Some ICUs at California hospitals are completely full: 'It is the worst we have seen' https://t.co/QapEOe7dgS— Mark S. Getzfred (@marknyt) December 9, 2020
Dec 8, 2020 • Reuters
Pfizer Inc cleared the next hurdle in the race to get its COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use on Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released documents that did not raise any new issues about its safety or efficacy.
I remember that he used to fill in for Rush Limbaugh when Limbaugh was still top dog among conservative talkers, and when conservative talkers were who Americans were most likely to listen to on a given day. End of an era. RIP.
NEW: More than 40 attorneys general and the U.S. government are preparing to file antitrust lawsuits against Facebook on Wed, alleging the tech giant engaged in unlawful, anticompetitive tactics to buy or kill off its rivals and solidify its dominancehttps://t.co/XdvCeKdlbd— Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) December 9, 2020
Abigail Shrier is author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 12:46am
intriguing if not fully formed and too broad:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:04am
A bit like Lenin(?) - the purpose of the Revolutionary is to foment revolution, not to govern. The Revolution can only be failed by not pushing for more revolution.
Still, Stoller feels like a set of too long coffee cup aphorisms.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:10am
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 12:46am
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 12:58am
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 2:41pm
great casual convo on humor and calling "racism" in current pop culture
CONTINUES....!
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 1:04am
