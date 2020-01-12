Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Why did so many men stick with Trump in 2020? The COVID-19 pandemic may have given him a way to reach more masculine men. Many of those men actually liked Trump's "shrug it off" approach. My story @FiveThirtyEight w/ @sidney_b, feat new @amersurveyctr data https://t.co/Hruj05OTbN
1/ We have disagreed with @gabriel_zucman in the past. But he is right on tax compliance. https://t.co/QrIFjXaIz8— Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) December 9, 2020
Arizona Republicans are openly insulting one another, bringing attention to the challenges the party faces as Arizona shifts to a battleground state.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 9, 2020
"There's been a civil war boiling in the Republican Party for a couple of years." https://t.co/3LXxzujQdx
.@JaneMayerNYer "they say her short-term memory has grown so poor that she often forgets she has been briefed on a topic, accusing her staff of failing to do so just after they have. They describe Feinstein as forgetting what she has said & getting upset." https://t.co/nAQAF7CFFg— Michael Luo (@michaelluo) December 10, 2020
Robert F. Smith has acknowledged his involvement in a 15-year scheme to hide more than $200 million in income and evade taxes, but he retains the support of the hall’s board.
What is a cultural institution to do when its chairman acknowledges major tax violations but is generous, well-liked, effective and a rare leader of color? In Carnegie Hall's case: stand by him. My story. https://t.co/6is9pFxAwr
New - GOP senators ready to acknowledge Biden’s win next week but confront Trump’s refusal to concede. “It is unhealthy for the well-being of our country, and our relations around the world if we spend time debating the outcome of the election,” Moran says https://t.co/BwYEbEs1cR— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 10, 2020
Well . . . you be the judge…
T minus 1m30secs
By Juliegrace Brufke @ TheHill.com, Dec. 8
The clout of a bipartisan group of lawmakers aimed at forging consensus is on the rise.
With the House expected to have its most narrow Democratic margin of control in decades, members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus see the group’s influence growing exponentially in the next Congress. And its members are looking to flex their strength in pushing for policies that can pass both chambers.
Despite the bizarre fantasy by Trump supporters that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, there was, in fact, genuine electoral fraud in the US.
Musk Relocates to Texas, Criticizes ‘Complacent’ California. Welcome to Texas! https://t.co/Dw4v8APgie— Clancco: Art & Law (@Clancco_ArtLaw) December 9, 2020
[Previous Covid news thread here, starting 12/4 - 10:29pm withTHE U.S. HAS PASSED THE HOSPITAL BREAKING POINT; ending 12/8 - 9:37pm with NCD's excellent comment]
Some ICUs at California hospitals are completely full: 'It is the worst we have seen' https://t.co/QapEOe7dgS— Mark S. Getzfred (@marknyt) December 9, 2020
Dec 8, 2020 • Reuters
Pfizer Inc cleared the next hurdle in the race to get its COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use on Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released documents that did not raise any new issues about its safety or efficacy.
I remember that he used to fill in for Rush Limbaugh when Limbaugh was still top dog among conservative talkers, and when conservative talkers were who Americans were most likely to listen to on a given day. End of an era. RIP.
NEW: More than 40 attorneys general and the U.S. government are preparing to file antitrust lawsuits against Facebook on Wed, alleging the tech giant engaged in unlawful, anticompetitive tactics to buy or kill off its rivals and solidify its dominancehttps://t.co/XdvCeKdlbd— Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) December 9, 2020
Comments
TRUMP PARDONS FLYNN... for something.
As always with Trump, it's a confusing piece of shit that doesn't mean what people claim until the pieces are dredged out (and put in writing)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 4:40pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 4:43pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 5:33pm
Trump channels whackadoo Emily
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 5:43pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 3:33pm
And the Flynn story suddenly becomes old news. "Manafort" trending on Twitter, this:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 6:41pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 7:14pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:15am
SC census insanity thread
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 10:21am
Felix Sater Kazakh case
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 2:16pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 5:55pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 6:48pm
The art of THE GRIFT continues unabated to the tune of $150 million:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 11:27pm
exponential grifting
especially since I just listened to a bunch of talking heads on CNN confirm that multiple White House sources have told multiple journos that Trump has fully accepted now that he has lost the election
edit to add cross-link:
MORE HERE BY Omar Wasow
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 12:47am
worth listening to again, compare and contrast
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:07pm
more possible grift. because, hey why not, a lot of people are going to be dead and gone anyways
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:28pm
emptywheel on the above:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:40pm
another good question:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:45am
working on a new pardon festival:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:38pm
Mika Brzezinski has a question for Twitter:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:38pm
some are suggesting to look over here.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:42pm
anger about Flynn from a few usually pretty temperate types, one right after another on my feed
edit to add another, they just keep coming on my feed, especially "manly men" patriotic types, they seem to want to see him shot at dawn:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:49am
84% of Republicans support martial law and new a election, where Trump wins, as a "defense of freedoms."
12% Republicans against it.
4% undecided
Roy Blunt, (R-Mo), said "Trump absolutely has a right to as many elections as it takes, for him to win, a fair one."
by NCD on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 7:43am
Many people do not understand the distrust of the process felt by many Republicans.
Edit to add:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/01/us/politics/georgia-election-trump.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 8:29am
Trump's Twitter response was to continue to call the Georgia election "rigged"
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-inevitably-flips-out-at-georgia-elections-official-who-begged-him-to-calm-down?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 8:52am
General Flynn put a full page ad in the Washington Times paper yesterday where he said Trump must declare martial law and throw out the election.
Followed by another election, which Trump will, of course, approve and consider "fair and legal" when fraud and intimidation of officials and/or their replacement with apparatchiks assures a Trump "win."
The Trump base wants a Stalinist system like Maduro's Venezuela, or Putin's Russia. Where the Party is purged, the disloyal threatened and removed from office, courts are rigged, corruption rampant, the free press suffocated, and the authoritarian cult leader rules for life.
by NCD on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 10:48am
That should make for a pretty court-martial, if they can have one to revoke Flynn's benefits for advocating overthrowing the Constitution. Maybe he can live off Trump's PAC money.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 10:59am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 9:45am
#TrumpCrimeFamily has just started trending
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 6:10pm
Election docs altered oops
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 2:10am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 6:16pm
Collins,Toomey, Grassley, Rounds and Romney
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 11:24pm
grifting off Trump fans is becoming contagious?
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 7:07pm
thread:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 9:08pm
Josh Marshall:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 2:51pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 9:32pm
mighty have fallen
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 9:56pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 2:52pm
Flynn's insurrection begins
(click for full thread)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 4:40pm
Trump appeals to DoD? Whack
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 10:51am
Trump stinkbomb: FCC / internet
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 2:02am
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 2:58pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 3:41am