Politico - 12/10/2020
Black Lives Matter power grab sets off internal revolt
At issue is whether grassroots energy can translate to influence inside the Beltway — and at what cost.
The Black Lives Matter movement is buckling under the strain of its own success, with tensions rising between local chapters and national leaders over the group’s goals, direction — and money.
Now I await . . .
A tweet storm from dozens of other sources...
Cue 'em up...
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 12:28pm
I could see what more Omar Wasow, an expert on protest movements and quoted in the article, has to say on it on Twitter, and post it, but since you obviously don't like hearing what anyone of import on any topic (including say, Josh Marshall) is saying there, I won't bother. Why in the world would I keep doing that when it's not appreciated, when rather than thanks I get snide comments? The world changes whether or not you like it, pops; the important movers and shakers on most topics are using it, it's just a reality.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 1:21pm
what a surprise (NOT) that when you base an organization on the color of people's skin that this happens:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 1:12pm