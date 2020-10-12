Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Politico - 12/10/2020
Black Lives Matter power grab sets off internal revolt
At issue is whether grassroots energy can translate to influence inside the Beltway — and at what cost.
The Black Lives Matter movement is buckling under the strain of its own success, with tensions rising between local chapters and national leaders over the group’s goals, direction — and money.
Now I await . . .
A tweet storm from dozens of other sources...
Cue 'em up...
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 12:28pm
I could see what more Omar Wasow, an expert on protest movements and quoted in the article, has to say on it on Twitter, and post it, but since you obviously don't like hearing what anyone of import on any topic (including say, Josh Marshall) is saying there, I won't bother. Why in the world would I keep doing that when it's not appreciated, when rather than thanks I get snide comments? The world changes whether or not you like it, pops; the important movers and shakers on most topics are using it, it's just a reality.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 1:21pm
BLM is leaderless.
https://thegrapevine.theroot.com/patrisse-cullors-has-been-craving-nuance-in-black-activ-1845774396
Cullors is focused on telling stories about Black women and working deals in Hollywood
Garza is doing policy studies and polling projects at Black Futures Lab
https://blackfutureslab.org/
While the world keeps spinning, this will give BLM critics something to feel good about.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 1:45pm
what a surprise (NOT) that when you base an organization on the color of people's skin that this happens:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 1:12pm
The context of the statement was not that skin color was a factor
The context was that it was hard to hold activist organizations together
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/12/10/black-lives-matter-organization-biden-444097
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 2:00pm
oh yes it is in context. You just read everything with a closed mind. The context: when you try to cram a whole bunch of different groups and agendas into one skin color, it's not going to stay unified. I.E.the issue with police is mostly about one gender of a certain age and of a certain class and from a certain type of neighborhood (inner city). Hence you try to unify with all kinds of other people with black skin with all kinds of other outooks, and it's inevitably going to break down into disagreements
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 2:38pm
My mind is open. You focused on skin color.
Hanson mentioned:
Gender
Class
Local versus national
The specific section of the article argued that splintering of an activist group is not an anomaly.
You continue to make the skin color argument
It is your mind that is closed.
Edit to add:
When challenged, you always tell to personally discuss the issue with the author of your link
Yet here you are telling us how to interpret the words of an author
Perhaps you should discuss the issue with Hanson first
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 3:21pm
Here is the official BLM response provided to The Root
https://www.theroot.com/10-black-lives-matter-chapters-pen-open-letter-criticiz-1845850690
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 2:39pm