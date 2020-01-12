    Thread for Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' current spin

    By artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 1:24am |

    Comments

    "There's not a conservative America or a liberal America. There is the United States of America." - Barack Obama, 2004


    by Orion on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 5:52am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 1:02pm

    My message to everyone struggling right now is this: Help is on the way.

    — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 1, 2020

    We need to deliver immediate relief for the American people and build our economy back better than ever. Tune in as I introduce key members of my economic team for the first time. https://t.co/6NNZaaWfA8

    — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 1, 2020

    My administration won’t just build back to the way things were before — we’re going to build back better. We’re going to ensure every single American has a fair shot to get ahead.

    — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 1, 2020


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 4:39pm

    Meanwhile, 3 hrs. ago, Bernie tweeted a 10 minute video speech in which explains actual very specific points he is going to fight for as a Senator that he says MUST be done in the first 100 days of the Biden administration. Jumping the gun as it were, before they can get to it, no Biden-Harris generalities for him. He uses the words "bold and "aggressively" several times:

    These are unprecedented times and Congress and the Biden administration must respond in an unprecedented way.

    If we are going to restore faith in the American political system, we must act boldly. pic.twitter.com/yNJqw9W0RR

    — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 1, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 4:52pm

    Black Lives Matter official group not waiting for a meeting with Biden-Harris anymore:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 5:48pm

    Joe, steadily on message, 20 min. ago, 2 hrs. ago and 7 hrs. ago

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 6:06pm

    Biden defends Cabinet choices after criticism: 'Most diverse Cabinet' in history

    @ TheHill.com, 12/03/20 10:14 PM EST

    Black leaders express concerns about representation in Biden administration

    @ TheHill.com, 12/03/20 06:00 AM EST

    Former Sanders press secretary (Brihana Joy Gray): 'Principal concern' of Biden appointments should be policy

    @ TheHill.com, 12/02/20


    by artappraiser on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 11:53pm

    He basically says he gets it why they can't go public until the Electoral College vote & no probl

    Also too:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 11:56pm

    I think the best thing is if he leaves in a huff and sulks like a petulant child.


    by ocean-kat on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 12:38am

    They can have a picture-in-picture of him sitting in the corner with a dunce cap on the whole inauguration.

    "This is your brain. This is your brainless Trump. Any questions?"


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 7:16am

    Andrew Yang retweeted:

    a bit more on this for context:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 5:40pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 10:06pm

    NEW: @JoeBiden tells reporters:
    - Defense secretary will be named Friday
    - Attorney general will be named this week

    via pooler @SethMclaughlin1

    — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) December 7, 2020

    I am VERY encouraged by what I have seen so far; this is spin of a kind and very good spin! It seems as if they are keeping up with the vacancies and chaos in the Trump administration and are timing their announcements of cabinet to coincide. First I thought I might be imagining it, but it's happened too many times now. This is the "help is on the way" message, it is pre-emptive messaging not just to the whole country but the whole world, to stop anything from tumbling down too much more. I.E.. don't worry, Americans, hold on tight, these grownups will arrive soon; and to the rest of the world: ignore the clowns, things will be back to normal soon, and you bad actors better not try anything in the interim or you'll be sorry...


    by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 4:35pm

    I've not seen a comment more on topic and it's very intriguing:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 6:51pm

    Latest Comments

    more