The hook of the cane reaches out from the side of the stage.
Unanimous Supreme Court Rules Against Military Service Members Convicted of Rapehttps://t.co/1xiYziXprl— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 11, 2020
(CNN)Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging Black Americans hesitant to take the Covid-19 vaccine to trust the process -- in part because one of the scientists at the forefront of the vaccine's development is a Black woman.
The nation's top infectious disease expert, speaking at an event hosted by the National Urban League on Tuesday, said it was important to acknowledge the US history of racism in medical research and understand how that has fostered mistrust among some Black people.
I am humbled and excited by this call to serve. The scale of the challenges ahead demands a government that works for all Americans. We must restore trust in government through strong and equitable domestic policy that builds back better here at home. Let's GO! pic.twitter.com/lkCHXA0pXI— Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) December 10, 2020
Joe Biden, in leaked audio, suggests GOP 'beat the living h--- out of us' over 'defund the police' https://t.co/ZZ1RtW1PBa— Fox News (@FoxNews) December 10, 2020
"Exclusive' by Jim Mustian @ AP.com, Dec. 10
WASHINGTON (AP) — An assistant FBI director retired after he was accused of drunkenly groping a female subordinate in a stairwell. Another senior FBI official left after he was found to have sexually harassed eight employees. Yet another high-ranking FBI agent retired after he was accused of blackmailing a young employee into sexual encounters.
An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents [....]
“White supremacy” update. https://t.co/2gtlMY0FjN— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) December 10, 2020
moving on from firearms...
Police weapons scheme offers £2 per knuckle-duster https://t.co/GTSXjlvp7f— Henry Meadows (@HenryMeadows001) December 10, 2020
Politico - 12/10/2020
Black Lives Matter power grab sets off internal revolt
At issue is whether grassroots energy can translate to influence inside the Beltway — and at what cost.
The Black Lives Matter movement is buckling under the strain of its own success, with tensions rising between local chapters and national leaders over the group’s goals, direction — and money.
America’s 651 billionaires have gained so much wealth during the coronavirus pandemic that they could fully pay for one-time $3,000 stimulus checks for every person in the United States and still be better off than they were before the crisis.
Why did so many men stick with Trump in 2020? The COVID-19 pandemic may have given him a way to reach more masculine men. Many of those men actually liked Trump's "shrug it off" approach. My story @FiveThirtyEight w/ @sidney_b, feat new @amersurveyctr data https://t.co/Hruj05OTbN
1/ We have disagreed with @gabriel_zucman in the past. But he is right on tax compliance. https://t.co/QrIFjXaIz8— Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) December 9, 2020
Arizona Republicans are openly insulting one another, bringing attention to the challenges the party faces as Arizona shifts to a battleground state.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 9, 2020
"There's been a civil war boiling in the Republican Party for a couple of years." https://t.co/3LXxzujQdx
.@JaneMayerNYer "they say her short-term memory has grown so poor that she often forgets she has been briefed on a topic, accusing her staff of failing to do so just after they have. They describe Feinstein as forgetting what she has said & getting upset." https://t.co/nAQAF7CFFg— Michael Luo (@michaelluo) December 10, 2020
Robert F. Smith has acknowledged his involvement in a 15-year scheme to hide more than $200 million in income and evade taxes, but he retains the support of the hall’s board.
What is a cultural institution to do when its chairman acknowledges major tax violations but is generous, well-liked, effective and a rare leader of color? In Carnegie Hall's case: stand by him. My story. https://t.co/6is9pFxAwr
Comments
love your wording
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 5:37pm
I have been hoping this day would come for some time now but didn't want to jinx it by saying it out loud.
by moat on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 5:49pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 5:44pm
Andy Slavitt (not a lawyer, that I know of, just an ex-health care head) comment:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:23pm
Maybe future presidents should be required to pass a civil service exam. Or even the GED.
by moat on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:30pm
Lengthy opinion.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:34pm
Brilliant Flynn summary
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 7:05pm
This is to be expected. How ever much they may have sucked up to Trump to get nominated once sworn in he no longer has any power over them. So what's in it for them to participate in a coup attempt?
by ocean-kat on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 7:17pm
there's another case to go, though:
that one was filed by Rep. Mike Kelly et. al., vs. Pennsylvania et.al.
this one is filed by Texas's attorney general, representing Texas (v. who? I don't know.) Note this update to their linked blog post on it Update (Tuesday, Dec. 8, 6:20 p.m.): On Tuesday evening, the court called for a response to Texas’ suit by Thursday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 7:46pm
Nate Silver:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 9:21pm
SCOTUS is going to speak again shortly, a whole bunch of states have joined the Texas action, prominent and non-prominent people are betting on the outcome. I'm prone to think awwHALEnaw and especially John Meekison have the right bead on things here:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 9:49pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 11:56am
I can't imagine anything more like Texas. Always were a bunch of self-assured know-it-alls.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 12:18pm
The Yankee Senator from CT is calling all 106 of the House GOP that signed the associated Amicus brief traitors:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 5:24pm
What I really hate about gestures like this is that each of those signers would totally shit their pants if it worked.
I bought this colorful bandana on the internet and suddenly people are shooting at me if I forget to wear it.
by moat on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 5:37pm
Hillary on Mitt on Texas lawsuit:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 10:08pm
In Blistering Retort, 4 Battleground States Tell Texas to Butt Out of Election
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 10:20pm
Law & Crime headline even better: Swing States Trump Lost Respond to Texas Lawsuit at SCOTUS: This Is a ‘Seditious Abuse of the Judicial Process’ That Should Never Happen Again
they've also got lots of later related coverage
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 10:34pm