Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
see Dr. Eric's full twitter thread for laymen's translation of linked press release, by clicking on tweet below
BREAKING—Successful faster-than-speed-of-light demonstration of **QUANTUM TELEPORTATION** of up to 44 kilometer. @Caltech & @Fermilab scientists teleported quantum info for a sustained period across distance of 44 km via quantum entanglement teleportation.https://t.co/IbTjWvv9dR pic.twitter.com/yFIg1MAagq
oh what a surprise
BREAKING: President Trump says Attorney General William Barr is leaving his job, effective "just before Christmas." https://t.co/IFo19C5Ws4— The Associated Press (@AP) December 14, 2020
I remember struggling to talk about this topic on Dagblog a while ago. The term "incel" hadn't arisen yet, so I used the term "American hikikomori" in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook murders, the anniversary of which was today.
A good deal of books on the subject of young men's "failure to launch" come from conservative authors. The phenomenon is global and while the rhetoric may seem brutal and cruel, this article demonstrates that the reasons for this phenomenon are impersonal.
A knowledge economy seems unfairly enough to desire young women more than young men as they are less threatening to the average person. The author notes that, when men were much more desired in employment, the circumstances included soldiering and very hard labor.
Potential conflicts:— michaelscherer (@michaelscherer) December 14, 2020
—Biden’s brother-in-law owns telemedicine firm w/ overseas operations.
—Biden’s son-in-law works at medical startup firm.
—Steve Ricchetti’s brother is a lobbyist.
—Mike Donilon’s brother/Cathy Russell’s wife works at Blackrockhttps://t.co/67YND8FkUj
Hackers from a foreign nation-state have breached multiple federal agencies, including the Treasury Department and the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration https://t.co/kbb4mOHO5y— POLITICO (@politico) December 14, 2020
By Stef W. Knight @ Axios.com, Dec. 14
70,000 migrants were caught crossing the Southwest border of the U.S. last month — a 64% increase compared to last November that came in spite of the pandemic and strict immigration enforcement policies, border officials told reporters Monday.
In light of news that Reddit is acquiring TikTok rival Dubsmash, here’s a chart showing how all of the big social media companies are starting to look the same https://t.co/bSsG0AO3UB— Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) December 14, 2020
The African Continental Free Trade Agreement is big step towards the creation of an African common market. In @qzafrica, I argue that this represents a major opportunity for a forward-thinking country to implement Estonia-style e-Residency.https://t.co/sx2DWnZxpE— Jeff Mason (@JeffJMason) December 14, 2020
The process
The Electoral College’s certification on Monday of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory will leave just one final venue for President Trump and his supporters to challenge the results of the 2020 election: a joint session of Congress in January.
Every four years, the House and Senate come together to formally tabulate the electoral votes and raise any final concerns about the results. Normally, it is a perfunctory confirmation of the Electoral College vote. But this year, some of the president’s most strident supporters are threatening to transform it into a messy last stand by objecting to the results.
Pence in a vice
The Cleveland Indians will change the team name
Following years of protests from fans and Native American groups, the Cleveland Indians have decided to change their team name, moving away from a moniker that has long been criticized as racist, three people familiar with the decision said Sunday.
The move follows a decision by the Washington Football Team of the N.F.L. in July to stop using a name long considered a racial slur, and is part of a larger national conversation about race that magnified this year amid protests of systemic racism and police violence.
Authorities in Tennessee were searching on Sunday for two men who escaped from prison last week, kidnapped a man and stole his truck. https://t.co/sTYqcSVmBl— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 13, 2020
(CNN)President Donald Trump still can't accept the numbers measuring his loss to Joe Biden: more than 7 million popular votes and 74 electoral votes.
But another set of numbers adds insult to his psychological injury. They show that -- notwithstanding lies as promiscuous as the ones he tells about election fraud -- Trump will leave office in January with a historically bad record on the economy.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
The data that Lincoln Project ads merely appealed to the Democratic choir is probably true.
The analysis of the Lincoln Project was done by Priorities USA
Priorities USA also looks for funding
Biden won
Congressional Democrats did less well than expected
How do we determine if Priorities USA ads were better?
Can Priorities USA tally how many Republican votes they flipped?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 4:18pm
he hasn't said he's joining Lincoln project, but the GOP just lost another one:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 5:28pm