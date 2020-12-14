Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
By Stef W. Knight @ Axios.com, Dec. 14
70,000 migrants were caught crossing the Southwest border of the U.S. last month — a 64% increase compared to last November that came in spite of the pandemic and strict immigration enforcement policies, border officials told reporters Monday.
Driving the news: Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan — a Trump appointee with hardline immigration views — sought to blame the increase in the waning days of the administration on the courts and President-elect Joe Biden's stated immigration platform.
By the numbers: In addition to the overall surge, there have also been more migrants and minors from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, countries that have suffered from recent hurricanes.
- The number of unaccompanied children encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border rose from 712 in April to roughly 4,700 in October and 4,500 in November, Morgan said.
Between the lines: Unlike past surges, smugglers have been trying to sneak minors further into the U.S. through remote areas, notes Axios' Russell Contreras.
- Because the 2019 crisis was fueled by large numbers of migrant families and children from the Northern Triangle — El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras — border officials pay close attention to those trends.
What they're saying: Morgan blamed rising numbers on court rulings [....]
As a southwesterner, I'd say that this whole region still is Mexico and it's a futile policy to try to hold it back.
I think Trump even knew this and all that xenophobic rhetoric was part of some corrupt deal with the new leadership in Mexico.
by Orion on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 5:23pm
But right one a big problem appears to be a whole lot of unaccompanied children. Unless Morgan's making that up? What do we do with them?
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 5:39pm
Come up with a less punitive process for people to move back and forth between Mexico and the US? Seems like the logical move after unelecting Trump.
by Orion on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 5:51pm