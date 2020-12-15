The Chicago police entered the wrong apartment, handcuffed an innocent Black woman, pointed guns at her, and then refused to release video documenting the event

Last year, Anjanette Young filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the video to show the public what happened to her that day. CBS 2 also filed a request for the video. But the Chicago Police Department denied the requests.

Young recently obtained the footage after a court forced CPD to turn it over as part of her lawsuit against police.

“I feel like they didn’t want us to have this video because they knew how bad it was,” Young said. “They knew they had done something wrong. They knew that the way they treated me was not right.”

Hours before the TV version of this report broadcast, the city’s lawyers attempted to stop CBS 2 from airing the video by filing an emergency motion in federal court.

https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2020/12/15/you-have-the-wrong-place-body-camera-video-shows-moments-police-handcuff-innocent-naked-woman-during-wrong-raid/

The details are horrifying. The police entered the wrong apartment, refused to answer questions, pointed guns at the innocent woman, and then tried to hide what they did. The department is still "investigating" the situation.