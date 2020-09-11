    Lincoln Project has new projects: The Georgia Senate race; Trump's Lawyers; Transition Support

    By artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 1:56am |

    We’ve got important work to do in Georgia, but rest up today. We need you fully energized.

    In the meantime:

    Follow @ossoff &
    Follow @ReverendWarnock

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 8, 2020

    Get ready. https://t.co/jchiTwUABe

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 8, 2020

    and then they retweeted this thread:

    We can make the next 4 years the most productive for Civil and Voting Rights since 1964-65.

    But only if we win the Senate.

    — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) November 8, 2020

    followed by this

    Is Georgia on your mind? It’s on ours too.

    Donate here and help fund our fight to take power away from Mitch McConnell. https://t.co/gwooi9TsNW

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 8, 2020

     

    Comments

    I have seen a lot of mocking of the Lincoln Project on Colbert Report.


    by Orion on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 9:28pm

    Sometimes . . . @orion

    You just have to hold your nose.

    Two ideologies can defeat a common opponent.

    Use 'em ... then lose 'em.

    ~OGD~


    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 10:20pm

    Starting a second project > Trump's election lawyers & their clients


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:20am

    Here they are targeting Jones Day employees with links to Linked In! Rough stuff:

    Employees of @JonesDay & @PorterWright, do you believe your law firms should be attempting to overturn the will of the American people?https://t.co/Q3NR5xM4tjhttps://t.co/65DOcAUHYb

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 10, 2020

    Edit to add:

    Defend your democracy:

    1. Created a LinkedIn account.
    2. Message someone who works at @JonesDay or @PorterWright.
    3. Ask them how they can work for an organization trying to overturn the will of the American people. https://t.co/Q3NR5xM4tjhttps://t.co/65DOcAUHYb

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 10, 2020

    Oh, we’re on it. https://t.co/bbgpHRzYTq

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 10, 2020


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:50am

    looks like they got into Twitter trouble for activities related to the above

    Lincoln Project Locked Out of Twitter Account for Targeting Trump’s Election Fraud Attorneys

    ABUSIVE BEHAVIOR

    By Rachel Olding , Breaking News Editor & Adam Rawnsley @ DailyBeast.com,Updated Nov. 10, 2020 6:01PM ET / Published Nov. 10, 2020 3:24PM ET

    The Lincoln Project was locked out of its Twitter account Tuesday for sharing the phone numbers and email addresses of two attorneys helping the Trump campaign challenge election results in Pennsylvania. The PAC, started by former Republicans, tweeted the details of Ronald Hicks and Carolyn McGree, from Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, and added, “Make them famous.” ‍But the tweet violated rules on abusive behavior, which include encouraging harassment, the social media company said. “The account owner will be required to delete the violative Tweet before regaining access to their account,” a spokesperson said.

    At least one lawyer at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur has quit in protest of the firm’s decision to file four lawsuits challenging aspects of the election in Pennsylvania. The Lincoln Project has vowed to spend $500,000 to “target” Porter Wright Morris & Arthur and another firm, Jones Day, for representing Trump and the GOP in their voter fraud pursuit. The tweet was deleted later Tuesday but Kurt Bardella, senior adviser for The Lincoln Project said, “The information that was posted came directly from Donald Trump’s own website and press release. Who knew that posting information that was put into the public domain by Donald Trump violated Twitter’s rules?” [....]


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:34am

    The already put up images of participants who sent in screenshots of their harrassment of Days Jones on Linked In:

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:55am

    More

    .@PorterWright is this the kind of hard hitting legal expertise your clients typically receive? https://t.co/lbfQ8ifZbK

    — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) November 11, 2020

    retweeted this:

    “Six Jones Day lawyers said... the main goal of the litigation seemed to be to erode public confidence in the election results.” Yet Jones Day continues representing Trump’s campaign, which is raising “legal defense” money in part to retire campaign debt. https://t.co/xROYsyCMMF

    — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) November 10, 2020

    @'ed Donald Trump this:

    . @realdonaldtrump, did you see this? @jonesday says they have nothing to do with you.

    You going to let your lawyers talk to you like that? https://t.co/00PbWjfbc9

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 11, 2020

    Donald Trump's encouragement of harrassment of American democracy is undemocratic, potentially dangerous, and counterproductive. Whatever you think of the Administration's legal arguments, targeting the sanctity of our elections is immoral & ineffective. https://t.co/b51wTDs21o

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 10, 2020

    Edit to add:

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:42am

    And there seems to be a third project of identifying who is helping the transition and shaming others who aren't?

    Have you called Emily Murphy yet today? https://t.co/yYxfGeCvUQ

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 10, 2020

    We'll take it. https://t.co/WezH075B0V

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 11, 2020

    The American Secretary of State just said the loser of the US Presidential election will remain in power. Wrap your head around that. Understand what we are watching. These people have turned their backs on American democracy. https://t.co/ozr9xJcW5F

    — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 10, 2020

    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:47am

    Back to the Georgia Senate race:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:52am

    Isn't he the one who fucked Stacy Abrams? ballot-wise. Even his mother wouldn't fuck him literally. Oh wait, is that too Southern for this venue?)


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:19am

    something viral going on that's not Covid


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 11:31pm

    Interesting calling out of Senator Cornyn as an idiot:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 1:49pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:23pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:47pm

    Note: putting her Twitter address in above tweet means she gets a notification of it and every retweet of it.


    by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:55pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:56pm

    Sigh. The stupidity...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 5:18am

    currently pinned at top of page:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 7:45pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 10:39pm

    doing a very serious hit on Jvanka with a twitter thread, zero humor involved:

     

    The families and friends of 250,000 Americans - millions of people - suffer because of Kushner’s inability to recognize his own incompetence, a desire to retain power and punish political opponents. He’s the banality of evil incarnate...2/

    — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) November 25, 2020

     

    Both Jared and Ivanka are exemplars of dilettantism. They’re the spoiled children of reprobates who achieved little to nothing of their own accord and rose to the highest posts in the land only on the back of nepotism. Cloistered in the WH, they used the levers of government...3/

    — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) November 25, 2020

     

    To enrich themselves and place themselves in the middle of events they neither understood, nor had any training for. Their ethos: might makes right. Who knows what they’ve done that we may never learn about...4/

    — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) November 25, 2020

     

    Kushner’s briefcase is probably full of national security gold, that he’ll trade for to out whatever sub-par business venture he comes up with next. Ivanka probably stares at the Magic Mirror and asks why no one understands her...5/

    — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) November 25, 2020

     

    When they’re gone, we should make their worst nightmares come true: They should be ignored by Americans, city and country, rich and poor. They should live out their days in exile at their “cottage” at Bedminster. They deserve nothing less. 6/x

    — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) November 25, 2020

    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 9:45pm

    Still seeing it as a necessary project to needle Trump:

    and to warn others that might copy him:

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 2:09pm

    Ragging hard on the GOP, too:

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 3:42pm

    still needling him--

    Uh, "my news conference went off the rails because I am nuts" is one of those self-owns, as @Timodc notes, where you might not want to keep drawing attention to how nuts you were and that your presser went off the rails https://t.co/hsqaIplyXA

    — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 27, 2020

    (above retweeted by Reed Galen)

    From now until January 20, it’s pardon palooza. @reedgalen
    pic.twitter.com/Xrq4RPMZD2

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 25, 2020

    Nothing great about this. Nothing honorable about this. Just the last gasp of a corrupt man on his way out. https://t.co/dpSQQsfP3s

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 25, 2020

    We’re aware. https://t.co/RYXsQyLAZ1

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 25, 2020

    All going according to plan. https://t.co/eaowvDfXsw

    — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 27, 2020

    All I’m doing is frying a turkey.

    Trump Goes On Turkey Day Twitter Rant Against ‘Dead’ Fox News, ‘Rigged’ Pennsylvania, NFL Protests, and AOC in ‘Panic Mode’ https://t.co/0v1kywpBsd via @mediaite

    — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 26, 2020

    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 3:03am


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 4:05am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:09am

    Steve Schmidt is "registering Democratic":


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 11:49pm

