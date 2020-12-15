Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
By Jordain Carney @ TheHill.com, Dec. 15, 10:45 pm
Congressional leaders said Tuesday night they are making progress on a sweeping deal to fund the government and provide coronavirus relief but hadn't yet clinched an agreement.
The top four congressional leaders met twice Tuesday as they race the clock to try to fund the government by Friday and break a months-long stalemate to provide more coronavirus aid.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters that they were "close" to a deal, but didn't say if he thought it could be reached Tuesday. "I think it's going really well," McCarthy said as he left Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) office.
McConnell told reporters as he was leaving the Capitol for the night that he was "optimistic" they would reach an agreement "soon." He declined to say if that would be on Tuesday. "We're making significant progress and I’m optimistic that we're gonna be able to complete an understanding sometime soon," McConnell told reporters [....]
